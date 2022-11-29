Chicago Cubs Top Prospects For 2023

Horton would mix in a curveball in the low 80’s which has the makings of an above average pitch, but blends with the slider at times. As the 21-year-old develops and differentiates the pitch from his slider, it could be an above average third offering.

The final pitch for Horton is a hard changeup in the 86-88 mph range, though he did not throw it much at all at Oklahoma. With his athleticism and ever-improving feel to pitch, there is reason to believe that Horton can find a fourth quality pitch with his change.

Outlook

The Cubs feel as though they snagged Horton as he was on the cusp of completely breaking out and a lot of the data backs that up. Though he is still raw for a college arm, Horton easily has the highest upside in his class.

A premium athlete with already two plus pitches, there is frontline upside to dream on with Horton, but also a very short track record and some development needed. If Horton’s positive command trend continues, don’t expect him to be outside of the top 100 list for long.

9. Cristian Hernández – SS – (CPX)

Age: 19 | Height/Weight: 6’2, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA $3M – 2020 (CHC) | ETA: 2025

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/50 50/60 40/60 55/55 40/50 50+

Extremely talented but still far off, Hernandez has as much upside as any prospect in the Cubs system, but looked overmatched by quality stuff at times at the complex.

Offense

Wiry, but explosive, Hernández utilizes a gathering leg kick to get into his lower half before unleashing his plus bat speed. Hernández’s swing is smooth through the zone and lives there for a while.

When everything is on time, Hernández looks under control with good feel for the barrel providing optimism that he can develop into an above average hitter. His struggles with pitch recognition can cause him to get out of sorts at times,

Projecting Hernández’s offensive upside is extremely difficult because of the fact that his athleticism continues to translate more onto the baseball field even as he continues to add strength and size. Just take our word for it, his offensive upside is immense, to say the least.

Defense/Speed

Typically, teenage shortstops with tons of physical projection tend to move from shortstop to another position, however Hernández continues to get better at shortstop as he matures both physically and mentally. Hernández’s plus speed translates to twitchy quickness in the field, showing off impressive range and the arm to complement it.

Expect the Cubs to continue to develop Hernández at shortstop as the youngster’s tools evidently translate into plenty of defensive upside. In 2021, Hernandez swiped 21 bases in 24 tries in the DSL, for what that is worth, but stolen bases should be a part of his game at any level given his speed and quickness.

Outlook

Cristian Hernández is ahead of his years in a lot of aspects, especially at the plate. Still, Hernández has yet to make his debut stateside and has plenty to prove once he does. Again, trying to project a prospect as raw and early in his development as Hernández is extremely difficult, however the skillset and ahead-of-his-years polish make the 18-year-old a surefire top-100 prospect and one of the names we are most excited to follow in 2022.

10. Ben Brown – RHP – (Double-A)

Age: 23 | Height/Weight: 6’6, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 33rd Round (983), 2017 (PHI) | ETA: 2025

FASTBALL SLIDER CURveball COMMAND FV 70/70 40/50 60/65 40/50 50

Acquired at the deadline from the Phillies for David Robertson, Brown eclipsed 100 innings in a season for the first time in his career last season while punching out 34% of High-A/Double-A hitters. Brown’s upside is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

Arsenal

Brown has two big league pitches that could probably work in a big league bullpen right now. Leading the way is his 95-97 MPH fastball that explodes out of his hand. The pitch gets on hitters quick from Brown’s 6-foot-6 frame, generating a lot of whiffs in the zone and late foul balls.

Working off of Brown’s double-plus heater is his power curveball in the 85-87 MPH range. The pitch is easily plus and Brown is confident with it, landing it for a strike more than 70% of the time last season while holding opponents to a .511 OPS.

Brown’s slurvy curveball has the tendency to blend with his upper 80’s slider which is an average offering, but flashes better. The 23-year-old made strides with his command last season, attacking hitters with a ton of confidence. Brown walked two batters or fewer in 19 of his 23 appearances.

Outlook

Tommy John surgery and the 2020 COVID cancelled season held Brown to just 100.1 innings pitched since being drafted as an over-slot prep arm in 2017. Brown tossed more innings last year (104 IP) than the previous four years combined, making up for lost time and building his workload up.

The right-hander saw his velocity increase as the year went on, which is a great sign given the fact that he had never thrown more than 57 innings in a single season. For Brown to stick as a starter, he will need to distinguish his breaking balls better as he did not even experiment with a changeup last season.

Brown has a great fallback as a high leverage reliever, as his fastball could easily touch triple digits in short spurts with his power curveball. Given his limited innings, the Cubs will likely give Brown plenty more time to figure it out as a starter and it is hard to deny his results between High-A and Double-A last season.

The Next Five Prospects

Alexander Canario – OF – (Triple-A): After a dreadful start to the season, Canario went nuclear. The 22-year-old mashed 37 homers between A+/AA/AAA while seeing his strikeout rate decrease and walk rate increase as the year went on. Canario is always going to whiff a decent amount, but his improved approach and plus power lend reason for Cubs fans to hope that he can keep things rolling into Wrigley. Canario could be a nice platoon bat.

*Canario unfortunately injured his ankle in the Dominican Winter League in early November and required surgery. There is no timetable on his return.

Daniel Palencia – RHP – (High-A): You simply won’t see many fastballs like Palencia’s. The 22-year-old averaged 98.3 MPH on his heater, topping out at 103 MPH last season. His low 90’s slider flashes plus and he also mixed in a changeup and curveball in the upper 80’s. Palencia was used as a “starter” last season but predominantly pitched in three or four inning spurts. His fastball slider combination is perfect for a big league bullpen and we could see him fast tracked as a reliever.

Porter Hodge – RHP – (High-A): A 13th rounder in 2019, Hodge broke out last season, pitching to a 2.63 ERA in 109.1 innings between Low-A and High-A while striking out more than 30% of hitters. The 21-year-old features a 93-95 MPH fastball and an above average slider. Hodge is still trying to find a consistent third pitch between his curveball and changeup mixing both offerings in. A big bodied righty, Hodge could develop into a back of the rotation arm or decent reliever.

James Triantos – 3B – (Low-A): A second round pick in the 2021 Draft, scouts loved how advanced the teenager was with the bat and we saw that translate into a pretty smooth transition to Low-A last year. The challenge with Triantos is he is a third baseman who lacks power projection. His 98.9 mph 90th percentile exit velocity is well below average though there is some room for strength in Triantos’ frame.

His 91% zone contact was spectacular and he did show a bit more athleticism than many expected in his first full season. Triantos saw a little bit of action at second base last season and that may just be where he projects long term.

Yohendrick Piñango – OF – (High-A): Piñango was viewed as a breakout candidate going into last season, but just couldn’t put it all together approach wise. High chase rates and struggles with breaking balls led to just a .297 OBP, though the 20-year-old flashed well above average power and solid bat to ball skills.

He’s limited to mediocre defense at a corner, but I still believe that Piñango can put things together offensively. Piñango exceeded the 110 mph threshold on batted balls several times last season and has plus power to dream on with good contact rates. He just needs to swing at the right pitches.

Other Names to Watch

Darius Hill – OF – (Triple-A): The way Hill hits looks a bit frantic but the results are hard to deny. The 25-year-old has an elite feel for the barrel and can spray the ball all over the field. Between AA and AAA last year, Hill slashed .314/.359/.453 while striking out at just a 13% clip. Hill has gap to gap power and is really in tune with himself as a hitter. Capable of playing all three outfield spots, Hill profiles nicely as a fourth outfield type if he can keep hitting.

DJ Herz – LHP – (Double-A): Herz enjoyed a really nice start to the season in High-A before his command issues took a life of its own in Double-A. The left-hander walked 33 batters in 31.2 innings, seeing his ERA inflate to 8.24 in nine starts. Herz has a cross body release that makes his fastball and plus changeup difficult to pick up, but he struggles to repeat it.

Luis Devers – RHP – (High-A): The Cubs MiLB pitcher of the year, Devers carved up High-A hitters with his plus changeup. The challenge for the 22-year-old is that his fastball sits in the low 90s at best and he doesn’t have another strong secondary offering.

Miguel Amaya – C – (Double-A): Injuries have held Amaya back over the last couple seasons, but the talent is still evident. He posted strong numbers in 28 Double-A games and projects as an above average defender behind the dish if healthy. At just 23 years old, I am not ready to give up on the once highly-regarded prospect.

Jackson Ferris – LHP – (CPX): Drafted 47th overall and signed for nearly twice the slot value, Ferris was one of the most intriguing high school arms in last year’s draft class. Ferris is advanced for an 18-year-old lefty with room to add more velocity. He could be a name that flies up this list quickly.