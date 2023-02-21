AL Central Prospects to Watch This Spring For Fantasy Baseball

Bo Naylor has a chance to work his way into being the backup in Cleveland with a good spring. After that, he has a chance to carve out the starting role if he can hit and catch well enough. Only Mike Zunino is in his way, and Naylor, while not the catcher that Zunino is, is a much better offensive option. Naylor can also pitch in here and there with 10-12 stolen bases (excellent for a catcher), which helps especially in Roto formats. Arias is all tools, and who knows if he will ever hit enough. He’s got 20-20 upside if he can ever just hit .240-.250.

Jhonsky Noel has elite raw power, may truly be 80-grade, but he just can’t stop swinging-and-missing, and he doesn’t have a defined position, which makes him seem like the anti-Cleveland prospect. Rocchio is your classic Guardians prospect: he makes contact at an above-average rate, has some speed and some positional versatility. He’s a deep-league flier at this point. I do have him rostered in a few spots, so this may be wishful thinking on my part.

Guardians morning briefing:

*Top pitching prospect Daniel Espino is being shut down for at least eight weeks with a strain/year in his shoulder



*2022 first-round pick Chase Delauter will miss 4-5 months with a fracture in his foot (same injury he had last year) — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) February 20, 2023

Neither of these prospects are participating in spring training, and maybe this is the reason why. Daniel Espino being hurt is why people are wary of pitching prospects in the fantasy game. This is a bummer.

Chicago White Sox

Sean Burke – RHP, Matthew Thompson – RHP, Colson Montgomery – SS, Oscar Colas – OF

If you have Sean Burke and Matthew Thompson on your roster, I commend you for being in a deep league. Both profile as relievers for a team that thinks of itself as a competitor. Unless you are in a 30-team league, these arms aren’t of much value to you.

A homer a day keeps the doctor away!



Top-ranked @whitesox prospect Colson Montgomery leaves the yard for a second straight game for the @BhamBarons. pic.twitter.com/aCO5jMTPSb — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 14, 2022

Colson Montgomery is the gem of the, well, not good White Sox system. He’s athletic enough to pitch in here and there with some stolen bases. His calling card will be posting solid averages with solid power. He’s not ever going to be a star, but I am fairly confident he will be a good fantasy player for years to come. He’ll never be someone you cut in a standard keeper league and there’s lots of value in that.