Top 2024 Bounce-Back Candidates for Each Team in the NL Central

Five years ago, Sonny Gray began the journey of reviving his career in the NL Central, when the New York Yankees traded him to the Cincinnati Reds. That culminated in him landing a lucrative contract this offseason to return to the division with the St. Louis Cardinals, a massive success story half a decade after he himself was a bounce-back candidate.

The year and a half Gray spent in pinstripes proved to be disappointing, as the Yankees didn’t get the front-line starter that he looked like during parts of five years with the Oakland Athletics. Gray — who posted a 3.42 ERA and 3.56 FIP in 705 innings with the A’s — struggled as a Yankee, going 15-16 with a 4.51 ERA and 4.40 FIP over 195 2/3 innings pitched.

But Gray was an All-Star and finished seventh in NL Cy Young Award voting in 2019, his first season with the Reds. He was excellent across three campaigns in Cincinnati, before being traded to the Minnesota Twins in advance of the 2022 season. Gray’s success continued in Minnesota, as he finished runner-up to Gerrit Cole in AL Cy Young Award voting in 2023. Over the last five years, Gray’s 16.3 fWAR ranks 10th among all qualified starters.

When Gray became a free agent this offseason for the first time in his career, the pitching-needy Cardinals pounced, giving him a three-year, $75 million deal, which includes a $30 million club option for 2027. Gray has gone from an NL Central bounce-back candidate to one of the most well-compensated players in the division.