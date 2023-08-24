Shohei Ohtani Shut Down From Pitching with UCL Tear

What Does This Mean for Ohtani?

Ohtani has been dealing with arm soreness for a couple of weeks now and was removed from his start yesterday in the second inning with what was described as, “arm fatigue”. Now we know that the injury is far worse than that, as Ohtani may not pitch again for some time.

Despite being hurt, and getting tests in between games, Ohtani still insisted in playing both games of the Angels doubleheader. He will get a second opinion on whether a surgery is required for his elbow, but could still finish the season as the Angels DH.

If Ohtani does need to go under the knife for his second Tommy John surgery, it will makes things very interesting when it comes to how teams handle talks with the soon-to-be two-time MVP in free agency. Ohtani’s list of suitors will still be there of course, but you would have to imagine the language of any contract will get very complicated with his future as a pitcher suddenly in doubt.

Back in 2018, Ohtani made just 10 starts before having to be shut down for his first Tommy John surgery. He waited until the offseason to have the procedure, finishing off his Rookie of the Year campaign with 22 home runs. Ohtani missed all of 2019 as a pitcher and threw just 1.2 innings in 2020, before making a full return to the mound in 2021.

Over the past three seasons, Ohtani has made 74 starts, pitching to a 2.84 ERA over 428 1/3 innings pitched. He has also launched 124 home runs over that span, proving to be the best two-way player this game has ever seen. The only question now is how much longer he will continue to do both.

What Does This Mean for the Angels?

In the midst of all of their bad news yesterday, the Angels were swept by the Cincinnati Reds in their doubleheader and in their series, dropping to just 5-16 since the trade deadline.