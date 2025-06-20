Live From the MLB Draft Combine: Interview with LHP Cameron Appenzeller

We were live at the 2025 MLB Draft Combine in Phoenix to cover all the action and interview some of the top prospects for the 2025 MLB Draft!



Illinois prep left-hander Cam Appenzeller sat down with Conor Dorney on our team to reflect on his rapid rise as a prospect and his experience navigating the draft process.



A product of Glenwood High School, Appenzeller described the whirlwind of the past year, saying, “I kind of popped up my junior year, and it kind of took off ever since then.”



Though he wasn’t competing in on-field activities at the Combine, he was focused on interviews with teams and soaking in the atmosphere alongside other top players. “Being around these guys, it’s just really cool,” he said.

Appenzeller, who is committed to Tennessee after initially pledging to South Carolina, spoke highly of the Vols’ program and the comfort he felt in Knoxville. “After my Tennessee visit…it just felt like the place I knew I wanted to be,” he explained.

Off the field, Appenzeller emphasized the importance of staying grounded and enjoying life outside of baseball. He credited his parents, coaches, and even his basketball background for helping shape his mindset.



“My dad…he’s always there for me. My basketball coach kept me in the present,” he said. As the draft approaches, he’s focused on staying consistent in the weight room and embracing the next step, both on and off the field.

