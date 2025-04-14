Iowa’s Cade Obermueller Looks Like a Completely New Arm

Over the years, we’ve seen our fair share of prep risers come and go. Tyler Bell was the prominent name a year ago, James Ellwanger the year prior, and numerous others have found their way on campus after making waves in the spring.

Cade Obermueller was one of those guys, as he sparked interest amongst scouts in the spring of 2022 with an uptick in velocity and a dynamic breaking ball. He was, and still is, every bit of a “metric darling.” His low-launch release, projection, and significant spin rates created helium, but at the end of the draft, Obermueller found himself staying home and heading to Iowa.

Obermueller profiled as a draft-eligible sophomore, and while there were glimpses of what he could be, the strikes were never there.

Texas selected him in the 19th round of the 2024 draft, but Obermueller opted to return to college. While it’s always a gamble, it has paid off greatly for the southpaw, as he’s struck out 76 batters in 53.2 innings to the tune of a 2.18 ERA. The most important aspect of this? The strikes have shown up.