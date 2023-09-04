The AL Wild Card Race Could Come Down to the Very End

The Battle in the AL West

The level of competition in the AL West took a hit when the Los Angeles Angels threw in the towel, but each team will still play some intradivision series that could have huge playoff implications.

The Mariners will face the Rangers and Astros over the last 10 games of the season (seven against Texas, three against Houston), while the Astros and Rangers will face off three more times starting this Monday.

Considering the Mariners currently hold a slight lead in the division, these intradivision games will have a sizeable impact on the AL West standings, as well as any potential tiebreakers that may be needed to determine who shuffles down to the Wild Card or potentially out of the playoffs entirely.

Out of these three clubs, the Mariners have been the hottest as of late, while the Rangers are trending in the wrong direction; they’ve won only four of their last 10 games, and they fell from the top of the division last week. Should this trend continue, the Rangers’ biggest threat might not come from within the AL West but instead from a familiar playoff foe.

TORONTO, ON – OCTOBER 14: Jose Bautista #19 of the Toronto Blue Jays flips his bat up in the air after he hits a three-run home run in the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers in game five of the American League Division Series at Rogers Centre on October 14, 2015 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays Aren’t Backing Down

Unless the Boston Red Sox make a shocking comeback here in September, the biggest threat to any teams in the AL West and their playoff aspirations will be the Blue Jays, who have to run their own division gauntlet to finish out the season.

The Rays hold the first Wild Card spot by 6.5 games, so unless they really falter, they will be playing baseball in October. The Orioles are only 2.5 games ahead of the Rays, so there is a chance that the two could swap spots down the stretch, but overall, unless something drastic happens to either club, they are both shaping up to make the postseason in some capacity.