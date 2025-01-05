Blockbuster Trade Shows Cubs’ Faith in Top Prospect Matt Shaw

Supreme Confidence in Matt Shaw

In exchange for Tucker, the Cubs traded several assets to the Astros, including RHP Hayden Wesneski, third base prospect Cam Smith, and third baseman Isaac Paredes. The departures of Smith and Paredes has extreme significance when looking at both the short-term and long-term view of Chicago’s third base position.

The Cubs acquired Paredes from the Tampa Bay Rays at the 2024 trade deadline to be their starting third baseman for the foreseeable future. The 25-year-old was in the midst of the first All-Star campaign of his career, he’s under team control through the 2027 season, and he was coming off a breakout 2023 campaign in which he launched a career-high 31 homers to go with a 136 wRC+.

And yet, the Cubs were comfortable moving on from him after just 52 games in a Cubs uniform, leaving a major vacancy at a key position of offensive production at third base.

Of course, since the Cubs had a chance to get a player like Tucker, even for one season, they weren’t going to let their attachment to Paredes stand in the way of that.

Still, there’s risk in trading away your starting third baseman when you’re seemingly gearing up to make a postseason push in 2025. The Cubs only make that move if they’re comfortable with their contingency plan at the hot corner, and it appears Chicago views Shaw as the heir at the position.

The Cubs also drafted third base prospect Cam Smith, Just Baseball’s No. 44 prospect, in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft. Standing at 6-foot-3, Smith demonstrated his power right from the get-go, homering in six-straight games with Single-A Myrtle Beach before his promotion to High-A. He would eventually work his way all the way up to Double-A in a matter of weeks, where he ended the 2024 season.