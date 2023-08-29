The Fish that is Frying the Marlins Playoff Chances

Let me start off by saying this, Kim Ng has done a masterful job at putting this Marlins roster together. All of her moves have been well-documented through recent stories on our site, as they have proven to be beneficial for this ball clubs incredible progression from one year to the next.

The issue is that, no matter how much good she has done, everyone will point to the one move that has done far more harm than it has good.

There is not a kind way to put it. David Robertson has been terrible since he was acquired by the Marlins at the deadline. In a season where the Mets are not doing a lot of winning on the field, it does seem as if they sure did win this move against their intra-division rival. What makes it worse is that, when the trade happened, a lot of Marlins fans were jumping for joy.

David Robertson is going to make the entire Marlins bullpen better. — Ethan Budowsky (@ethanbudowsky) July 29, 2023

To be fair, Robertson had been labeled as the best high-leverage right-handed reliever available at the deadline. Prior to being traded, Robertson had a 2.09 ERA with a 3.69 FIP and a 1.05 HR/FB rate. Now, since the trade, his ERA has been 7.20, averaging over 5 BB/9 and sporting a 6.17 FIP.