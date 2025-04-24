2025 MLB Draft: MLB Releases Bonus Pools/Slots
Major League Baseball has released the bonus pool figures for the upcoming 2025 MLB Draft. How much does each team have to spend?
While the Washington Nationals own the first overall pick this July, it’s the Seattle Mariners that will have the most money at their disposal in Atlanta.
Major League Baseball released the bonus pools and slot values to teams on Wednesday evening, which includes a 4.8% jump in pick value from 2024 money.
The first overall pick will come in at $11,075,900, which is the highest slot value for the 1.1 selection in draft history. The total amount of bonus pool money measures up to $350,357,700, eclipsing the 2024 mark by $15,982,700.
In this year’s class, the Mariners will boast the most bonus pool money, as they’ll have $17,074,400 available after their jump from 15 to 3 in the draft lottery in December. This is the fourth largest pool on record, slotting in behind the Guardians ’24, Astros ’15, and Rockies ’24 classes respectively.
The Rays follow closely behind with $16,699,400 thanks to six picks on Day 1, while the Nationals boast the fourth-best pool with $16,597,800 despite having the first overall selection.
Here’s the full list of bonus pool figures for 2025:
2025 MLB Draft Bonus Pool Figures For Each Team
Mariners: $17,074,400
Rays: $16,699,400
Angels: $16,656,400
Nationals: $16,597,800
Orioles: $16,513,100
Rockies: $15,723,400
Marlins: $15,187,400
Cardinals: $14,238,300
Pirates: $14,088,400
Brewers: $13,138,100
Royals: $12,794,700
Twins: $12,653,000
Red Sox: $12,409,300
White Sox: $12,169,100
Reds: $11,836,800
Rangers: $10,991,300
Tigers: $10,990,800
Diamondbacks: $10,917,800
Athletics: $10,563,500
Blue Jays: $10,314,600
Guardians: $10,198,100
Cubs: $9,636,800
Braves: $9,081,100
Dodgers: $9,031,300
Giants: $8,403,300
Phillies: $7,849,400
Astros: $7,181,500
Padres: $6,569,100
Mets: $5,465,900
Yankees: $5,383,600
Teams like the Baltimore Orioles benefit from free-agent compensation picks. The Orioles gained the 30th and 31st overall selections due to Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander signing elsewhere, giving them six total Day 1 selections.
Others, like the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers, added Competitive Balance picks through trades to strengthen their pool allotment. The Red Sox gained $2,898,300 after acquiring the 33rd overall pick in the Quinn Priester trade, while the Dodgers added $2,386,900 in the Gavin Lux deal.
Both the New York Mets and New York Yankees sit at the bottom of the list with bonus pools, as luxury tax penalties see their first-round picks drop 10 spots and free-agent signings that had draft-pick penalties tied to them (Max Fried).
The first 10 rounds feature a slot value for each selection before having a flat $150,000 figure from the 11th round onward. If a team goes over their allotted amount, the penalties are as follows:
“A club outspending its allotment by 0-5 percent pays a 75 percent tax on the overage. At higher thresholds, a team loses future picks: a first-rounder and a 75 percent tax for surpassing its pool by more than 5 and up to 10 percent; a first- and a second-rounder and a 100 percent tax for more than 10 and up to 15 percent; and two first-rounders and a 100 percent tax for more than 15 percent.”
According to MLB.com’s Jim Callis, teams have overspent their allotment 240 times since the introduction of bonus pools in 2012, though no team has gone more than 5% over. The Rockies and Twins are the lone teams to have never spent more than their allotted figures.
Here’s the full breakdown of slot values in the top 10 rounds:
First Round
1. Nationals: $11,075,900
2. Angels: $10,252,700
3. Mariners: $9,504,400
4. Rockies: $8,770,900
5. Cardinals: $8,134,800
6. Pirates: $7,558,600
7. Marlins: $7,149,900
8. Blue Jays: $6,813,600
9. Reds: $6,513,800
10. White Sox: $6,238,400
11. Athletics: $5,985,100
12. Rangers: $5,746,800
13. Giants: $5,524,300
14. Rays: $5,313,100
15. Red Sox: $5,114,200
16. Twins: $4,929,600
17. Cubs: $4,750,800
18. Diamondbacks: $4,581,900
19. Orioles: $4,420,900
20. Brewers: $4,268,100
21. Astros: $4,122,500
22. Braves: $3,983,900
23. Royals: $3,852,100
24. Tigers: $3,726,300
25. Padres: $3,606,600
26. Phillies: $3,492,200
27. Guardians: $3,382,600
Prospect Promotion Incentive (PPI) Pick
28. Royals: $3,282,200 (Result of Bobby Witt Jr.’s AL MVP runner-up in 2024)
Free-Agent Compensation Picks
29. Diamondbacks: $3,191,100 (Result of Christian Walker signing w/ Houston)
30. Orioles: $3,113,300 (Result of Corbin Burnes signing w/ Arizona)
31. Orioles: $3,042,800 (Result of Anthony Santander signing w/ Toronto)
32. Brewers: $2,970,900 (Result of Willy Adames signing w/ San Francisco)
Competitive Balance Round A
33. Red Sox: $2,898,300 (Acquired from Milwaukee in Quinn Priester trade)
34. Tigers: $2,827,300
35. Mariners: $2,758,300
36. Twins: $2,692,000
37. Rays: $2,631,400
38. Mets: $2,569,400 (Pick drops ten spots due to luxury tax penalties)
39. Yankees: $2,509,500 (Pick drops ten spots due to luxury tax penalties)
40. Dodgers: $2,443,600 (Pick drops ten spots due to luxury tax penalties)
41. Dodgers: $2,386,900 (Acquired from Cincinnati in Gavin Lux trade)
42. Rays: $2,331,000 (Acquired from Athletics in Jeffrey Springs trade)
43. Marlins: $2,276,700
Second Round
44. White Sox: $2,223,600
45. Rockies: $2,171,900
46. Marlins: $2,128,800
47. Angels: $2,079,700
48. Athletics: $2,031,500
49. Nationals: $1,984,200
50. Pirates: $1,934,700
51. Reds: $1,891,200
52. Rangers: $1,846,700
53. Rays: $1,803,500
54. Twins: $1,761,600
55. Cardinals: $1,720,300
56. Cubs: $1,680,000
57. Mariners: $1,636,800
58. Orioles: $1,598,100
59. Brewers: $1,560,200
60. Braves: $1,523,200
61. Royals: $1,486,700
62. Tigers: $1,451,200
63. Phillies: $1,416,600
64. Guardians: $1,382,300
65. Dodgers: $1,349,100
Competitive Balance Round B/Unsigned Draftee Compensation Picks
66. Guardians: $1,320,400
67. Rays: $1,285,400 (Result of Tyler Bell not signing in 2024)
68. Brewers: $1,254,400 (Result of Chris Levonas not signing in 2024)
69. Orioles: $1,223,800
70. Guardians: $1,193,500 (Acquired from Arizona in Josh Naylor trade)
71. Royals: $1,163,700
72. Cardinals: $1,145,900
73. Pirates: $1,128,400
74. Rockies: $1,111,000
Free-Agent Compensation Pick
75. Red Sox: $1,093,800 (Result of Nick Pivetta signing w/ San Diego)
Third Round
76. White Sox: $1,076,800
77. Rockies: $1,060,300
78. Marlins: $1,043,700
79. Angels: $1,027,200
80. Nationals: $1,010,600
81. Blue Jays: $993,900
82. Pirates: $979,500
83. Reds: $964,800
84. Rangers: $950,100
85. Giants: $935,300
86. Rays: $920,800
87. Red Sox: $907,200
88. Twins: $893,000
89. Cardinals: $879,000
90. Cubs: $865,500
91. Mariners: $851,800
92. Diamondbacks: $839,100
93. Orioles: $826,400
94. Brewers: $813,600
95. Astros: $803,900
96. Braves: $796,000
97. Royals: $788,500
98. Tigers: $780,600
99. Padres: $773,100
100. Phillies: $765,400
101. Guardians: $759,400
102. Mets: $752,000
103. Yankees: $744,400
104. Dodgers: $737,000
Unsigned Draftee Compensation Pick
105. Angels: $729,600 (Result of Ryan Prager not signing in 2024)
Fourth Round
106. White Sox: $722,600
107. Rockies: $715,400
108. Marlins: $708,300
109. Angels: $701,300
110. Athletics: $694,600
111. Nationals: $687,800
112. Blue Jays: $680,800
113. Pirates: $674,300
114. Reds: $667,700
115. Rangers: $661,100
116. Giants: $654,700
117. Rays: $648,400
118. Red Sox: $642,200
119. Twins: $635,700
120. Cardinals: $629,500
121. Cubs: $623,300
122. Mariners: $617,200
123. Diamondbacks: $611,300
124. Orioles: $605,300
125. Brewers: $599,600
126. Astros: $594,500
127. Braves: $588,900
128. Royals: $582,900
129. Tigers: $577,400
130. Padres: $571,500
131. Phillies: $567,000
132. Guardians: $561,400
133. Mets: $555,800
134. Yankees: $550,300
135. Dodgers: $544,900
Free-Agent Compensation Pick
136. Braves: $539,700 (Result of Max Fried signing w/ New York)
Fifth Round
137. White Sox: $534,400
138. Rockies: $529,100
139. Marlins: $523,900
140. Angels: $519,100
141. Athletics: $513,900
142. Nationals: $508,900
143. Blue Jays: $503,800
144. Pirates: $499,000
145. Reds: $493,900
146. Rangers: $489,200
147. Rays: $484,400
148. Red Sox: $479,800
149. Twins: $475,000
150. Cardinals: $470,100
151. Cubs: $465,400
152. Mariners: $461,100
153. Diamondbacks: $456,400
154. Orioles: $452,000
155. Brewers: $447,400
156. Astros: $443,100
157. Braves: $438,600
158. Royals: $434,400
159. Tigers: $430,600
160. Padres: $426,600
161. Phillies: $422,700
162. Guardians: $418,700
163. Mets: $415,100
164. Yankees: $411,100
165. Dodgers: $407,300
Sixth Round
166. White Sox: $403,900
167. Rockies: $400,400
168. Marlins: $397,000
169. Angels: $393,700
170. Athletics: $390,100
171. Nationals: $386,700
172. Blue Jays: $383,600
173. Pirates: $380,500
174. Reds: $377,100
175. Rangers: $374,100
176. Giants: $371,000
177. Rays: $367,900
178. Red Sox: $364,800
179. Twins: $361,600
180. Cardinals: $358,700
181. Cubs: $355,800
182. Mariners: $353,100
183. Diamondbacks: $350,200
184. Orioles: $347,100
185. Brewers: $344,400
186. Astros: $341,600
187. Braves: $338,900
188. Royals: $336,100
189. Tigers: $333,500
190. Padres: $330,600
191. Phillies: $327,800
192. Guardians: $325,100
193. Mets: $322,300
194. Yankees: $319,800
195. Dodgers: $317,200
Seventh Round
196. White Sox: $314,500
197. Rockies: $311,900
198. Marlins: $309,400
199. Angels: $306,700
200. Athletics: $304,200
201. Nationals: $302,500
202. Blue Jays: $299,900
203. Pirates: $297,400
204. Reds: $295,000
205. Rangers: $292,400
206. Giants: $289,900
207. Rays: $287,700
208. Red Sox: $285,200
209. Twins: $282,900
210. Cardinals: $280,800
211. Cubs: $278,500
212. Mariners: $276,200
213. Diamondbacks: $274,100
214. Orioles: $272,000
215. Brewers: $269,700
216. Astros: $267,700
217. Braves: $265,400
218. Royals: $263,500
219. Tigers: $261,300
220. Padres: $259,700
221. Phillies: $257,700
222. Guardians: $256,000
223. Mets: $254,000
224. Yankees: $252,100
225. Dodgers: $250,300
Eighth Round
226. White Sox: $248,700
227. Rockies: $247,200
228. Marlins: $245,400
229. Angels: $243,300
230. Athletics: $241,900
231. Nationals: $239,900
232. Blue Jays: $238,600
233. Pirates: $236,800
234. Reds: $235,200
235. Rangers: $233,400
236. Giants: $232,000
237. Rays: $230,400
238. Red Sox: $229,000
239. Twins: $227,800
240. Cardinals: $226,500
241. Cubs: $225,400
242. Mariners: $224,100
243. Diamondbacks: $223,100
244. Orioles: $221,700
245. Brewers: $220,800
246. Astros: $219,800
247. Braves: $218,700
248. Royals: $217,700
249. Tigers: $216,800
250. Padres: $215,600
251. Phillies: $215,100
252. Guardians: $214,200
253. Mets: $213,200
254. Yankees: $212,500
255. Dodgers: $211,700
Ninth Round
256. White Sox: $210,900
257. Rockies: $210,200
258. Marlins: $209,600
259. Angels: $208,700
260. Athletics: $208,100
261. Nationals: $207,500
262. Blue Jays: $206,900
263. Pirates: $206,100
264. Reds: $205,500
265. Rangers: $205,100
266. Giants: $204,400
267. Rays: $203,900
268. Red Sox: $203,500
269. Twins: $202,900
270. Cardinals: $202,200
271. Cubs: $201,800
272. Mariners: $201,300
273. Diamondbacks: $200,800
274. Orioles: $200,400
275. Brewers: $200,000
276. Astros: $199,500
277. Braves: $199,200
278. Royals: $198,600
279. Tigers: $198,000
280. Padres: $197,800
281. Phillies: $197,600
282. Guardians: $197,200
283. Mets: $196,800
284. Yankees: $196,600
285. Dodgers: $196,000
Tenth Round
286. White Sox: $195,300
287. Rockies: $195,100
288. Marlins: $194,700
289. Angels: $194,400
290. Athletics: $194,100
291. Nationals: $193,800
292. Blue Jays: $193,500
293. Pirates: $193,100
294. Reds: $192,600
295. Rangers: $192,400
296. Giants: $191,700
297. Rays: $191,500
298. Red Sox: $191,300
299. Twins: $190,900
300. Cardinals: $190,500
301. Cubs: $190,300
302. Mariners: $190,100
303. Diamondbacks: $189,800
304. Orioles: $189,300
305. Brewers: $189,000
306. Astros: $188,900
307. Braves: $188,600
308. Royals: $188,300
309. Tigers: $187,800
310. Padres: $187,600
311. Phillies: $187,300
312. Guardians: $187,300
313. Mets: $187,300
314. Yankees: $187,300
315. Dodgers: $187,300