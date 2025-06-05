2025 MLB Draft Top 300 Prospects

52. Alex Lodise – SS – Florida State Seminoles HT/WT: 6’1/190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Florida State | Age: 21.4 After spending his first collegiate campaign at North Florida, Lodise transferred to Florida State and has burst onto the draft scene with a scorching hot start to his junior year. It’s a power-over-hit profile for Lodise, who possesses big bat speed from the right side with intent to pull the baseball and lace line drives. Lodise handles fastballs well and does a good job of getting to higher-end power in his profile, boasting a 112 MPH maximum EV in 2025. He is susceptible to spin and features an ultra-aggressive approach at the plate, which will lead to strikeouts piling up at times. The biggest development in Lodise’s profile is the uptick in defensive potential. He’s a twitchy athlete with legitimate range, soft hands, and above-average arm strength across the diamond. The likelihood that he sticks to the left side of the dirt is rather high. Lodise wound up winning the ACC Player of the Year in 2025 thanks to his explosive performance, and he looks like a legitimate top-two round player. Film: TBA Back to table

53. Ethan Petry – 1B,OF – South Carolina Gamecocks HT/WT: 6'4/235 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: South Carolina | Age: 21 Petry burst onto the scene as a freshman at South Carolina, smashing 23 home runs and slashing .376/.471/.733 in 63 games. 2024 was much the same in the power department, as he hit 21 home runs in 61 games, but opposing pitching exploited some holes in Petry's swing, causing a drop in pure contact and a rise in strikeouts. He did walk at a higher clip, but he was susceptible to velocity up in the zone and spin. That continued on the Cape with Yarmouth-Dennis, posting a swinging strike rate of over 17%. With this said, Petry has dropped his strikeout rate significantly as a junior and has gotten the hit tool to be serviceable. Petry's power grades out as plus, potentially double-plus, and plays to all fields. The power is his carrying tool. Defensively, Petry has gotten opportunities in a corner outfield spot with South Carolina, though his route-running can get adventurous and many believe his physicality and lack of speed will relegate him to a first base role. He's had opportunities at third base this fall, though scouts have noted clunky footwork at the position. However, his Cape MVP will carry significant weight in his evaluation this summer. Film: Georgia/South Carolina – May 9-11, 2024 Article: Evaluation Station

54. Henry Godbout – 2B HT/WT: 6'2/190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Virginia | Age: 21.8 There may not be a more polished hit tool in the ACC than Godbout presently. After posting a contact rate of 82.8% in 2023, Godbout upped that number to 86% and established himself as one of the best fastball hitters in the entire country, only whiffing a measly 5% on heaters in 2024. In 2025, it's at 89%, displaying the robust nature of his bat-to-ball skills. Godbout loves to slash the ball to all fields, and he'll fight to fend off strikeouts, only recording 19 strikeouts in 50 total games. He has extremely quick hands and loves to turn on the ball, though he's still learning to lift the ball more. It's nothing more than fringe-average power right now, though his projectable frame suggests that he can get to average pull side juice in due time. All in all, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better pure hitter in the country. An average runner, Godbout will likely see some reps at shortstop in 2025, though his future home is likely to be second base. He's got solid range and good arm strength, though his size may point towards a potential home at the hot corner. Film: Virginia Fall Ball – October 2024

55. Brady Ebel – SS,3B HT/WT: 6'3/190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Corona (CA) | Commitment: Louisiana State | Age: 17.11 The son of longtime Angels third base coach Dino Ebel, Brady is one of the more famous bats in this class. Ebel is renowned for his maturity and contact prowess at the dish, though he did get off to a slow start to the summer. He gradually got better as the summer progressed, ending on a high note at the PBR All-American Classic in Miami. His sweet left-handed swing is very repeatable with a quick, direct path to the baseball that is built for line drives presently. He doesn't sell out for a ton of power and while it's a hit-over-power profile now, he'll grow into more power as he begins to fill out his lean frame. He's got the defensive chops to stick on the left side of the dirt, too. He may grow off of shortstop once he physically matures, but Ebel has excellent hands, rangy actions, and a strong arm to handle the position. If he outgrows shortstop, he'll fit in at third base. There's a bit of Eric Bitonti in his profile. He will be one of the youngest bats in the class, too, as he won't turn 18 until late July. He is committed to attending Louisiana State. Film: TBA

56. JD Thompson – LHP HT/WT: 6'0/203 | Bat/Throw: R/L | School: Vanderbilt | Age: 21.9 An undersized southpaw from Texas, Thompson quietly had a fantastic sophomore campaign for the Commodores, striking out 74 batters in 52 innings with improved command in a starting role. Thompson's delivery features little effort and crossfire, creating deception for opposing batters. To go with that, Thompson hides the ball very well and features a high frontside with a fast left arm immediately following. This allows his low-90s heater to play up slightly from the velocity, though there are other factors at play here. The fastball is metrically sound with impressive carry and arm side tail from a three-quarters release that features some flatness to the plate and has tickled 96 MPH. With added velocity, Thompson's heater can be firmly placed in the "plus" bucket, though for now, it leans above-average. Thompson's low-80s cambio is dynamic, hitting the brakes hard halfway to the plate and tumbling away from the bats of right-handers, generating a 50% whiff rate on the Cape. In 2025, that whiff rate has risen slightly to 52%. He has two breaking balls, with the low-80s slider featuring the highest upside. It's a baby sweeper with the ability to land backfoot to righties. The mid-70s curveball brings added depth with similar spin metrics. Overall, he's a polished left-hander with consistent strikes and starter upside in pro ball.

57. Marcus Phillips – RHP – Tennessee Volunteers HT/WT: 6'4/246 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Tennessee | Age: 20.11 A well-built right-hander from the JUCO ranks, Phillips was a relief option for Tennessee in 2024, being used sparingly later in games. In 2025, he made the jump to a starting role, and many believe he'll stick in a rotation with his workhorse build, ability to hold velocity, and devastating one-two punch. Phillips utilizes an easy operation on the bump with little effort, though his longer arm action has been a cause for concern with his command. With that said, Phillips has thrown strikes at a solid clip thus far. His heater has already touched 100 MPH and sits in the upper-90s consistently, averaging 95+ deep into outings. The shape is nothing exciting, flashing cutter-esque shape with high spin and good extension, but the pitch garners plenty of chases. His mid-80s slider is devastating, generating close to ten inches of sweeping action with little vertical life. The bite can be gnarly, especially against righties. Phillips' low-90s cambio has given him a viable out pitch to lefties, too. It's an enticing toolset, and scouts believe that with more development and ironed-out mechanics, Phillips can be a bona fide starting prospect.

58. Sean Gamble – SS,OF HT/WT: 6'2/185 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: IMG Academy (FL) | Commitment: Vanderbilt | Age: 19 If you're looking for the best pure athlete in this class, look no further than Sean Gamble. An Iowa native who resides at IMG Academy, Gamble is incredibly twitchy on both sides of the ball. We'll start at the plate, where he's got some of the loudest bat speed and power in this prep class. His hips explode open, allowing his hands to race through the zone with impressive barrel lag. He's had exit velocities with wood up to 108 MPH in-game settings already this summer and given the frame, it wouldn't be a shock to see higher numbers. He has excellent torque and rotation in his swing, though the hit tool does lag behind a bit. He's working on refining his approach and has shown more adjustability to off-speed pitches, displaying a swing that's more in control. In the field, Gamble has the tools to be a potential center fielder. It's loud arm strength with excellent range at the "eight" and the glove has the potential to grade out as above-average or better. If he is forced out of center, he can handle either corner outfield position or move back to the infield and stick on the left side of the dirt. Gamble is part of an uber-talented Vanderbilt recruiting class. Film: TBA

59. Dean Moss – OF HT/WT: 6'0/182 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: IMG Academy (FL) | Commitment: Louisiana State | Age: 19.2 After traveling across the country to attend IMG Academy, Moss has put himself at the top of the pecking order for outfielders in this class. While he's smaller-statured, don't let the size fool you. Moss possesses loud power to his pull side with excellent bat speed and very quick hands. His left-handed swing is tightly wound, allowing him to burst through the zone and turn on pitches to right field with authority, as well as some opposite-field pop. Given his size, it's average power moving forward. Moss' plate discipline is advanced for his age and he loves to take his walks. Moss' pure hit tool is rather polished and he displays very little warts, staying within the zone and adjusting to off-speed pitches very well. He's done a great job of keeping the strikeouts at bay this summer. With average speed and an average arm in the outfield, Moss is destined for a corner outfield position at the next level. He is on the older side of the class, as he'll turn 19 a couple of months prior to the draft, making him eligible as a sophomore at Louisiana State if he chooses to attend classes. Film: TBA

60. Anthony Eyanson – RHP – LSU Tigers HT/WT: 6'2/195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Louisiana State | Age: 20.9 Between his frame and delivery, budding stuff, and model-friendly age, there's a ton to like with Eyanson's profile. His delivery is smooth and easy, displaying fluid movements down the bump and a higher arm slot that allows the breaking pitches to play well. A natural supinator, Eyanson's fastball sat in the low-90s this spring, but in shorter stints this summer, he ran the heater up to 97 MPH. It's a cut-heavy heater that has struggled to miss bats given the steep plane, high release, and supination bias, but that can be a development focus for an organization. Eyanson's two breaking balls are the stars of the show. The low-80s slider flashes quality bite with late sweep and some depth, projecting as the bigger bat-misser right now. He can run it into the mid-80s with more firmness, and scouts want to see more of that. The mid-70s curveball is a banger with big depth, and Eyanson uses it more to land for strikes. There's a splitter, too, though it's seldom used. However, it has missed bats at a high clip in 2025 thanks to very good tumble and fade. After performing well in a big role for UC San Diego, Eyanson took his talents to Baton Rouge, where he has thrived in the Saturday role for the Tigers. Film: TBA

61. Colin Yeaman – 2B,SS HT/WT: 6'2/200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: UC Irvine | Age: 21.2 A transfer from the College of the Canyons, Yeaman has taken the draft scene by storm this spring. Yeaman's bat has been a very potent one in a talented UC Irvine lineup, as he's posted an OPS north of 1.000 and healthy flyball rates. He coils into his back leg/core very well and allows the bat to fly through the zone with dangerous intent. He's shown the ability to pummel the baseball and lift to his pull side, plus he's handled velocity rather well this spring. He struggled with secondary offerings earlier in the year, though that has gotten better with time, and since the start of April, his slider whiff% is under 20% and his change-up whiff% is under 30%. He's found his hitting stride, and he's not expanding the zone often. It's a good sign. Defensively, Yeaman likely moves to second base as a professional. There's decent arm strength, though the lack of range and twitch will push him out of the shortstop position. Either way, the bat has put himself into Top 100 pick candidacy.

62. Ryan Mitchell – 2B,SS HT/WT: 6'2/185 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Houston (TN) | Commitment: Georgia Tech | Age: 18.5 The top prospect in the state of Tennessee, Mitchell is a highly athletic specimen with looseness, twitch, and projection. Mitchell's swing is a bit funky, featuring plenty of movement as he loads deeply into his back leg, though his compact swing and superb bat speed help me produce quality line drive contact. He's more of a slasher right now, though there's sneaky pop in the stick with the amount of bat speed he possesses. Mitchell's speed and affinity for the gaps will be what drives his extra-base hits. Overall, it's a polished offensive profile that fits at the top of the lineup. Defensively, his twitch shines in the dirt. He's rather rangy with quality jumps to his left and right, plus his overall instincts are solid. It's an average arm, which leaves the idea of second base in mind, but he should get reps at shortstop once he transitions to the next level. The 6'2, 185-pound infielder is committed to Georgia Tech.

63. Dax Kilby – SS,3B HT/WT: 6'2/190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Newnan (GA) | Commitment: Clemson | Age: 18.7 A long-levered infielder from the state of Georgia, Kilby is one of the more underrated bats in the entire

64. Angel Cervantes – RHP HT/WT: 6’3/200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Warren (CA) | Commitment: UCLA | Age: 17.10 One of the youngest players in the class, Cervantes is an intriguing arm out of Southern California. Cervantes is a great athlete with a fluid delivery and a clean arm swing with little to no effort down the mound. It’s led by a low-90s fastball that has a downhill plane with some ride and run to it. Given the projection of Cervantes’ frame, he could reach the mid-90s in due time, and he’s already shown that, touching 96 MPH this spring. The change-up is the best pitch in his arsenal, and it’s a contender for the best cambio in the class. It’s a higher spin offering that hits the brakes halfway to home plate in the upper-70s to low-80s, diving away from lefties. Add in consistent feel to throw the pitch for strikes, and it’s a potential plus offering. He’ll throw in a curveball with high spin and shape manipulation, throwing both a vertical and sweepy breaking ball. Given the command, pitchability, and arsenal strength, Cervantes has a legitimate case to be a starter at the next level, whether that be at UCLA or in the minor leagues. He won’t turn 18 until after draft day, something model-friendly teams will value highly in their evaluations. Film: TBA Back to table

65. AJ Russell – RHP – Tennessee Volunteers HT/WT: 6’6/223 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Tennessee | Age: 21 After a stellar freshman campaign for the Volunteers, Russell jumped into the weekend rotation to start the year, though an elbow injury lingered throughout the year. This injury resulted in a non-invasive version of Tommy John surgery, and Russell returned to the mound at the beginning of April. With that said, teams value loud data, and Russell fits that bill, which gives his profile significant value despite missing a ton of time. At 6’6, 223 pounds, Russell is a very large specimen with tons of projection, though some of the angles that he creates with his arm and body are insane. The fastball is one of the loudest metrically in the country. From a five-foot release height, Russell generates a ton of armside life from an extremely low VAA, leading to whiffs aplenty. The low-80s slider is a sweepy monster with high spin rates and lift, utilizing it as an out-pitch to righties. There’s a loose change-up in there, though he’s struggled to command it. It does have a ton of running life, though. To date, Russell has shown some rust, but his ability to create flat angles and miss bats means he will be selected on Day 1 this summer. Back to table

66. Kane Kepley – OF – North Carolina Tar Heels HT/WT: 5’8/180 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: North Carolina | Age: 21.4 Looking for a high-floor table-setter to lead your lineup? Look no further than Kane Kepley. Originally a member of the Liberty Flames, Kepley followed Scott Jackson to North Carolina, where Kepley will be tasked with replacing Vance Honeycutt in center field. Kepley is built similarly to Cleveland farmhand Tommy Hawke, though Kepley has the better hit tool. Kepley’s pure contact skills are outrageously good and his approach is as pristine as it gets. He’s not fazed by velocity or spin and posted a contact rate of 90% this spring before an 89% contact rate on the Cape. In 2025, his contact rate has not dropped at all. It’s at 89% this spring, including an in-zone contact rate of 93%. Kepley is relatively passive and chases at a minute rate, racking up a ton of walks and keeping strikeouts to a bare minimum. The hit tool is miles ahead of the power in his compact frame, though there’s solid bat speed and some loft to his pull side. Defensively, Kepley has the speed, route-running, and instincts to play the “eight” at the collegiate level, though he may be destined for a left-field role down the road. It’s a limited upside profile, but there’s a very high floor to go with it. Back to table

67. Nicky Becker – SS HT/WT: 6’3/180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Don Bosco Prep (NY) | Commitment: Virginia | Age: 18.7 Scouts are well acquainted with the Becker family, as Jeff played in Cleveland’s organization and Eric was a big piece to Virginia’s lineup this past spring. Nicky is the next one in line and he’s as tooled up as they come, possessing one of the better power/speed packages in the class. He’s grown to 6’3, 180 pounds, and possesses a lean, projectable frame with standout athleticism on the diamond. Becker has extremely quick hands and effortless bat speed, showing off solid power output to his pull side. Becker finds the barrel consistently, and his pure contact skills are advanced with minimal warts. It’s a well-rounded offensive profile with the potential for average or better raw juice. Becker is a plus-to-double-plus runner with great jumps and a loud second gear down the line. This speed allows him to cover plenty of ground at shortstop, where he’s a strong defender with solid footwork, big arm strength, and a good internal clock. Finding this kind of potential at a keystone position is hard, and that’s what has drawn attention towards him late in the summer. He is currently committed to attending the University of Virginia. Back to table

68. Lucas Franco – SS HT/WT: 6’3/175 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Cinco Ranch (TX) | Commitment: Texas Christian | Age: 18.2 An athletic and projectable infielder, Franco has risen the ranks over the past year thanks to a solid toolset. Franco is a great athlete with a long, lean body type that oozes projection. Franco has very quick hands and rotates well, displaying budding bat speed and fluidity throughout a beautifully balanced left-handed swing. There’s some loft already present and utilizes his lower half well, meaning there’s a solid chance that he achieves average or better power as he grows into his body. His contact quality is improving as time goes on, and his plate discipline is selective, waiting for his pitch to attack. He does a great job of staying within the zone and minimizing chases, though he did boast an elevated whiff rate this summer. He’s got the defensive chops to stay at shortstop, as he has soft hands, fluid motions, and a strong arm across the diamond. As he fills out, he may have to move to the hot corner. The projection surrounding Franco’s profile is the selling point, and if he can add weight and improve his contact further, the Texas Christian commit will be one of the first preps off the board. Back to table

69. James Ellwanger – RHP HT/WT: 6’4/205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Dallas Baptist | Age: 21.1 A 19th-round selection by the Washington Nationals in 2023, Ellwanger is a draft-eligible sophomore who had heavy buzz to his name his senior spring. He ended up at the pitching factory that is Dallas Baptist and he’s been able to hold the loud stuff that he had the previous spring. While an injury kept him out for almost two months, Ellwanger saw time on the Cape with Cotuit, striking out 22 in 13 innings. He has excellent athleticism on the bump and electric arm speed from a higher release point. The fastball has touched 99 MPH this spring, though he’ll consistently sit in the 93-96 MPH with solid carry out of the hand, missing bats at a consistent rate. He’s toyed with more of a sinker-esque offering as a second heater, too. He’s been predominantly fastball heavy and command is a work in progress, but it’s a potentially plus heater at the end of the day. There’s two dynamic breaking balls in his arsenal, a mid-80s slider with two-plane tilt and a low-80s curveball with a ton of depth and sweep. There is a fringy change-up, as well, though he’s only thrown a handful since he got to campus. Given the athleticism and operation, there’s a good chance that Ellwanger will grow into better command and strike-throwing. He’s leaning towards a Day 1 pick. Film: TBA Back to table

70. Jordan Yost – SS HT/WT: 6’0/170 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Sickles (FL) | Commitment: Florida | Age: 18.6 Another year, another Florida prep pop-up. Last year, it was Kellon Lindsey, and this year, Jordan Yost is trending upwards amongst scouting circles. It’s a profile that leans heavily into the hit-first and athletic fluidity spaces. At 6’0, 170 pounds, he’s not the biggest specimen on the planet, but he’s got wiry strength and notable projection to his frame. Yost does not miss heaters and stays within the zone, utilizing a slightly compact stroke with the intent to put the ball in the air. The swing can get long at times, which will be something to watch as he develops. The power has begun to show up this spring, as he’s already hit a couple of home runs in his senior year and possesses solid bat speed. Expect the power to increase as he fills out. To add further to his profile, Yost is a plus runner underway with athletic motions and range at shortstop. There’s a lot to like with this profile, and it’s hard to envision this kind of helium subsiding as the spring progresses. He is committed to attending Florida, where his brother, Hayden, currently plays. Back to table

71. Cooper Flemming – SS,RHP HT/WT: 6’3/190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Aliso Niguel (CA) | Commitment: Vanderbilt | Age: 18.11 While Flemming has seen opportunities as a two-way prospect, most believe that he’ll wind up being a highly coveted bat come July. A left-handed bat with considerable projection to his frame, Flemming can really, really hit. His swing is simple and quiet with legitimate bat speed, tight turns, and barrel manipulation, covering the zone very well. He’ll utilize the whole field and consistently finds the barrel, punishing baseballs on a line. There’s solid raw juice in the stick, and he generates good lift on the baseball, which makes scouts believe that this power will soon translate in-game as he fills out physically. Pair this with mature plate discipline, and you’ve got an enticing offensive profile. He’s a solid average runner with good mobility, range, and arm strength in the dirt. It’s hard envisioning the profile leaving shortstop, though he may outgrow the position and move to his left or right. There are enticing tools on the mound, as well. He’s been up to 93 MPH with the heater with an effortless delivery and possesses a high-spin curveball that projects as his best secondary. He’s on the older side of the class, but that may not matter at the end of the day with his toolset. If he goes to college, he’ll attend Vanderbilt. Back to table

72. Jacob Parker – OF HT/WT: 6’4/210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Purvis (MS) | Commitment: Mississippi State | Age: 18.11 The more physical Parker twin, Jacob’s physicality and power that help him stand out amongst his peers. Scouts are enamored with the ever-sought-after left-handed power in his bat, which grades out as double-plus raw juice to the pull side. His swing plane can get steep and will result in grounders, but Parker’s huge strength, mammoth bat speed, and quick hands allow him to tattoo baseballs with a heavy barrel. He’s already reached 108 MPH on exit velocities, and there’s more in the tank. Parker’s approach is sublime, too. He rarely expands the zone and limits swing-and-miss, plus he’s shown very few warts against higher-end velocity. It’s a dynamic offensive profile that will produce a ton of damage. In the field, he’s a classic right-field profile with loud arm strength. The footwork can be choppy on routes to the ball, though he’s progressing on that front. Both he and his twin brother, Joseph, are committed to Mississippi State. Back to table

73. Brock Ketelsen – OF HT/WT: 6’4/202 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Valley Christian Schools (CA) | Commitment: Stanford | Age: 17.11 Ketelsen is a bit of an unknown, but his mix of tools and projection makes him a quality prospect at this stage in the cycle. At 6’4, 202 pounds, Ketelsen is rather lanky and features a lot of twitchy actions in his game. A left-handed bat, Ketelsen has very impressive bat speed and displays accuracy with his barrel through the zone, staying short and direct to the baseball. There’s already present strength and power in the profile, mainly to the gaps and pull side, though as he adds weight to his frame, expect the power to tick up. His hips open up violently, and there’s natural loft to the swing. In the field, he’s likely a corner outfielder at the next level, though he’s able to cover a ton of ground thanks to his lengthy stride and quality speed. He runs like a gazelle in the outfield and shows defensive maturity, giving him a solid outlook with the glove. He has also seen time on the bump, getting up to 92 MPH from the left side. Ketelsen is one of the youngest players in the class, too. With that said, he is a Stanford commit, which is something to keep an eye on come draft day. Back to table

74. Aiden Stillman – LHP HT/WT: 6’3/190 | Bat/Throw: R/L | School: Trinity Preparatory (FL) | Commitment: Virginia | Age: 18.6 Stillman experienced growth with his entire arsenal over the past calendar year and impressed scouts with a stint on Team USA’s 18U team this summer. Stillman’s delivery is relatively clean and repeatable with a quick left arm from a high three-quarters release that has some width to it. This creates a tough angle to lefties as he throws across his body a bit. His heater jumped into the low-90s this summer with impressive metrics, including high spin rates in the 2,500 RPM tier and considerable carry/backspin. He’s been up to 96 MPH this spring and fills up the zone well. There’s power to his low-80s breaking ball that projects best as a slider with late sweep, bite, and spin rates above 2,800 RPMs. It can morph into a curveball at times, though it can get soft. He sells his low-80s change-up well with similar arm speed and fading life, though he’s working on his feel. Overall, if the command ticks up, Stillman is a potentially fun metric arm. He is committed to the University of Virginia. Film: TBA Back to table

75. Joseph Dzierwa – LHP – Michigan State Spartans HT/WT: 6’8/200 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Michigan State | Age: 21.2 While Dzierwa was committed to Vanderbilt last summer, he opted to return to Lansing and take the Friday spot in the rotation. This decision has paid off handsomely to start the 2025 campaign, as he’s added velocity and has dominated opposing hitters to this point. At 6’8, 200 pounds, Dzierwa is a walking stick figure. However, his body control for his size is excellent and his deceptive operation can be a nightmare for hitters. After averaging under 90 MPH on his heater in 2024, Dzierwa is sitting in the low-90s to open 2025, touching 95 MPH at his best. It has overwhelmed hitters thus far thanks to the aforementioned deception and life through the zone. His best secondary has been his low-80s change-up, which dives away from right-handed bats and hitters struggle to pick it up. He’ll toy with a sweeping slider and a firmer cutter, as well, though they lag behind the fastball/change combo. As Dzierwa has shown the ability to hold his velocity and stuff, he’s going to hear his name very early in July. He fits best somewhere in the second-to-third round range. Back to table

76. Michael Oliveto – C,OF HT/WT: 6’3/185 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Hauppauge (NY) | Commitment: Yale | Age: 18.5 Oliveto broke out in a big way late in the summer circuit, which culminated in a gargantuan performance at the WWBA Worlds in Jupiter. He’s incredibly athletic and has a loud swing from the left side, featuring plenty of bat speed and barrel lag through the zone. There’s immense physical projection left to his frame, which certainly amplifies the power potential in the stick. Oliveto generates a ton of leverage with his lower half and takes tight, compact turns to the baseball with ease. Add in mature plate discipline with minimal whiffs and there’s an enticing offensive package at play here. There’s work to be done of the defensive side, as Oliveto doesn’t have the arm strength behind the plate to stick there long term. While the framing skills are there, his defensive home may end up being first base or left field. However, teams will be buying the bat here. It’s too loud to ignore. Back to table

77. Kyle Lodise – SS – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets HT/WT: 5’11/180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Georgia Tech | Age: 21.8 Lodise spent the first two years of his collegiate career at DII Augusta University, where he slashed .350/.450/.584 with 23 home runs and 44 stolen bases. During this past portal cycle, Lodise went north and enrolled at Georgia Tech, where he’ll replace Payton Green in the Yellow Jackets’ infield. He’s got twitchy actions on both sides of the ball, and it’s a smattering of average or better tools throughout his profile. The swing is more linear than it is lofted, meaning he’s more of a line drive hitter with a flatter swing plane. He’ll attack the gaps and shoot liners back up the middle primarily, though he’s shown some feel to lift the ball to his pull-side. Lodise doesn’t chase a ton, taking his walks in bunches, and the pure contact skills are there. Furthermore, Lodise can be a threat on the basepaths, flashing above-average speed. In the field, he projects more as a utility type, though the twitch, actions, and range lead some to believe that he can handle the “six” long term. He has looked very comfortable in the ACC. Back to table

78. Brayden Jaksa – C HT/WT: 6’6/210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Irvington (CA) | Commitment: Oregon | Age: 18.5 At 6’6″, 210 pounds, Jaksa is not your typical catching prospect. Jaksa has an extra large frame with proportionate strength and long levers to his body, giving him ample projection to his figure. While he’s gangly, he does a great job of controlling his limbs and body on both sides of the ball. At the plate, his plate discipline has very little warts and there’s a ton of power projection in the stick. He stays within the strike zone and maintains a high contact rate thanks to a consistent bat path through the zone. He has a heavy barrel through the zone with natural loft and leverage, allowing him to tap into legitimate all-field power that should grade out as above-average or plus when all is said and done. Behind the dish, Jaksa is rather mobile for his size thanks to quality athleticism. He’s a good receiver with a strong arm, as well. He’s got a good shot to stick back there, but if he has to move positions, he fits best in a corner outfield spot with his arm strength. Jaksa’s college commitment belongs to the Oregon Ducks. Film: TBA Back to table

79. Max Williams – OF – Florida State Seminoles HT/WT: 6’2/207 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Florida State | Age: 20.10 Williams spent his first year of college ball at Alabama before transferring and becoming a top-of-the-lineup power threat at Florida State, slashing .309/.382/.581 with 14 home runs in 62 games. Williams is a physical left-handed bat with quite a bit of pop in the stick, posting a 90th percentile EV of 109 and a maximum EV of 114 in 2024. Williams is hitting the ball just as hard as he did in 2024, plus he’s beginning to tattoo the baseball in the air. His groundball rate has come down, and his flyball rate has gotten close to 30%, though this has returned to 2024 numbers as the season has progressed. With that said, Williams’ hit tool is a giant work in progress, displaying unhealthy chase rates above 40% and significant whiff concerns. The approach needs serious attention, and he’ll need to lift the ball more, but he’s shown adaptability and has fought off massive strikeout rates in Tallahassee. Given the physicality in his frame, Williams isn’t the fleetest of foot and his average arm will be suited best in left field. The power is the true selling point here. Film: TBA Back to table

80. Ben Jacobs – LHP – Arizona State Sun Devils HT/WT: 6’1/195 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Arizona State | Age: 21.1 After seeing limited time on the mound at UCLA, Jacobs transferred to Arizona State and broke out as a sophomore, striking out 102 batters in 66.1 innings. An athletic and well-proportioned southpaw with big arm speed, Jacobs is a metric darling and has a ton of helium to his name after a strong summer showcase. The fastball is quite electric. While the velocity sat in the low-90s primarily, Jacobs’ heater plays up thanks to its lively nature, possessing huge carry upstairs with good tailing action. Pair that with a lower release height and a flat approach angle, and you’ve got the recipe for a whiff machine. Jacobs missed bats at a 33% clip in 2024, though that has come down slightly in 2025. It’s a very good offering. He’s more than just the heater, though. His low-80s splitter has become his best secondary, flashing devilish depth and fade to right-handed hitters. It has a whiff rate of over 50% in 2025. There’s a firmer slider and a bigger curveball to round out the arsenal, too. He’s shown better command of his secondaries and looks to vault himself into legitimate top two round conversation this spring. Film: TBA Back to table

81. Johnny Slawinski – LHP HT/WT: 6’3/185 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Lyndon B. Johnson (TX) | Commitment: Texas A&M | Age: 18.4 An impressive athlete with a stringbean frame, Slawinski is a dynamic mover down the bump with tons of projection, deception, and pitchability that scouts covet. It’s a quick arm from a lower slot and natural deception, as he hides the ball well and creates some crossfire action. Slawinski has yet to throw exceptionally hard, as he’s been in the 89-92 MPH bucket thus far and maxing out at 93 MPH, but the heater gets on hitters quickly with good life and command to both sides of the plate. Given the projection and arm speed, there’s a good chance that Slawinski can throw much harder in the spring. His high-spin change-up is sold very well in the upper-70s, featuring tons of fading and tumble away from righties and excellent velocity separation from the heater. The mid-70s breaking ball projects more as a two-plane curveball with good bite and shape, though he’ll manipulate the shape and present a pure sweeper. He projects to be 18.4 on draft day, which further helps his model-friendly traits. It’s top 100 potential at the end of the day. Slawinski is committed to Michael Earley’s crew in College Station. Film: TBA Back to table

82. Michael Lombardi – RHP – Tulane Green Wave HT/WT: 6’3/201 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Tulane | Age: 21.9 A physical specimen with two-way abilities, many believe that Lombardi’s future is on the bump long term. He was a reliever for most of the year before getting starts down the stretch for Tulane, including an impressive 7 IP, 11 K performance in the AAC Tournament. Given the size, athleticism, and stuff, Lombardi will be a starter long term once he ditches the stick. The fastball can be outright lethal on some nights, featuring tons of backspin and slight cutting action upstairs with high carry numbers. He’ll hover around the 94-96 MPH range over outings, missing bats at a high clip. His best secondary to date is an upper-70s hammer of a curveball that tunnels off the heater and drops to the dirt, catching guys out front. At best, Lombardi is averaging nearly forty inches of vertical separation. You don’t come across that often. He’s tinkered with a slider and change-up, though they need more polish. He falls in the “Griffin Herring” bucket for us, as he’s a prospect who can develop well in a professional program. Back to table

83. Uli Fernsler – LHP HT/WT: 6’4/200 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Novi (MI) | Commitment: Texas Christian | Age: 17.11 If there’s anyone who fits the bill for a young arm with exciting data/metrics, it’d be Michigan’s Uli Fernsler. At 6’4, 200 pounds, Fernsler boasts a lanky frame with tons of projection remaining to his frame and excellent athleticism on the bump. It’s a free-flowing delivery down the mound with a five-foot release height from a wide angle, giving him tough angles to the plate with deception and crossfire. He doesn’t throw particularly hard yet, sitting primarily in the 87-91 MPH bucket and topping out at 92 MPH with tons of tail, but the release traits, extension, and flat approach angle allow his heater to play up substantially. Add in advanced command to both sides of the plate and you’ve got the recipe for a fun fastball. As Fernsler physically matures, the expectation is that he’ll see gains in the velocity department. The low-80s slider has good bite from a tough slot to spin the ball and features slight sweeping shape with some lift. The change-up mimics the fastball shape and runs heavily from righties with great feel. Overall, it’s a bit similar to Jamie Arnold. Fernsler won’t be 18 until after the draft, too. He is committed to Texas Christian, though there’s a good chance he won’t make it to campus. Back to table

84. Coy James – SS,OF HT/WT: 6’0/185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Davie County (NC) | Commitment: Mississippi | Age: 18.4 James is one of the more potent offensive profiles in this draft class. A potential leadoff sparkplug type of bat, James has torched opposing pitching this summer, including a record performance at 17U WWBA in Georgia, where he set a record with 22 hits throughout the tournament. James is an aggressive hitter who expands the zone at a high clip, but he’s able to get the barrel to the ball consistently. It’s very quick hands with power that presently plays to the gaps, though there have been some inconsistencies with his pure contact. Strikeouts were a concern last summer, and he seldom takes walks. With that said, if James can limit the strikeouts and shore up the contact, he has the pedigree to find his way back up draft boards. His power has upticked over the past calendar year, and it projects as average or better. There’s a solid chance he can stick at shortstop, as he’s shown off great range, smooth actions, and a sound internal clock at the position. In the off chance that he moves off the position, he’ll likely end up at second base, though he’s gotten some run in center field. If James makes it to Oxford, he’ll be eligible as a junior in 2028. Film: TBA Back to table

85. Josh Owens – SS,OF HT/WT: 6’3/185 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Providence Academy (TN) | Commitment: Georgia Southern | Age: 18.6 A late riser within the scouting community, Owens is a highly projectable prospect with budding power potential from Tennessee. A Georgia Southern commit, he spent most of his fall on the gridiron, though he’s made some appearances on the summer circuit. There’s significant athleticism to his profile, and there are bloodlines, as his dad, Jeremy, played in the minor leagues for ten years. It’s a sweet left-handed swing for Owens, which features significant raw juice in batting practice and great feel for the barrel. His longer levers and great hip/shoulder separation allow him to get plenty of leverage at contact, plus there’s solid bat speed. In the field, Owens is a twitchy defender with good range and mobility at shortstop. He can likely play in an outfield role at some point, too. He’s a projection play, and while there’s no real carrying tool in the profile yet, added weight to his frame can help him tap into immense upside. Film: TBA Back to table

86. Nate Snead – RHP – Tennessee Volunteers HT/WT: 6’2/212 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Tennessee | Age: 21.3 A projectable flamethrower from the Midwest, Snead has been one of the best relievers in college baseball for the past two years. Snead’s arsenal isn’t tailored for whiffs, but it’s fantastic arm talent with more on the way, given the wiry frame. Snead’s sinker has jumped the 100 MPH barrier on multiple occasions in shorter stints, sitting in the mid-90s across lengthier outings with dynamic sink and run. He’s worked on a low-90s cutter to get hitters off the heater, and it’s fared nicely, missing bats over 30% of the time. Snead has changed out his bigger breaking ball with inconsistent shape for a sharp curveball in the low-80s with shape and bite. He’s rarely used a change-up, too. If Snead can improve the fringy command and find consistency with the breaking ball, he’ll jump up boards. He has started for Tony Vitello’s group this spring, though in pro ball, he may be suited more for a late-inning relief role with what he’s shown in the past. Film: Louisiana State/Tennessee – April 13, 2024 Back to table

87. Briggs McKenzie – LHP HT/WT: 6’2/185 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Corinth Holders (NC) | Commitment: Louisiana State | Age: 18.9 One of the best arms in the state of North Carolina, McKenzie is a deceptive and crafty southpaw who has seen an uptick in velocity to start his senior year. After sitting primarily in the upper-80s last summer, he’s already gotten up to 94 MPH this spring and has found more low-90s velocity consistently. There’s decent carry and solid extension, though the greatest asset here is the ability to pound the strike zone consistently. His breaking ball can be dynamic given the wide release and deception in his delivery. It’s an upper-70s/low-80s sweeper with good bite and plenty of horizontal movement to it, getting close to fifteen inches on average. It has the potential to be a nightmarish offering to lefties in the future. He’s got feel for a running change-up that has flashed well against right-handed bats, too. The pitchability and strikes are there, and if he’s able to hold the newfound velocity this spring, it’ll be tough to envision him making it to Baton Rouge. Back to table

88. Blaine Bullard – OF HT/WT: 6’2/180 | Bat/Throw: S/L | School: Klein Cain (TX) | Commitment: Texas A&M | Age: 18.10 A super twitchy athlete that can switch-hit, Bullard is gaining significant steam this spring as a helium guy. He’s a legitimate center field prospect with tons of speed, and the offensive tools are beginning to show up at the plate. It’s already impressive bat speed from both sides and replicates both swings well, though there’s some noise to iron out at the next level. The swing decisions have begun to improve, and the adjustability is there in the swing. He projects to be a solid hitter from both sides and has begun to show some power in the stick. As he physically matures, he’ll begin to tap into more power, which projects as fringe-average to average currently. Defensively, it’s a ton of range in center. Bullard glides in the outfield and utilizes his plus speed to his advantage, gobbling up flyballs with ease. It’ll be a tough sign away from a Texas A&M commitment, but finding guys with this kind of twitch and budding tools is rare. Back to table

89. Myles Upchurch – RHP HT/WT: 6’4/215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: St. Albans School (MD) | Commitment: Alabama | Age: 18.7 One of the more physical arms on the prep side, Upchurch has had an up arrow by his name after a loud showing at Super 60. Upchurch showed flashes of what he could be last summer, flashing dynamic stuff with significant arm speed, but command woes hampered much of a breakout. The command looks improved this spring, plus the velocity has trickled upwards. He’s been more consistently in the low-to-mid-90s this spring and has previously peaked at 97 MPH, flashing running life out of the hand. His breaking balls are dynamic. The mid-80s slider has the potential to be a wipeout offering, flashing impressive spin rates with some depth and tilt. The low-80s curveball isn’t too far behind, flashing more depth and an ability to land it for strikes. There’s a fading change-up in the arsenal, as well. There’s a non-zero chance that Upchurch winds up at Alabama, but he’s trending in the right direction. Back to table

90. Mason Pike – RHP,SS HT/WT: 6’0/200 | Bat/Throw: S/R | School: Puyallup (WA) | Commitment: Oregon State | Age: 18.10 One of the top two-way talents in the country, Pike is incredibly athletic and has a chance to go high on both sides of the ball. With that said, some teams prefer Pike on the mound, where he flashes loud stuff. It’s an effortful delivery, and he’s struggled to hold his velocity deep into outings, but he’s been up to 97 MPH with explosive arm speed. He’ll hold low-90s throughout deeper outings, mixing his fastball shape based on location. It’s a steeper plane with running life at the knees, and he’ll flash more carry on the top rail. His two breaking balls are dynamic and have wipeout potential. The mid-80s slider has exceptional late bite and two-plane shape, while the upper-70s curveball features more depth. Both pitches have excellent spin rates, too. His mid-80s change-up lags behind these pitches. If teams prefer the switch-hitter, there’s the potential for solid power and defense on the left side of the infield. He’s aggressive and can get out of sync from both sides of the plate, though he’s more polished from the right side. He has strong instincts on the dirt with loud arm strength, though his physical body may move him to third base. If Pike makes it to campus, he’ll join Mitch Canham’s crew in Corvallis. Film: TBA Back to table

91. Jacob Morrison – RHP HT/WT: 6’8/245 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Coastal Carolina | Age: 21.10 After missing 2024 with an injury, Morrison and Chanticleers pitching coach Matt Williams got down to work on finding success in 2025. They found just that and then some, as Morrison has arguably been among the best arms in the Sun Belt. He’s a walking behemoth, coming in at 6’8, 245 pounds, though even at his size, there’s projection remaining to his frame, and he maintains control of his body well down the bump. Given Morrison’s high release, there’s steepness to the plate on his fastball, though he’ll miss a good bit of bats with significant carry, and he garners chases on the regular with it. He’ll sit in the low-90s consistently and bump it up to 96 MPH at his peak. His breaking balls are the highlights of his arsenal. His upper-70s curveball has significant depth, though it can get inconsistent. His mid-80s cutter/slider is the best offering, flashing some lift with tight shape and looking like a legitimate out-pitch. There’s a change-up, though it lags behind the breakers. He has the look of a durable starting pitcher with good command and upside. Back to table