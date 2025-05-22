Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year and 2025 MLB Draft Prospect Jacob Morrison Joins On The Clock

After undergoing Tommy John surgery following his freshman year, Coastal Carolina pitcher Jacob Morrison wasn’t sure how his return to the mound would go. Now, he’s the 2025 Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year, a Golden Spikes semifinalist, and one of the fiercest competitors in college baseball.

Morrison recently joined On The Clock, where he reflected on the two-year rehab grind, his evolution as a pitcher, and the mindset that’s fueled his undefeated season.

“It was 600-something days between outings,” he said of his first appearance this spring. “Those first two innings, I didn’t even feel like I was out there… but it felt really good to get back out there and compete.”

Morrison credits much of his success to a refined routine and the mentorship of Coastal’s pitching coach Matt Williams. His arsenal includes a four-seam fastball, a lively cutter, a reworked curveball, and a developing changeup. But it’s the curveball, he says, that’s become his most trusted pitch thanks to mid-season tweaks.