Royals Director of Amateur Scouting Brian Bridges Joins On The Clock to Break Down the 2025 MLB Draft
Bridges talks scouting philosophy, player development, and his journey through the ranks of professional baseball.
On this week’s episode of On the Clock, Jared and Tyler sat down with Kansas City Royals director of amateur scouting Brian Bridges for a wide-ranging conversation on scouting philosophy, player development, and his journey through the ranks of professional baseball.
Bridges walked us through his early coaching days in the Cape Cod League and the winding path that eventually led him from college coaching to the scouting world, one filled with near-misses, last-minute hires, and hard-earned lessons.
His deep ties to legendary scouts and mentors shaped a career built on conviction, patience, and an unwavering love for the game. “No matter your title, you’re still a scout first,” he told us, a mindset that’s carried him from Georgia sandlots to shaping the future of MLB organizations.
Bridges emphasized the importance of that, while comparisons can be useful, the goal is to let these players write their own stories.
He reflected on past scouting decisions, like learning from a near-miss with Buster Posey and applying those lessons when evaluating future big leaguers like Austin Riley.
Bridges also gave us a peek inside the Royals’ draft room, breaking down the club’s approach to the 2025 MLB Draft, in which Kansas City doubled down on upside with two high school bats at picks 23 and 28. What stood out? Their focus on athleticism, makeup, and versatility.
“They’re both driven, goal-oriented kids who know what they want,” he said of Sean Gamble and Josh Hammond.
We also dug into some of the Royals’ under-the-radar picks, like power-hitting catcher Brooks Bryan, upside arm Michael Lombardi, and Canadian infielder Tyson Moran, who’s already turning heads in Arizona.
Bridges highlighted how critical it is to evaluate not just the tools, but the person behind them. From player interviews to parental input to social media checks, it’s all part of the Royals’ holistic draft process.
“You better learn from your failures,” Bridges said. “Because there are going to be more of them than success stories.”
This conversation wasn’t just a deep dive into the 2025 draft, it was a masterclass in what it takes to be a great scout in today’s game.
