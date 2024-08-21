Brewers Will Likely Clinch the First Division of 2024

Flash forward to the middle of August, and Milwaukee has completely bucked that narrative. Against all odds, their winnings ways continue to persevere in 2024.

The Brewers have not trailed in the NL Central since April 30, and they have had sole possession of the division lead since May 9. Moreover, since July 14, no team has gotten within 4.5 games of them at the top of the standings. Their division lead now sits at a season-high 11.5 games, which is the largest among any division in baseball by four games.

Heading into Opening Day, who could have predicted that the Brewers would be sitting 21 games over .500 with nearly a month of baseball left to play? How likely was it that the Crew would hold the largest run differential in the National League at +107 after the first 125 games of the season? Who would have thought that they’d be within one game of the top seed in the entire National League nearing September?

I’d venture to guess not many outside of Milwaukee’s clubhouse had the confidence and foresight to predict what this team was capable of accomplishing during the 2024 season. While there is plenty of baseball left to be played, the Brewers deserve their flowers for being one of, if not the most impressive story of the 2024 season.

Again, baseball is a wildly unpredictable sport.

Milwaukee’s NL Central Dominance

It’s fascinating to see just how much the Brewers have outperformed their preseason expectations to this point in the season.