Ryan Noda is Becoming the Eventual Seth Brown Replacement

Ryan Noda, are you serious?!? 😱 pic.twitter.com/HhgNKJJjjQ — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 16, 2023

As he gets more at-bats and settles in, there’s reason to believe the power will come. Noda has three different stops in the minors with 20 or more home runs, topping out at 29 in Double-A, and posting 25 last year in Triple-A. A high walk, power profile has followed him at each level, but so has the issue that has held him back.

The Bad

Obviously, any player who gets to the Rule 5 draft will have something they need to work on. For Noda, it’s been issues with striking out. Yes, some players can get away with a high strikeout rate, but only if they are hitting for some serious power. A “three outcome” hitter (walk, home run, strikeout) can find a long career in the league, but Noda needs to add more power to fall into that discussion.

Swing and miss numbers have been concerning to start the year. A 37.5% whiff rate on fastballs, 40% on breaking balls, and 34.5% on offspeed are numbers that will make it difficult to sustain success. Even in the minors, velocity was a problem for Noda. A .164 average with 25 strikeouts in 74 plate appearances against fastballs is simply not sustainable.

Noda is naturally going to see more fastballs than any other pitch, and if this trend continues, expect more fastballs to come his way. It’s worth noting that Noda has improved his swing and miss on fastballs from 40% in April to 32% in May. The sample size is still small, but something to monitor.

Why Noda Makes Brown Expendable?

We all know the reality. The A’s are doing something even beyond a rebuild and trading away more proven players to get younger, and frankly, looking ahead to Vegas. Brown is in his age-30 season and will become arbitration eligible for the first time this winter. His current salary of $730,000 will see a significant pay bump, to John Fisher’s standards.

With three more years of control, all coming in what most consider the last years of his “prime”, Brown is an option to get moved before the deadline. Of course, he has to show he is healthy. A lefty power bat that can play a couple different positions will always be in demand. The team control makes Brown even more attractive and should help with the return coming back to the Athletics.