2025 MLB Draft: MLB Releases Bonus Pools/Slots

While the Washington Nationals own the first overall pick this July, it’s the Seattle Mariners that will have the most money at their disposal in Atlanta.

Major League Baseball released the bonus pools and slot values to teams on Wednesday evening, which includes a 4.8% jump in pick value from 2024 money.

The first overall pick will come in at $11,075,900, which is the highest slot value for the 1.1 selection in draft history. The total amount of bonus pool money measures up to $350,357,700, eclipsing the 2024 mark by $15,982,700.

In this year’s class, the Mariners will boast the most bonus pool money, as they’ll have $17,074,400 available after their jump from 15 to 3 in the draft lottery in December. This is the fourth largest pool on record, slotting in behind the Guardians ’24, Astros ’15, and Rockies ’24 classes respectively.