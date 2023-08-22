The MVP Candidate That No One Is Talking About

From the looks of it, Robert seemed to kick it into gear after manager Pedro Grifol benched him on April 29 for not hustling to first base on a ball in play.

Most extra-base hits this season:



69 Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman

68

67

66 Matt Olson

65

64 Mookie Betts

63 Luis Robert Jr.

62 Christian Walker

61

60

59

58 Ronald Acuña Jr.

57

56

55

54 Jeimer Candelario, Adolis García, Corey Seager pic.twitter.com/UjJWnk8szt — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) August 17, 2023

If you were to mention Luis Robert Jr.’s name in the past, you’d attribute the phrase “what if” to his career so far. Yet in the midst of what should be an MVP season for the 26-year-old, he finds himself being overlooked in a lot of instances.

Granted, Shohei Ohtani still exists and is having an incredible season on his own, but it is still a shame that Robert’s season is largely going unnoticed. You can blame some of it on his own team’s doing as well.

With Robert exceeding even the highest expectations this season, it’s worth noting that many of his metrics would be even higher surrounded by a stronger cast. Every time you watch Robert go deep, it feels like nobody is on base, and that’s because he has just nine home runs that weren’t solo shots.

Most solo Home Runs in a season

White Sox history



26 Albert Belle, 1998

25 Frank Thomas, 1994

24 LUIS ROBERT JR., 2023

24 Jermaine Dye, 2008

24 Paul Konerko, 2005

24 Paul Konerko, 2004

24 Frank Thomas, 1995 — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 20, 2023

Robert has been one of the most feared hitters in baseball, but the second-best OPS on the White Sox roster is over 100 points lower than his. With just 67 RBI despite 33 home runs, it’s evident that Robert’s numbers would be even higher with an average-performing lineup surrounding him.

While MVP is an award that focuses on an individual, team performance often shapes the landscape of the list. Shohei Ohtani will win the award despite the Angels’ performance, but Robert is arguably the second-best candidate and may not finish as such due to the White Sox’s disastrous season.