Bobby Witt Jr. Is Finally the Star the Royals Knew He Could Be

Even Wander Franco has dealt with his fair share of bad luck. He would be a serious contender for MVP if he didn’t happen to play at the same time as one of the greatest athletes in history. Not to mention, he was nearly snubbed from the All-Star team this July. He’s breaking out as a superstar, and it’s gone completely under the radar.



WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 28: Wander Franco #80 of the Tampa Bay Rays prior to a Grapefruit League spring training game against the Washington Nationals at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on February 28, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

However, for at least one AL shortstop, the 2023 season is looking like a true success. After an up-and-down rookie year, Bobby Witt Jr. is cementing himself as a superstar in his second MLB campaign.

Witt went 2-for-5 last night, driving in two on his team-leading 20th home run of the season. He went 3-for-4 the day before, with two singles, a walk, and another homer.

He raised his batting average to .270 and his OPS to .788. Neither of those numbers sounds all that impressive on its own, but here’s the key: Witt opened the season with a .227 average and .666 OPS in his first 50 games. He’s been red-hot ever since.

On May 25, 2023, exactly 200 games into his big league journey, Witt had a .247/.287/.421 career slashline with a 93 wRC+.

From that day onward, he is hitting .308/.345/.549 with a 140 wRC+. He ranks third in the AL in fWAR, trailing only Shohei Ohtani and Corey Seager. Since July 1, no AL position player has more fWAR than Bobby Witt.