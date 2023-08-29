The Cubs and Brewers Matchup Could Decide the NL Central

If there were to be a tie in the standings at the end of the regular season, the team who has the head-to-head record advantage will be the division champs. Therefore, not only does this series play a big role in the standings, but there are huge tiebreaker implications in this series as well.

It goes without saying, but this is an extremely significant series for both ball clubs. This will be the last time the two teams meet before they close out the regular season with a three-game set against each other in Milwaukee. That is looking to be one of the most significant series of the regular season, and it could all hinge on how this week’s matchup plays out.

For the Brewers, they are playing their best baseball of the season at the right time. They entered the matchup on an eight-game winning streak while averaging 7.25 runs per game over that stretch. They have a golden opportunity to put the Cubs away and establish a significant lead, and they can secure the head-to-head tiebreaker with a sweep of the Cubs. They already got off on the right foot by taking the first game of the series last night by a score of 6-2.

For the Cubs, this will be their best opportunity to slash into the Brewers’ division lead. If they can pull off a series win, the Cubs and Brewers will be tied in their head-to-head matchup heading into their last series of the season.

Wrigley Field was buzzing with a playoff atmosphere last night and that will only continue throughout the remainder of this late-August showdown.

Game 1 Recap

Last night, the Brewers relied on left-handed veteran Wade Miley to go up against Jameson Taillon for the Chicago Cubs. Miley was handed an early lead before he even touched the mound, as the Brewers ambushed Taillon for four runs in the first inning.