Evaluation Station: Ethan Petry

On April 6th, 2023, a Gamecock legend was born.



That night, a nineteen-year-old freshman faced arguably the best pitching prospect of the past decade, as Paul Skenes toed the rubber for the opposing LSU Tigers.

Skenes starts the freshman with a slider up and in, missing his spot by a good margin. Then came the heaters. Skenes paints 100 MPH on the outside black, strike one. Skenes attempts to hammer the same place but misses the zone by a hair. The next pitch had the same result, though Skenes had closed the margin to the zone. Then came the mistake pitch.

On the fifth pitch of the at-bat, Skenes caught too much of the plate and the freshman did not miss it, clearing the away dugout on its flight through the air. He’d add a grand slam later in the game, padding an already impressive resume against the eventual national champions.

The name? Ethan Petry.



Petry’s journey is an exciting one. Highly regarded as a prepster, Petry was impressed with his power at multiple stops during his summer circuit tour, and he even showed off his arm talent on the mound in the spring.