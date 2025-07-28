Royals Director of Amateur Scouting Brian Bridges Joins On The Clock to Break Down the 2025 MLB Draft

On this week’s episode of On the Clock, Jared and Tyler sat down with Kansas City Royals director of amateur scouting Brian Bridges for a wide-ranging conversation on scouting philosophy, player development, and his journey through the ranks of professional baseball.

Bridges walked us through his early coaching days in the Cape Cod League and the winding path that eventually led him from college coaching to the scouting world, one filled with near-misses, last-minute hires, and hard-earned lessons.

His deep ties to legendary scouts and mentors shaped a career built on conviction, patience, and an unwavering love for the game. “No matter your title, you’re still a scout first,” he told us, a mindset that’s carried him from Georgia sandlots to shaping the future of MLB organizations.

Bridges emphasized the importance of that, while comparisons can be useful, the goal is to let these players write their own stories.