Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year and 2025 MLB Draft Prospect Jacob Morrison Joins On The Clock
Coastal Carolina pitcher Jacob Morrison talks about his evolution as a pitcher and the mindset that’s fueled his undefeated season.
After undergoing Tommy John surgery following his freshman year, Coastal Carolina pitcher Jacob Morrison wasn’t sure how his return to the mound would go. Now, he’s the 2025 Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year, a Golden Spikes semifinalist, and one of the fiercest competitors in college baseball.
Morrison recently joined On The Clock, where he reflected on the two-year rehab grind, his evolution as a pitcher, and the mindset that’s fueled his undefeated season.
“It was 600-something days between outings,” he said of his first appearance this spring. “Those first two innings, I didn’t even feel like I was out there… but it felt really good to get back out there and compete.”
Morrison credits much of his success to a refined routine and the mentorship of Coastal’s pitching coach Matt Williams. His arsenal includes a four-seam fastball, a lively cutter, a reworked curveball, and a developing changeup. But it’s the curveball, he says, that’s become his most trusted pitch thanks to mid-season tweaks.
“Coach Williams and Connor Owings really helped me fine-tune it. It’s crazy because a couple weeks ago I probably would’ve thrown it out the window,” Morrison joked.
Beyond the mechanics, though, Morrison emphasized his competitive edge, developed from growing up in a multi-sport household. “I don’t think there’s anything I wouldn’t do in order to win,” he said. “I feel like I’m just more competitive than 90% of human beings.”
As much as he’s dialed in on the mound, Morrison is just as grounded off the field. A statistics major who describes himself as a “numbers guy,” he balances schoolwork and baseball with a love for the outdoors and hanging with his teammates.
With Coastal riding a 14-game win streak into the postseason, Morrison says the team’s chemistry is at an all-time high. “It’s hard to have bad culture when you’re winning so much,” he said. “But we don’t just ride the wave—we’ve got great relationships with each other.”
Whether he’s striking out hitters or talking Tigers baseball, Morrison is a pitcher to know as the postseason ramps up and we approach the 2025 MLB Draft!
Spotify: Listen here!
Apple: Listen here!