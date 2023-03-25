NL Central Preview: Cardinals, Brewers, Cubs, Pirates, Reds

Entering the 2023 season, the NL Central appears to be the same as it has been for the last few seasons. A two team race between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Since 2018, excluding the shortened 2020 season, this division has passed hands between these two teams, with the Brewers winning in 2018 and 2021, and the Cardinals winning in 2019 and 2022. The Chicago Cubs won in 2020, and were the team to beat during their glory run from 2015 through 2018, but now sit somewhere between contention and a rebuild.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds each remain fully entrenched in a rebuild, although top prospects are beginning to surface, making those two 100-loss teams from last year far more compelling in 2023.

It would ultimately be a surprise to see any team other than the Cardinals or Brewers make it out of this division and into the playoffs come October, but you never know what can happen over an MLB season.