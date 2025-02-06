Can Rhys Hoskins Bounce Back in 2025?

In order for that to happen though, there are several areas of his game Hoskins will need to improve upon if he wishes to return to form.

Despite seeing a dip in certain quality of contact metrics, Hoskins was still a valuable power bat for the Brewers in 2024.

Last season, Hoskins’ average exit velocity dropped 1.4 mph from his number in 2022, and his hard-hit rate also fell over two percent as well. Both of those metrics have decreased with each successive season dating back to 2020.

Likewise, his maximum exit velocity last season was 109.6 mph, which was the lowest mark of his career. Now, that alone isn’t a huge deal. But combine the step back in his maximum power output with his decreased exit velocity on a per-batted-ball basis, and those two trends together spark some concern.

Yet, Hoskins still managed to up his barrel rate to 12.7%, which was a 1.6% increase from 2022. That was a major contributor to his 26 homers (the second most on the Brewers), and that led to a great deal of run production, as he ended the year with 82 RBIs.

The expected metrics suggest Hoskins had an even worse season than his true stats indicated (.387 xSLG, .301 xwOBA), but at the end of the day it was very encouraging to see him maintain his high home run totals despite the dip in hit quality.