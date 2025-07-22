The 2025 MLB draft has come and gone, and it’s an event that always sparks some of baseball’s most exciting dialogue.

Which teams walked away with the best class of the draft? Who stood out as some of the best value picks when all was said and done? These are just a couple of questions that have been circulating the baseball world since the draft took place.

Today, we will further the conversation by looking at a few of the biggest winners and losers from the 2025 MLB draft. Ranging from individual players to organizations as a whole, there were plenty of takeaways from this year’s MLB draft.

2025 MLB Draft Winners

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 13: Major League Baseball commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. announces Eli Willits as the first overall pick in the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft, selected by the Washington Nationals, at Coca-Cola Roxy on July 13, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Eli Willits

Until draft day, almost all the talk was Kade Anderson versus Ethan Holliday for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. We know better. We know the only thing you can expect in the MLB Draft is the unexpected.