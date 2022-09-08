The AL Central Race Is Coming Down to the Wire

The most exciting division race in baseball might just be the least talked-about of them all.

The AL Central hasn’t gotten much attention this season, and justifiably so. For most of the year, it hasn’t felt like anyone really wanted to win the Central. But one team has to win, and unlike every other division, there are still three clubs left in the mix: the Guardians, the Twins, and the White Sox.

The AL West, NL West, and NL Central are all but wrapped up. The Yankees should have the AL East wrapped up too, barring further collapse. The NL East is up for grabs, but only two teams are left in contention. Either way, both of the Mets and the Braves will make the postseason.

Thus, as the regular season draws to a close, the AL Central will have the most competition and the highest stakes. Three teams are vying for the crown, and only one can win. The losers will be playing golf come October.