2024 NL Central Division Preview

While the NL Central might not be the strongest division in the National League, it is still one of the more compelling ones to monitor in all of baseball.

The Milwaukee Brewers are the reigning NL Central champs, but they are going to look a lot different this year, with Corbin Burnes having been traded and Brandon Woodruff and Devin Williams being out due to injury.

That’s arguably the Brewers three best pitchers of recent years all out of the picture. This will open the door for the Cubs, Reds and Cardinals to really contend in 2024.

The Cubs look like the favorite on paper after adding Shota Imanaga and Hector Neris to a team that finished second in the NL Central last year. Cody Bellinger was a big part of last season’s success and returns for another crack at it after signing a three-year deal in free agency.