Who Are the MLB Trade Deadline Winners and Losers?

Let’s dive into teams that got better and others that failed to execute at the highest level this trade deadline. Winning at the deadline doesn’t necessarily mean getting better this year though, as you’ll see a few teams that essentially gave up this season for the sake of their respective future.

In reality, many teams failed to execute as well they could have led to more losers at this deadline than winners. This list easily could have featured 10 losers but I kept it a little shorter.

Loser: Los Angeles Dodgers

The perennial buyer that is the Dodgers made a bunch of moves, but none that really move the needle the way I see it. They acquired a variety of players such as Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly, Amed Rosario, Kiké Hernandez, and others. They weren’t able to acquire Eduardo Rodriguez after he opted to use his no-trade clause in order to stay on the East Coast.

Eduardo Rodriguez used his no-trade clause to veto a deal that would've sent him to the Dodgers



Thoughts on this decision? pic.twitter.com/9TE0G8fI8G — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) August 1, 2023

The Dodgers added pieces that could be useful for them down the stretch, but they failed to add anything of substance like they often do and their outlook doesn’t feel much different than it did prior to the deadline.

Ultimately, their season will be defined by the players they have returning from injury down the stretch. They’ve got several key players expected back in the coming months and will need contributions from them in order to contend for the World Series with the minimal moves they made at the deadline.

Winner: Texas Rangers

The biggest expectation exceeding team this season has been the Texas Rangers. After spending ample money the past two winters, they were expected to improve but not by even close to this much. They attacked this deadline aggressively and got much better and deeper with their pitching to fight off the Astros, who they’ll be battling with for the division down the stretch.