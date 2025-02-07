Young Pitching Talent Highlights the Cardinals’ Future

Coming off of an 83-win campaign in 2024, the St. Louis Cardinals are basically the third-best team in the National League Central, and they’re looking to shake things up. After finishing 10 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in their division, they’ve done nothing to improve their roster, so a bounce-back is likely not in the cards.

Instead, the Cardinals have moved on from Paul Goldschmidt, while dangling the likes of Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray and Ryan Helsley in trade talks. To date, no major trades have gone down, but it seems that the organization is understanding exactly where they’re at heading into 2025.

Armed with a big league roster that looks great on paper but consistently fails to gel perfectly, we’re looking at a team that won’t get it done in the coming season either. The simple truth is that they’re tied down to too many aging players who can’t be relied upon anymore.

Despite the fact that the Cardinals’ farm system landed in the No. 14 spot in Keith Law’s latest ranking (and No. 18 by Baseball America), there’s a ton of pitching talent coming up through the ranks that could make this weird rebuild/retool period shorter than anticipated.