The Pittsburgh Pirates Should Have Done More This Offseason

The Pirates were also looking for a player who killed left-handed pitching, which they could have found in Grichuk. Grichuk’s wRC+ against lefties was 151, showing his dominance against them.

This type of penny-pinching is exactly what the Pirates shouldn’t still be doing.

Austin Hays

Another outfielder the Pirates missed out on, was Austin Hays. Hays signed with the Reds on a one-year deal worth $5 million, which was an affordable option.

While Hays might not come with as good of a bat as Grichuk, his 2024 season was an upgrade from Tommy Pham’s. In 85 games, Hays slashed .255/.303/.396 with a 98 wRC+, and a 0.2 fWAR. Hays also comes with an 86th percentile arm, which is a place the Pirates need help defensively.

Again, this signing still wouldn’t have moved the needle very far, but it was an upgrade from Pham’s 91 wRC+ for just $1 million more. At 29 years old, Hays is looking to set himself up for a bigger deal in the future. If the Pirates could have sold him on coming to play an everyday role in wide-open NL Central, maybe he would have chosen them over the Rays.

More Expensive Options

While both Grichuk and Hays would’ve been upgrades in the outfield, neither hitter was the true upgrade they should be acquiring at this stage in the rebuild. Not only were they one of the worst-hitting teams in the league by wRC+, but they also finished 25th in team home runs, showing their need for a middle-of-the-order level bat.