2025 MLB Draft Deep Dive: Dean Curley

In the coming weeks and months at Just Baseball, we’re excited to bring you high-quality amateur baseball content, working to make college baseball and the draft more accessible. Part of this work will be deep dives into draft-eligible prospects balancing scouting and analysis to give you a thorough portrait of a particular player.

Next up is Tennessee shortstop Dean Curley.

Age: 21.3 on Draft Day

21.3 on Draft Day B/T: R/R

R/R HT: 6’3

6’3 WT: 215

215 Hometown: Pomona, California

Pomona, California 2024 Stats: 67 G, 268 PA, .285/.386/.502 (.888), 51 R, 10 2B, 1 3B, 12 HR, 9 SB, 31 BB, 47 SO

Dean Curley: Background and Bio

Dean Curley was an old-for-the-class high school prospect out of Northview High School (CA) who was a little lost in the shuffle of an absolutely loaded 2023 prep class.

At the time, Curley’s profile centered on power, with some swing-and-miss to his game and concerns about his hit tool, making some evaluators wonder how often he’d be able to access that power. Evaluators generally liked his approach and patience at the plate.