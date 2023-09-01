After a Slow Start, the Los Angeles Dodgers Are a Juggernaut Again

As the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a three-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday night, the team improved to 32-12 since July 8 — the last time they didn’t lead the NL West.

By many teams’ standards, a 51-38 record heading into the All-Star Break would have been the result of things breaking right and a stretch of strong play. But for the Dodgers, things hadn’t necessarily clicked in the first half of the season.

L.A. was picking up wins and contending for a division title, but the team appeared to be a far cry from the 100-win juggernaut we’ve seen year in and year out.

That was until they flipped the switch out of the break. They’re now on pace for 101 wins, have a 14.5-game lead in the division and tied their franchise record for wins in a month after racking up 24 W’s in August.