2025 MLB Draft Deep Dive: Mason Neville

We are in the final month of the college baseball season (how?!), and we are quickly approaching the 2025 MLB Draft.

We recently had our 2025 MLB Draft Top 200 Board drop (soon to be top 300!), and we also have our first mock draft on its way. The excitement of the MLB draft is upon us!

This draft class has been so up in the air that we have seen more jumping up and down the board based on weekend performances than in previous years. One of those guys who has skyrocketed is Oregon outfielder Mason Neville.

I recently caught Neville in a three-game series against Maryland and a mid-week game against Georgetown, and I came away very impressed. Let’s dive in!