Sorting Out the Cincinnati Reds’ Third Base Options

Since Eugenio Suárez’s departure after the 2021 season, the Cincinnati Reds have struggled to find a consistent third baseman.

After cycling through stop gaps and failed prospects, Cincinnati signed Jeimer Candelario last winter to solidify the position. Yet, here we are a year later still wondering who will be the Reds’ third baseman.

Despite a collection of negative WAR players at third last season, the front office did not go out and acquire a traditional third baseman to solve their problem. Instead, they opted for Gavin Lux. Considering how thin the free agent options were at third, I understand the front office’s pivot toward a utility man.

Plus, the Reds have talent in the crop of third base options already. Do they have a bona fide All-Star? No. But, they have several options that could put up above-average numbers. It’s far from an ideal situation, but it’s not quite dire.