A Healthy Tarik Skubal Is Reaching His Top Prospect Potential

If you’ve stopped paying attention to the Detroit Tigers, I really can’t blame you. It’s the time of year when the postseason race is really heating up, and with the trade deadline in the rearview mirror, there isn’t much incentive to watch the rebuilding clubs.

Be that as it may, at least a few players on this Tigers team merit your attention. Kerry Carpenter continues to look like an absolute beast at the plate. Riley Greene has proven he belongs at the top of the lineup, too.

Javy Báez is still struggling at the plate, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t turning highlight-reel plays in the field. The same goes for catcher Jake Rogers; his bat is a non-factor, but he has turned out to be an incredible asset behind the dish.

On the other side of the ball, Jason Foley has blossomed into a legitimate bullpen piece, as have Tyler Holton and Will Vest.