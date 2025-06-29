2025 MLB Draft Scouting Report – LHP Kade Anderson

Mechanics: Anderson’s mechanics are relatively sound. He’ll play with angles and move around on the rubber, depending on the batter’s handedness (1B side to LHH, 3B side to RHH). He moves smoothly down the bump with some deception, hiding the ball well with his shorter arm swing. Anderson throws from a high three-quarter arm slot with considerable arm speed, averaging ~6.1-6.15 feet off the ground.

Fastball: Anderson’s fastball usage decreased considerably from 2024, following the expansion of his arsenal, to under 50%. He’ll flash running life down in the zone, but Anderson finds most of his success on the top rail with considerable carry and slight cutting action. He’ll consistently get into the 18-20 IVB range, and his heater will play up from its velocity, which sits ~93 MPH and tops out at 97 MPH. Many believe he’ll sit closer to 95 MPH once he’s physically matured. He can lose command of the pitch, though batters whiffed at a 35% clip in 2025. It’s an easy above-average offering, and there’s enough to suggest an upgrade to plus is in the cards. GRADE: 55

Slider: The newest addition to Anderson’s arsenal, the slider has helped “bridge the gap” between his fastball and curveball. However, it’s more than just a bridge offering. Thrown hard in the mid-80s, Anderson spins the hell out of the offering, with spin rates encroaching on the 3K barrier consistently. It gives him a lateral dish to his menu, as he’ll generate ~7-7.5 inches of sweep on average with some depth. He’ll utilize it to steal strikes when his fastball command is out of sorts, too. There are times when it becomes a cutter at the upper end of the velocity band. Above-average offering. GRADE: 55

Curveball: The best pitch in Anderson’s arsenal, bar none. A true plus offering, Anderson throws the pitch hard in the low-80s with significant depth and spin rates. He eclipses the 3K RPM barrier consistently, flashing tons of bite with some lateral tilt. He gets up to 15 inches of depth, which gives him ~35 inches of vertical separation between his fastball and curveball. It’s a true hammer. He lands it consistently for strikes, tunnels off the heater well, and misses bats at a solid clip. His feel to spin is *very* hard to match, and teams will covet his ability to do so. GRADE: 60

Changeup: The evolution of Anderson’s change has created a new wrinkle for opposing hitters. Primarily utilized against right-handed hitters, the offering tumbles hard to the dirt and sits in the low-to-mid-80s. It’s an offering that generates a ton of chases and whiffs, as Anderson sells it very well with similar arm speed to the fastball and commands it very well. It’s an interesting movement profile with considerable lift, but it’s an above-average offering with legitimate upside at the next level. GRADE: 55

Command: While Anderson’s secondary command is excellent, he can get out of sorts with his ability to land the fastball in the zone. Some of this is attributed to Anderson’s affinity for the top rail, though he’s shown issues with arm-side command throughout the season. This was evident in his final outing against Coastal Carolina, where he had a 55% strike rate with the heater and was saved by his ability to miss bats and garner chases with his secondary offerings. As he matures physically, he’ll grow into more command, which does leave above-average command in sight. For now, I’ll stick with average. GRADE: 50