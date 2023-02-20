AL West Prospects to Watch This Spring For Fantasy Baseball

The Mariners broke their playoff streak and now have one of the best rosters in the sport and more reinforcement is on the way. Cade Marlowe looks to be the most ready of the 40-man crew, but from a fantasy perspective right now it’s hard to see a role for him that would make him roster-able at the moment.

Over the past two years Marlowe has posted back-to-back 20-20 seasons in the minor leagues. On a less competitive team he would get a chance to post some numbers at the major leagues, so if he gets traded or DFA’d there is some upside. I don’t think he makes a ton of contact but the power-speed combo is enough to be titillated.

Berroa has the highest upside of any of the 40-man crew, since the chances of him becoming a nasty reliever are high. He’s got that upper 90’s fastball with a wicked curveball. Plus the M’s have become a place you want your fantasy pitchers to come through, it’s a good home park and their ability to develop pitchers has become a real strength.

Clase is someone I have seen and I liked him. From a fantasy perspective I envision him being a 15-homer maybe 20 stolen base guy at maturity. It’s a slap-and-dash approach, he’s viable in any league where 250 prospects are rostered.

Hancock is a household name in dynasty leagues and could be a solid option later in the year, while Miller should be more of a household name. He punched out 163 batters in his 133 ⅔’s innings of work and overall looks like a great arm for your fantasy team. Hancock isn’t the biggest strikeout guy, never posting a k-rate over 25% at any of his professional stops, but he should post solid rate stats and not hurt you anywhere.

Dollard and Woo are more deeper league options on your farm team. Woo projects to be a reliever because his command isn’t the best, but he will get punchouts. Dollard is more of the deepest of deep league options as he is more of a streamer in good matchups.