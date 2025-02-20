2025 MLB Draft Deep Dive: Brendan Summerhill

College baseball is back. In the past few weeks, we’ve brought you a ton of exciting college content, from preseason All-Americans to live looks from Shriners.

Today, we continue our prospect deep dives on the most notable prospects ahead of the 2025 MLB Draft in July. Next up, Arizona outfielder Brendan Summerhill.

Age: 21.7 on Draft Day

21.7 on Draft Day B/T: L/R

L/R HT: 6’3

6’3 WT: 205

205 Hometown: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL 2024 Stats: 58 G, 279 PA, .324/.399/.550 (.950), 50 R, 18 2B, 6 3B, 8 HR, 7 SB, 31 BB, 36 SO, 122 wRC+

College Performance and Scouting Report

Brendan Summerhill is a little bit of a sweet spot profile for me that I am biased towards: a player who can do a little bit of everything well. His well-rounded profile provides him with a strong platform for college performance, without necessarily having one standout tool yet.

He made a strong first impression in his freshman season at Arizona, posting an .833 OPS in a 22-game debut that featured a more aggressive approach at the plate than he has now.