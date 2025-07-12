What You Need to Know for the 2025 MLB Draft

You might ask me how the 2025 MLB Draft is right around the corner, and man, I couldn’t tell you. Time flies.

Some of the top players in all of college and high school baseball are getting ready to hear their names called for the 2025 MLB Draft. This entire year, it’s been a toss-up on where some of the top players in the draft may go. Who will go No. 1? It’s anybody’s guess.

But to give you a sense of the potential options, you can see our latest MLB Mock Draft 3.0 and Top 315 MLB Draft board to help you get an idea of who may hear their name called at No. 1.

It’s going to be a crazy and chaotic round one where anything can happen! Let’s dive into all the details you need to know for the 2025 MLB Draft.