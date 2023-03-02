Top Prospects to Watch in the 2023 World Baseball Classic

Much has been made about the loaded rosters of big leaguers participating in the World Baseball Classic, but what about the prospects? Across the 20 teams competing in the WBC, there’s a number of prospects of note who should be fun to watch compete against older and more advanced competition than many of them may be accustomed to.

Below is every relevant prospect, both in affiliated baseball and overseas, who you should keep an eye on during the World Baseball Classic!

Pool A (Taichung, Taiwan)

Dominic Fletcher – OF – Arizona Diamondbacks

A former competitive balance pick (75th overall) by the Diamondbacks in 2019, Fletcher put up impressive numbers in his first pro season before taking a bit of a step back in 2021. The 25-year-old outfielder put that behind him and had a monster 2022 season, slashing .312/.378/.486 with a career-low 19% strikeout rate between Double-A and Triple-A.