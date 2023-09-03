The Guardians Are Down to Their Last Chance

On Saturday night, the Guardians came from behind to walk off the Rays. After a long and hard-fought battle, Steven Kwan hit a sacrifice fly to bring home the winning run. His teammates swarmed him on the field.

It was one of Cleveland’s most thrilling victories of the season. More importantly, it was a reminder that this team isn’t dead – at least not yet. Despite their losing record, the Guardians still have a chance in the weakest division in baseball.

With the win on Saturday, Cleveland secured its third straight series victory against a powerful AL opponent: first the Blue Jays, then the Twins, and now the Rays. The Guardians have kept themselves alive amidst a challenging portion of the schedule. But the challenge isn’t over.

With 26 games left to play, the Guardians sit five games back of the Twins. That’s a towering hill to climb with such little time left. Most sources (FanGraphs, ESPN, Baseball Reference, etc.) put their postseason odds at about 5%.