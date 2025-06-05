2025 MLB Draft Top 300 Prospects
With the 2025 MLB Draft fast approaching, here is our ranking of the top 300 draft prospects on the board for teams this July.
New laptop, new ranks.
We are five and a half weeks away from the 2025 MLB Draft, and now is a great time to piece together a board with confidence. As we creep ever closer, there’s more agreement on where players will end up going next month.
A lot of this board will be based upon personal preferences, based upon live looks, film studying, and industry feedback. Film will be added daily, plus we’ll include scouting reports and any other articles in blurbs. There should be one more expansion before draft day, which would go through the entire first half of the draft. Furthermore, we are planning to be in Atlanta on draft day.
Without further ado, let’s dive into the Top 300 board.
1. Ethan Holliday – SS,3B
HT/WT: 6’4/210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Stillwater (OK) | Commitment: Oklahoma State | Age: 18.4
The younger brother of 2022 first overall pick Jackson, Ethan is already more physical and displaying louder tools than Jackson did at this stage.
Offensively, Holliday’s toolset is as loud as it gets, though there are still warts to iron out. Holliday is quite passive and selective with his approach, plus there have been some issues with swing-and-miss as his swing can get long, though his swing is buttery smooth and extremely easy.
He’s already posted triple-digit exit velocities on the regular in-game, too, including a 111 MPH bolt during 18U trials. Scouts expect Holliday to add more muscle to his frame as he matures physically, enhancing his power potential. The biggest priority will be shortening up his swing, but there’s tons to like with the offensive projection.
As a defender, many believe his ultimate home will be third base, as his physical frame is better suited for the position. He’s shown solid range and fluidity in his game on the dirt, and his strong arm would fit perfectly at the hot corner. Scouts have placed a 70 on the arm this spring, and there’s a better chance he sticks at shortstop, too.
If Holliday elects to attend school, he’ll stay home and attend Oklahoma State, where his father is a volunteer assistant coach.
Film: TBA
2. Eli Willits – SS
HT/WT: 6’1/175 | Bat/Throw: S/R | School: Fort Cobb-Broxton (OK) | Commitment: Oklahoma | Age: 17.7
A reclass from the 2026 ranks, the switch-hitting Willits projects to fit at the top of lists with a very solid toolset at his disposal.
The son of former Angels outfielder Reggie, Eli has the chance to be a legitimate switch-hitter at the next level, as he’s shown quality polish from both sides of the plate. Both swings are compact and short to the baseball, with the right side featuring more bat speed and pop while the left has more hitter-ish traits.
He’ll split the gaps regularly from both sides and projects to have fringe-average power at the next level, but the pure hitting ability stands out. It’s a very polished approach, too.
He’s also an athletic specimen in the field, showcasing solid range and enough tools to stick at shortstop long-term. It’s not flashy/twitchy, but it’s consistent, and Willits has the instincts to handle the position. He’s been shifted elsewhere, including some run in center during his time at the 18U USA Trials.
He’s an average to above-average runner on the basepaths and has the chance to be a base-stealing threat.
He is committed to attending Oklahoma, where his dad, Reggie, is the Associate Head Coach on Skip Johnson’s staff.
Film: TBA
3. Seth Hernandez – RHP
HT/WT: 6’4/195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Corona (CA) | Commitment: Vanderbilt | Age: 19
At this stage of the 2025 cycle, there’s no better arm in the class than Hernandez.
At 6’4, 195 pounds, Hernandez has plenty of projection remaining to his frame, and his operation is as easy as they come. He’s very athletic and moves fluidly down the mound with loud arm speed and a methodical nature to his timing.
His fastball has sat in the low-to-mid 90s thus far, though he’s gotten up to 96-98 MPH, even touching triple digits this spring, and projects to sit closer to that mark as he fills out his frame. He gets solid extension and fills up the strike zone, as well as showing a tendency to miss bats on the top rail.
His change-up is one of the best in the country, a low-80s parachute that flashes plus with a ton of sinking action and velocity separation from the heater. He’ll mix in a bigger curveball in the upper-70s and a firmer cutter/slider hybrid in the mid-to-upper-80s, both of which possess spin rates near 2,700 RPMs.
His secondary command will need refinement, but overall, he peppers the strike zone. The mix of pure stuff, projection, and athleticism makes him the best arm in a prep class that lacks dynamic arms.
Hernandez is on the older side of the class and will be 19 on draft day. If he gets to campus, he’d be eligible as a sophomore at Vanderbilt.
Film: TBA
4. Jamie Arnold – LHP – Florida State Seminoles
HT/WT: 6’1/192 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Florida State | Age: 21.3
After a rough freshman campaign in Tallahassee, Arnold exploded onto the draft scene in 2024, striking out 159 batters in 105.2 innings to the tune of a 2.98 ERA.
Arnold generates a ton of scap retraction in his delivery, but he’s on time with his arm, and he creates a tough angle to the plate with a slingy release.
His fastball rarely cracked 90 MPH in 2023, but in 2024, Arnold’s average velocity jumped to ~94 MPH and topped out at 97 MPH. He has now gotten up to 98 MPH in 2025. His release point averages 54 inches in total, and his heater has solid carry and run with flatness, allowing the pitch to jump on hitters quickly and miss bats aplenty.
His mid-80s sweeper is his best secondary, landing the pitch for strikes consistently and averaging over ten inches of horizontal movement. He commands the pitch well, and there’s some backfoot capabilities to righties.
It’s as dynamic a one-two punch as you can find in the amateur landscape.
Arnold has added a dynamic mid-80s change-up with significant depth and fade, plus there’s a firmer cutter that he’s played with.
Given the arsenal, command, and starting traits, Arnold’s chances of being the first arm off the board are high.
Film: Florida State/Duke, USA Trials 2024, ACC Tournament 2024
5. Aiva Arquette – SS – Oregon State Beavers
HT/WT: 6’5/220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Oregon State | Age: 21.8
One of the biggest risers in this class during his sophomore campaign, Arquette was tremendous for the Washington Huskies, slashing .325/.384/.574 with 27 extra-base hits. With Jason Kelly returning to the SEC, Arquette went south to Oregon State, where he’s gotta off to a red-hot start in 2025.
Arquette’s tall and projectable frame stands out on film, and he’s looked more comfortable and experienced at shortstop, leading scouts to believe he can stick there long term. Offensively, there’s not a ton of warts. Arquette’s ability to consistently backspin the baseball to all fields is impressive, and the overall power profile is robust, recording an average exit velocity of 93 MPH with a maximum of 112.9 MPH.
That will come down a tick in pro ball, but it’s every bit of above-average to plus pop. The contact skills are strong too, handling velocity and spin well.
He has ironed out some woes with the chase rate, though there is some swing-and-miss to his game at this moment.
Overall, it’s a potentially robust offensive profile with the defensive chops to handle a keystone position.
6. Kade Anderson – LHP – Louisiana State Tigers
HT/WT: 6’2/186 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Louisiana State | Age: 21
Anderson was a highly touted prep arm in the 2023 class, though he withdrew his name from the draft after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2022.
A draft-eligible sophomore, Anderson pitched himself into pivotal roles on the LSU staff, and he has produced in a Friday role for the Tigers. Anderson’s body is incredibly projectable, and his arm is uber-quick, which points towards him throwing much harder in due time.
For now, his fastball has sat in the low-90s consistently, touching 96 MPH, with exceptional carry upstairs, slight cut, and big extension, allowing the pitch to miss barrels at a high rate. His fastball command can waver, but his new mid-80s slider gives him a secondary to rely upon for strikes.
It’s a nasty “baby sweeper” with tons of bite and an ability to backfoot to righties, plus he can transform it into a shorter curveball. His curveball has serious tilt in the upper-70s with big depth and some bite, plus there’s a reliable change-up to round out his arsenal.
He’s looking more and more like the player we expected before his high school surgery.
7. Joseph “JoJo” Parker – SS
HT/WT: 6’2/195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Purvis (MS) | Commitment: Mississippi State | Age: 18.11
While Joseph doesn’t have the same kind of physicality as his twin brother, he put together one of the loudest summers of any prep in this class.
Parker employs a narrow stance with an open front leg before expanding his lower half, which helps him coil his body and possess good hip/shoulder separation. His barrel flies through the zone as a result, and there’s excellent barrel feel with an emphasis on hitting the gaps.
He has posted robust exit velocities to his pull side and has solid power potential to that side of the park. Pair that with excellent contact rates (93% on heaters this summer) and you’ve got a budding offensive profile that scouts love. It might be a legitimate double-plus hit tool.
Defensively, Parker has the tools, instincts, and arm strength to handle the “six” long term. He has rangy actions with solid speed and a quick first step to either side of his body, though as he grows, he may move to third base.
There’s a good chance he may go higher in the draft than his brother. He is committed to attending Mississippi State.
8. Billy Carlson – SS,RHP
HT/WT: 6’1/180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Corona (CA) | Commitment: Tennessee | Age: 18.11
A two-way athlete out of the loaded Corona High School roster, Carlson may just be the best shortstop defender in the class.
Carlson possesses smooth, rangy actions at the “six” with bounce, soft hands, and a quick release across the infield. His arm is very stout and grades out as plus or better at the position, too, leaving little doubt that he’ll stick at the position long term.
At the plate, his swing can get a bit steep, but there’s not a ton of whiff concerns, and he stays within the strike zone. He’s beginning to lift the ball more, and there’s robust power in the bat thanks to loud bat speed. It’s akin to former Tennessee standout Jordan Beck.
His athleticism and arm strength translate on the mound, as he’s been up to 96-97 MPH already with fluidity down the mound. The secondaries are promising, as he throws a quality mid-70s curveball with depth and a mid-80s change-up with solid fading life. He’s thrown strikes at a solid clip, too.
There’s a ton of upside if everything works out with Carlson. Carlson flipped from Vanderbilt to Tennessee during the fall, joining a highly touted class for Tony Vitello’s crew.
Film: TBA
9. Kyson Witherspoon – RHP – Oklahoma Sooners
HT/WT: 6’2/206 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Oklahoma | Age: 20.11
A native of Jacksonville, Florida, Witherspoon attended Northwest Florida State College before transferring to Oklahoma with his twin brother, Malachi.
While Malachi boasts the louder pitch mix, Kyson excelled in a starter’s role for the Sooners in 2024, striking out 90 batters in 80 innings to the tune of a 3.71 ERA. This culminated in an appearance for Team USA and a stint with the Chatham Anglers, both of which produced loud appearances and cemented his status on the circuit.
Kyson’s one-two punch with his fastball and slider is utterly dynamic. The heater holds station in the mid-90s and has reached upwards of 99 MPH with excellent life on the top rail of the strike zone, generating ridiculous cut/ride shape.
His mid-80s slider is a plus offering with bullet-esque shape, and he pairs it with a firmer cutter that hovers around 90 MPH with fantastic results in 2025. There’s excellent bite with some late sweep, averaging close to five inches of horizontal movement.
He’s tinkered with a solid change-up with tumble and fade in the upper-80s, flashing average or better with a whiff rate over 45%. He’s added a big curveball in the upper-70s with tons of vertical depth, too.
The arm action has been shortened and looks more fluid, which has led to better command. He’s a legitimate starter prospect moving forward.
Film: TBA
10. Ike Irish – OF,C – Auburn Tigers
HT/WT: 6’2/201 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Auburn | Age: 21.7
One of the most decorated recruits to make it to campus after the 2022 draft, Irish has cemented himself as one of the best SEC hitters in two years.
Irish has a beautiful left-handed swing that’s direct to the baseball with quick hands and loud bat speed. Irish’s swing plane and bat path are relatively flat, which makes him conducive to a hefty amount of ground balls.
He does showcase leverage at times and can tap into average or better power to his pull side, though he’ll need to find a bit more consistency with that to avoid a ground ball rate over 50% like he had on the Cape. With that said, he has solid contact abilities and fends off strikeouts, though his high swing rate and aggressive nature mean walks don’t pile up often.
Irish’s defensive abilities behind the plate have gotten better, though there’s a chance he’s moved to a corner outfield spot. His receiving and blocking skills are fringe-average right now, though he’s got a very strong arm that would certainly play in right field.
This is a bat-first prospect with a lengthy track record of hitting that can’t be ignored.
11. Gavin Kilen – 2B – Tennessee Volunteers
HT/WT: 5’11/180 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Tennessee | Age: 21.3
A highly decorated recruit out of high school, Kilen enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign where he slashed .330/.361/.591 with nine home runs in 54 games.
His pure contact skills are exceptional, producing a contact rate of around 85% in 2024, including an astonishing 93% in-zone contact rate. In 2025, this is still the same story, as Kilen has an 83% contact rate thus far, with a slight downtick in in-zone contact at 90%.
Kilen feasts on heaters and seldom misses them. His power took a significant jump in 2024, as he now possesses average power to the pull side, and he’ll hammer the gaps for doubles on the regular. That power continues to trend upwards, as Kilen has hit the 110 MPH barrier and begun utilizing both sides of the field in Knoxville.
The biggest adjustment comes in the swing/chase rates. His chase rates were bloated at Louisville due to a swing rate over 50%, but Tennessee has gotten him to stay patient. His swing rate is now under 40%, and his chase rate has plummeted under 20% as a result.
Defensively, Kilen has the chops to handle shortstop long-term, though he’s blocked currently by Dean Curley and has manned second base. He’s got average to above-average arm strength that’s paired with strong instincts, solid range, and prototypical size for the position.
Film: TBA
12. Kayson Cunningham – 2B,SS
HT/WT: 5’10/178 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Johnson (TX) | Commitment: Texas | Age: 19
Despite the smaller stature that Cunningham possesses, he has a case for having the best pure contact hitter in the entire prep class.
Cunningham covers the zone exceptionally well, keeping the whiffs and chases at bay. It’s a smooth, direct left-handed swing with a good bit of bat speed and an all-fields approach at the dish. The hit tool projects as a plus or better tool with contact rates over 90% over the summer.
There is some pop in the bat, mainly to the pull side, and he’ll work the gaps for extra bases, but his swing is more suited for line drives right now. He should add some lift to his swing in due time, but he’ll profile best as a hit-over-power type.
Cunningham is a plus runner underway and has good range at shortstop with smooth hands and a strong arm. There’s a chance he could move to the other side of the second base bag, but it’s hard to envision him leaving the dirt up the middle.
Cunningham flipped from Texas Tech to Texas over the summer and will be eligible as a sophomore in 2027.
Film: TBA
13. Liam Doyle – LHP – Tennessee Volunteers
HT/WT: 6’2/220 | Bat/Throw: R/L | School: Tennessee | Age: 21.1
A year after impressing in a starting role for Coastal Carolina, Doyle took his talents to Oxford and was a strikeout machine for the Rebels, striking out 84 batters in 55 innings. Doyle has since taken his talents to Knoxville, where Frank Anderson has transformed him into one of the best pitchers in the country early on.
Doyle’s fastball is an alien-like offering. There’s no mincing words with it.
It’s an outlier shape profile with 20+ inches of carry consistently and considerable running life. Pair that with mid-to-upper-90s velocity and a flat approach angle, and he’s got the most valuable pitch in college baseball.
While he has been predominantly heater thus far, his splitter has shone in a small sample, displaying significant fading life and flashing plus. He has two breaking balls in a loopier slider and firmer cutter, but the bite is not quite there yet.
It’s a lot of effort, and some question if he can start long term, but the stuff and command have left scouts enamored. If he continues this in SEC play, he’s in line to be a first-rounder.
Film: TBA
14. Tyler Bremner – RHP – UCSB Gauchos
HT/WT: 6’2/190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: UC Santa Barbara | Age: 21.2
The best mid-major arm in this class, Bremner has a legitimate shot at being the first arm off the board thanks to fantastic athleticism, starter traits, and exceptionally loud stuff. Bremner’s body is uber-projectable with skinny, lanky limbs, and the delivery is as easy as it can get, featuring little to no effort and excellent body control down the bump.
His case for best arm in the class gets better with the arsenal. Bremner’s fastball has seen a jump in velocity, sitting in the mid-90s presently and flashing 97-98 MPH in shorter stints with Team USA this summer. Bremner’s fastball shape has backed up slightly in 2025, though it’s been better as the season has aged. He gets considerable run with legitimate carry upstairs, missing bats over 30% of the time.
His change-up is his bread and butter, a double-plus offering with screwball-esque shape, high spin, and excellent velocity separation off the heater in the low-80s. Bremner has huge confidence in the pitch and can command it exceptionally to both sides of the plate.
The slider took a step back compared to what it was in 2024. What was a fun two-plane breaker lost some horizontal and added lift in 2025, leading to less than stellar results. He’ll need to refind some 2024 form on the slider to find more success, or add a cutter.
Film: TBA
15. Xavier Neyens – 3B,OF
HT/WT: 6’4/205 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Mount Vernon (WA) | Commitment: Oregon State | Age: 18.8
It’s not too often that the state of Washington is home to one of the top prospects in the country, but Neyens is putting himself in rare territory with his tools and performance.
With an advanced approach, top-of-the-scale bat-to-ball skills, and loud power from the left side, Neyens’ offensive potential is sky-high. He is rather passive, but Neyens does a good job of staying within the zone and limiting chases.
The power itself grades out as plus with natural loft and loud bat speed, playing to all fields. He creates a tight coil with his core during his load, allowing his body to rotate rapidly and allowing his hands to explode through the zone. Against premier pitching, he’s already tattooed baseballs at 110 MPH. It’s loud.
Neyens has the tools to stick at the hot corner, though some scouts express concern about the footwork at the position, as it can get rather clunky. With that note out of the way, Neyens has the soft hands and strong arm to handle the position. If he moves off third base, he’d get a chance in a corner outfield position.
Neyens is currently committed to the West Coast powerhouse of Oregon State.
Film: TBA
16. Marek Houston – SS
HT/WT: 6’3/205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Wake Forest | Age: 21.2
Houston turned a corner in 2024, becoming one of the most improved bats in the entire class. After enduring some struggles as a freshman, Houston became a leadoff sparkplug for Wake Forest, slashing .326/.434/.516 and recording more walks than strikeouts.
His plate discipline is pristine and features little warts. He has some of the best contact rates in the class and he stays inside the zone, slapping the ball to the all fields. He’ll utilize his fantastic speed on the basepaths, as well, as he’s recorded times to first base around 4.15 seconds.
He’s a surefire shortstop at the next level, too. He has a great internal clock with excellent range and motions, as well as a strong arm.
With added weight, Houston has begun to hammer the ball more and there has been more power in the bat. It’s nothing more than below-average pop, but it’s better than what it was in 2024.
If he keeps this up, his profile becomes a lot more enticing, hence his move up the board this spring.
Film: TBA
17. Brendan Summerhill – OF – Arizona Wildcats
HT/WT: 6’3/200 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Arizona | Age: 21.8
If you’re looking for an outfielder that flat-out hits, look no further than Arizona’s Brendan Summerhill.
A long-levered, projectable athlete, Summerhill broke out in a big way in 2024, slashing .324/.399/.550 with 32 extra-base hits in 58 games for the Wildcats. It’s a beautiful left-handed stroke with easy motions, lightning-quick bat speed, and an uncanny ability to backspin the baseball.
There are very few holes in Summerhill’s swing, as he has posted elite contact rates (87% in 2024 & 2025) and possesses great barrel feel. Summerhill likes to utilize the gaps often, and flashes pull side power. The power grades out as fringe-average at best with minimal high-end exit velocities, but the projection points to more power production down the line.
Summerhill has posted above-average to plus run times, and his defensive instincts give him a solid chance of playing center field, though he may get moved off to a corner spot in due time. He has the arm strength to handle right field if such a move occurs.
All in all, Summerhill is in line for a massive junior campaign and has put himself into legitimate first-round conversation.
Film: TBA
18. Steele Hall – SS
HT/WT: 5’11/190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Hewitt-Trussville (AL) | Commitment: Tennessee | Age: 17.11
Originally part of the 2026 class, Hall signed his National Letter of Intent to Tennessee in mid-November and will graduate a year early, making him one of the youngest players in the class.
Hall is a twitchy athlete with plenty of bounce in the dirt, showcasing exceptional range at shortstop. It’s a very quick first step with great instincts and a strong throwing arm across the diamond, giving him the tools to stick there.
Offensively, Hall is a hit-over-power profile with a clean bat path and a compact swing. The bat speed has grown considerably, as Hall added plenty of weight over the winter, and now he’s capable of average power potential. His lower half is utilized prominently in his swing, too.
There’s significant helium in his profile now.
Hall will now be 17.11 on draft day, which makes him a young junior in 2028 instead of a draft-eligible sophomore at Tennessee.
Film: TBA
19. Riley Quick – RHP
HT/WT: 6’6/245 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Alabama | Age: 21.2
After suffering an elbow injury and undergoing surgery in 2024, Quick has made the most of a speedy recovery, and while he’s been on a pitch count thus far for the Crimson Tide, his stuff has gotten significantly better.
A physically imposing figure on the bump at 6’6, 245 pounds, Quick gets a ton of extension from a release height under six feet off the dirt.
He utilizes the horizontal axis of the zone heavily with his arsenal, which starts with a heavy heater in the upper-90s that has tickled the triple-digit barrier. It’s a sinker with plenty of running action, averaging close to twenty inches of horizontal movement, though he’ll flash a four-seam shape with an extremely flat VAA on the top rail.
The upper-80s change-up mimics the sinker shape very well, generating similar metrics with slightly less vertical action. The slider sits in the same velocity band with nearly ten inches of sweep, as well.
It’s a well-rounded profile that should have significant upside in the future, should he stay healthy. If he does, it’s a first-round profile.
20. Jace LaViolette – OF – Texas A&M Aggies
HT/WT: 6’6/230 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Texas A&M | Age: 21.7
At 6’6, 230 pounds, LaViolette is an extremely physical left-handed bat with some of the most robust power in the entire country. LaViolette has already cranked 50 home runs in his collegiate career, and he may end up amongst the likes of Eddy Furniss and Frank Fazzini on the all-time list in the NCAA ranks.
It’s a controlled, violent, left-handed swing with a ton of bat speed and an optimal bat path for doing damage, as he’s a legitimate all-fields power threat and has cleared the 115 MPH exit velocity threshold in 2024. His hips clear out quickly, allowing him to get leverage in his swing and do significant damage.
There’s been streakiness with the hit tool all spring, and he’s shown himself to be a platoon risk. He struggles the most with spin from lefties. It might be a 40 hit, 70 power profile, though he’s got some tools outside of that.
While he is a behemoth, he moves quickly on the basepaths and in the field. He split time between all three outfield positions in 2024, though he logged a majority of his innings in center. His size, actions, and arm strength are suited better for a corner outfield position, and that’s where scouts envision his future home.
21. Wehiwa Aloy – SS – Arkansas Razorbacks
HT/WT: 6’2/200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Arkansas | Age: 21.5
The WAC Freshman of the Year in 2023, Aloy took his talents from Sacramento State to Arkansas, where he manned the “six” for the Razorbacks and put up respectable numbers in his first SEC campaign, slashing .270/.355/.485 with 14 home runs.
Aloy has seen an approach change and possesses serious thump to his pull side and a ton of strength throughout his frame. His power is his calling card, which grades out as above-average to plus thanks to incredible bat speed and rotational force in his swing.
Aloy’s swing rate has dropped to ~43%, and his bat-to-ball skills have gotten better. He is hammering heaters at a solid clip, and his woes against sliders have subsided slightly, giving him more offensive potential.
Aloy has the tools to stick at shortstop, but given the physicality in his frame, he might be a third baseman. Aloy’s arm strength is solid, and there’s range to his profile.
He is looking more and more like a first-round prospect.
Film: TBA
22. Andrew Fischer – 1B,OF – Tennessee Volunteers
HT/WT: 6’1/210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Tennessee | Age: 21.1
After a fantastic freshman campaign at Duke, Fischer transferred to Ole Miss, where he didn’t skip a beat against better competition.
He’s a physical left-handed bat with a ton of juice in the bat, most notably to his pull side. It’s a violent swing with natural loft, backspinning abilities, and bat speed, allowing Fischer to pull the ball in the air with dangerous intent.
Fischer did up his swing rate against the SEC, jumping from 36% at Duke to 43% at Ole Miss, which was attributed to a heightened chase rate. This has come back down to his Duke levels, with his chase rate falling under 20% and showing more patience.
He does have some issues with spin, though he did show better with Brewster in a smaller sample size and stayed in the zone more. Plus, Fischer absolutely annihilates heaters.
In the field, Fischer isn’t the fleetest of foot and can get a bit clunky, leading to limited range, but he has the arm strength to handle the hot corner or a corner outfield position.
He has been deployed at first base in Knoxville, though that’s more of a way to get his bat in the lineup. He may still end up here in the future, though.
Film: TBA
23. Gavin Fien – 3B
HT/WT: 6’3/200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Great Oak (CA) | Commitment: Texas | Age: 18.4
This is no hyperbole: Gavin Fien had the loudest summer showing of any player on this list.
The brother of A’s farmhand Dylan, Gavin had the loudest showing of any bat during USA Baseball’s 18U Trials, and that continued into the 18U World Cup, becoming a prominent offensive threat during their gold medal run.
Fien is a physical specimen with huge offensive upside in the future. He keeps it simple with a balanced stance at the plate with low-effort mechanics and extension through the baseball. There’s a bit of stiffness to his swing, but that hasn’t stopped his offensive output. His plate coverage is exceptional, and he manipulates the barrel well, plus he handled higher-end velocity very well.
His power has trended up in the past year, as his bat speed has gotten better, and he has solid leverage in his swing. As he fills out his frame, the expectation is that Fien’s power can reach above-average or better.
While his footwork and range are limited at the hot corner, Fien has the arm strength and instincts to be a reliable defender at the position. He won’t wow people with his play, but he’ll be a consistent force. His arm could play well in right field, too.
If he makes it to campus, he’ll attend the University of Texas.
Film: TBA
24. Daniel Pierce – SS
HT/WT: 6’1/180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Mill Creek (GA) | Commitment: Georgia | Age: 18.11
Pierce is a wiry infield prospect who has been renowned for his defensive prowess over the years, but his bat is beginning to turn a corner.
It’s a loud setup and load at the dish, featuring a ton of moving parts, but there’s a ton of twitch in his profile, and his hips fire explosively at foot strike. For now, he’s a hit-over-power bat with little swing-and-miss to his game.
Pierce possesses barrel manipulation skills, and his ability to separate and generate bat speed has allowed the power to trend upwards over the past calendar year. The bat speed itself has gotten better and better, and if he’s able to pull the ball more, he’s a potential first-round profile.
He’s a legitimate speed threat, too, as he’s posted consistent plus run times and popped some double-plus times, as well.
The bounce translates to the dirt, where he’s a quality defender with impressive range, instincts, and loud arm strength across the diamond. He’s a reliable glove that makes the tough plays look easy, plus he’s flashed highlight reel plays at the “six” this summer. If he outgrows his body, he’s a candidate to move to second or third base.
The Georgia native plans to stay in-state and travel to Athens for college.
25. Josh Hammond – 3B,RHP
HT/WT: 6’1/215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Wesleyan Christian Academy (NC) | Commitment: Wake Forest | Age: 18.9
The son of current High Point skipper Joey, Josh Hammond went from a potentially high-upside arm talent to a potentially high-upside infielder with legitimate juice.
He’s an uber-physical infielder with tons of strength throughout his body, featuring excellent athleticism and bounce on the dirt. Hammond has the arm strength and range to stick on the left side of the dirt, whether that be shortstop or third base. Scouts envision him playing the latter, where his body is better suited.
At the plate, Hammond has posted loud exit velocities with the stick from the right side of the plate. His approach can get a bit aggressive, plus there’s some swing-and-miss to his game, but Hammond has tons of bat speed and super quick hands, allowing him to tap into above-average to plus raw juice in-game. His body coils up very well, which is another component to achieving the power he has.
He’s still a threat on the bump, too. He’s hit 99 MPH with life through the zone, plus he’s got a hellacious slider and feel for a change-up. With that said, his command has been sporadic, at best.
Hammond is currently committed to attending Wake Forest, though he’s looking like a legitimate first-rounder right now as a bat.
Film: TBA
26. Mason Neville – OF – Oregon Ducks
HT/WT: 6’3/210 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Oregon | Age: 21.6
Neville has long been a famous name amongst scouts. After going undrafted as a high schooler, Neville spent one year at Arkansas before winding up at Oregon to get more playing time.
Neville has gotten more physical, and the power has shown, but the hit tool has been a huge question mark. He’s doing a better job of refining it in 2025, especially against heaters.
He has crushed the baseball to his pull side and has registered exit velocities north of 110 MPH thanks to natural loft, impressive bat speed, and great barrel awareness. With that said, there are issues with secondary pitches and his swing can get grooved, which makes him susceptible to racking up strikeouts. We’ll see if he can fend off the strikeouts and walk more as the season progresses.
He’s played center field in 2025 and has the speed and range to stay there, though he may be moved off to a corner spot if he comes across a better defender.
All in all, there’s significant upside if the hit tool matures.
27. Devin Taylor – OF – Indiana Hoosiers
HT/WT: 6’1/215 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Indiana | Age: 21.6
A physical left-handed bat with strength throughout his frame, Taylor is a legitimate power threat with burgeoning raw juice, and he lets his quality athleticism play on the field.
He built upon a stellar freshman campaign at Indiana with a .357/.449/.660 slash line and blasting twenty home runs, the first Hoosier to do so since Alex Dickerson smacked twenty-four in 2010.
Taylor’s pitch recognition is strong, and his pure contact improved, jumping to a rate just under 80% in 2024 with chase rates that grade out as average. He’s short to the baseball with a ton of bat speed and strength, allowing him to tap into his above-average to plus power in-game.
His power plays to both sides of the field, utilizing the opposite field more this past spring, though the power plays better to his pull side.
Taylor primarily saw time in left field for the Hoosiers in 2025, where his average speed, fringe-average arm strength, and range play best. It’s nothing flashy, but it’s a consistent piece for a team to bite on.
Film: TBA
28. Ethan Conrad – OF
HT/WT: 6’3/220 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Wake Forest | Age: 21
After two spectacular years at Marist, Conrad will make the jump to the ACC and join Wake Forest, where he fit in well with Tom Walter’s system. Unfortunately, Conrad suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in March.
After slashing .389/.467/.704 this past spring with a nation-leading thirteen triples, Conrad didn’t skip a beat on the Cape, hitting .385 with two home runs and nineteen stolen bases. Conrad’s left-handed swing is a thing of beauty, flashing very quick hands and bat speed with some loft.
His swing plane is flatter right now and made more for line drives, but Conrad has displayed solid pull side power when he lofts one. He’ll need to lift the ball more. While Conrad’s approach can be aggressive, he covers the zone exceptionally well, feasting on fastballs regularly and handling spin well. It’s an advanced offensive profile.
Conrad’s speed is more above-average now and will utilize it to be a menace on the base paths, as evidenced by his gaudy stolen base numbers. It’s a right-field profile with a solid arm and route-running.
Film: TBA
29. Charles Davalan – 2B,OF – Arkansas Razorbacks
HT/WT: 5’9/190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Arkansas | Age: 21.6
After slashing .288/.413/.514 with ten bombs as a freshman at Florida Gulf Coast, Davalan entered the portal and took his talents to Arkansas for his draft-eligible sophomore campaign.
So far, the move is paying significant dividends for both team and player, as Davalan has been a catalyst atop the Razorbacks’ lineup.
Boasting a compact frame with strength packed into it, Davalan has torched the baseball, eclipsing the 110 MPH barrier already and flashing pop to both sides of the field. His size limits his power projection, but it’s sneaky power.
To date, he’s not been overwhelmed by better stuff, posting a contact rate of ~90% and flashing no weaknesses against any pitch. He’s posted 31 walks to 24 strikeouts, as well. It’s a fun offensive package.
On the defensive side, he’s got utility to him. He has played all three outfield spots and even second base, though he’ll likely settle into a second base/left field profile at the next level due to average speed and limited arm strength.
30. Dean Curley – 2B,3B – Tennessee Volunteers
HT/WT: 6’3/218 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Tennessee | Age: 21.2
A draft-eligible sophomore, Curley played a pivotal role in the Volunteers’ lineup this spring, slashing .285/.386/.502 with 12 home runs as the everyday shortstop.
Curley is a physical specimen with a pro-ready body. Offensively, Curley possesses an elite approach and utilizes the whole field to his advantage. Curley’s pure contact did take a step back slightly in 2025, though he stays within the zone often, rarely chasing pitches off the plate.
Fastballs are no issue for Curley (85% contact against them in 2025), and he does plenty of damage in the air to his pull side, as he possesses above-average with big bat speed, super quick hands, and little effort.
Curley has played throughout the infield in 2025, though he’s primarily manned second base for the Volunteers. He has good arm strength, but his accuracy can waver from time to time. He’s endured some other defensive struggles, as well, which leads scouts to believe he’s more of a second baseman long term.
Film: TBA
31. Cameron Appenzeller – LHP
HT/WT: 6’5/185 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Glenwood (IL) | Commitment: Tennessee | Age: 18.5
At 6’5, 185 pounds, Appenzeller is insanely projectable and projects to be one of the best southpaws in the class.
Appenzeller’s delivery is effortless, and he oozes athleticism on the bump, creating fast arm speed and a slingy action to a lower release.
As a result of the low release, he generates quite a bit of armside run on the fastball, sitting in the 88-92 MPH bucket and tickling 93-94 MPH in shorter spurts. When in the zone, the pitch jumps on batters, and he’ll execute on the top rail for whiffs. Given the projection, there’s a good chance Appenzeller could reach 95+ MPH in due time.
His upper-70s sweeper flashes solid bite and spin traits, and his low-80s change-up has heavy fade and tumble, projecting as an above-average offering. He commands all three pitches well and may ultimately need a firmer breaker to give himself a “bridge pitch.”
He’s a legitimate data darling who should continue to garner interest as he adds muscle to his lanky frame.
Appenzeller flipped his commitment to Tony Vitello’s camp in October, joining a stout Tennessee recruiting class.
Film: TBA
32. Luke Stevenson – C – North Carolina Tar Heels
HT/WT: 6’1/210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: North Carolina | Age: 20.11
Stevenson was highly touted out of high school last summer, but he chose to uphold his commitment to North Carolina, and it has paid dividends for the freshman. He’s eligible as a sophomore due to his age in 2025, and he’s in line to be one of the first backstops off the board.
He’s built like a stereotypical catcher with a stout lower half and present strength throughout his body. He’s got explosive motions out of the crouch and handles the run game well, showcasing a strong arm and pop times to second have been clocked at 1.9-1.95 seconds. He’s a standout receiver, as well.
Offensively, the power is legitimately good, but there are concerns with the pure contact. Stevenson can get a bit overwhelmed by velocity, but he possesses excellent barrel feel with quick hands and legitimate power to both sides of the field. He’s already posted multiple exit velocities above the 110 MPH echelon in Chapel Hill, and there’s feel to lift the ball consistently with a balanced swing.
It’s hard to find a catcher with these kinds of tools on both sides of the ball, but Stevenson certainly has them. There’s a solid chance he ends up being the best catcher in this draft class.
33. Kruz Schoolcraft – LHP,1B
HT/WT: 6’8/230 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Sunset (OR) | Commitment: Tennessee | Age: 18.2
A gangly, uber-projectable southpaw from Oregon, Schoolcraft reclassed from the 2026 class and now projects as one of the best two-way players in the class.
There’s more upside on the mound right now, as the 6’8, 230-pound lefty has exquisite body control and projects to throw much harder as he grows into his frame. He’s primarily sat in the low-90s, though he’s maxed out at 97 MPH, with tons of extension (upwards of seven feet or more) down the hill and a heater that jumps on hitters quickly. He’ll miss a bevy of bats during outings with it thanks to a lower release and hop at the top of the zone.
He had a grip change with his slider that now sits in the mid-80s with cutter-esque firmness and an ability to command it gloveside, though he’s experienced some growing pains with landing it for strikes.
The change-up has high upside, too, as it tumbles heavily from right-handed bats and features great feel and velocity separation. As he learns to sync up his frame more, expect more strikes.
He’s also a power-hitting first baseman with legit feel for the barrel and loud power potential given the projection.
Schoolcraft announced his commitment to Tennessee just before Christmas.
Film: TBA
34. Caden Bodine – C – Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
HT/WT: 5’10/200 | Bat/Throw: S/R | School: Coastal Carolina | Age: 21.7
A switch-hitting backstop out of New Jersey, Bodine has been one of the best pure hitters in all of college baseball during his time at Coastal Carolina.
While there’s not a ton of upside to further tap into, he is one of the most “major league ready” bats in the class.
Bodine’s barrel awareness and bat-to-ball skills are top of the charts from both sides of the plate. It’s a sublime approach overall, utilizing the whole field to his advantage, and he’s posted healthy GB/FB rates. In 2024, Bodine ran a contact rate of 89% (90% LHH, 88% RHH), which included an absurd 94% in-zone contact rate. It is very similar in 2025, as well. He handles velocity and spin very well, keeping strikeouts to a minimum and walking at a modest clip.
The chase rates are much higher from the right side, though his overall clip hovers around the average rate. There’s more power from the left side of the plate, and he began to tap into it more down the stretch, generating fringe-average exit velocities. If he can get the power output to average, there’s more upside here.
Behind the plate, he’s got the optimal size for a backstop, and he’s a consistent force. His blocking skills are good, and his instincts overall are solid, though the arm strength leaves a bit more to be desired.
Overall, it’s a high-floor bat with the potential to move quickly through the minor leagues.
35. Daniel Dickinson – 2B – LSU Tigers
HT/WT: 6’0/180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Louisiana State | Age: 21.7
Hailing from Washington, Dickinson has quietly been one of the best hitters in college baseball the past two years. Dickinson has grown into his body more on campus and has elite contact skills from the right side of the plate.
There’s some twitch in his profile and very quick hands, staying direct to the baseball and lacing the ball to all fields. He likes to hammer the gaps and utilize his speed on the bases, though he’s tapped more into his power and projects as fringe-average to his pull side.
While he does chase a bit more than you’d like, Dickinson’s plate coverage is otherworldly, and he handles everything well, including higher-end velocity when he comes across it.
As an infielder, Dickinson projects more as a second baseman. He has good range and footwork, though the arm strength isn’t the greatest and likely hampers his ability to stick at shortstop.
Dickinson has shown out in his time in Baton Rouge and is an early second-round projection.
Film: TBA
36. Zach Root – LHP – Arkansas Razorbacks
HT/WT: 6’2/210 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Arkansas | Age: 21.5
A South Florida native, Root excelled in two campaigns in Greenville before entering the portal and taking his talents to Fayetteville, where he’ll be a fun piece to Arkansas’ pitching puzzle.
Root has a bit of a stockier frame and some funk to the delivery, but it’s a fast arm, and his off-speed arsenal is amongst the best in the country. The fastball is rather generic and won’t miss a ton of bats in the future, though he’s already been up to 97 MPH and has sat in the low-90s consistently.
Root’s change-up is a potential plus pitch with advanced feel and command of the offering. The pitch hits the brakes hard and tumbles away from righties with ease.
The mid-80s cutter/slider hybrid isn’t far behind, flashing tight shape with teeth and a very high chase rate. It has missed bats at a super high rate in 2025 despite being the least utilized pitch in his arsenal. Root’s upper-70s curveball flashes potential with big depth and sweep, too.
Root already does a good job of mixing up his arsenal, and there’s a high floor with his profile.
37. Cam Cannarella – OF – Clemson Tigers
HT/WT: 6’0/185 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Clemson | Age: 21.10
Cannarella stepped onto campus as an infielder, but a roadblock in the Clemson infield gave him an opportunity in center field that he has not relinquished.
A gamer in every sense of the word, Cannarella is a dangerous hitter with some of the best contact skills in the entire country. It’s a lovely left-handed swing built more for line drives right now, but he’s shown flashes of raw power to the gaps and his pull side.
There was a noteworthy change in Cannarella’s approach in 2024, as he upped his fly ball rate and tapped more into his pop, as his average exit velocity was ~91 MPH. This led to higher swing and chase rates, though his bat-to-ball skills didn’t waver much.
However, in 2025, Cannarella has seen more issues with secondary offerings and hasn’t produced a ton of power upside. These will be the biggest things that Cannarella needs to focus on the rest of the spring.
Defensively, Cannarella has the chops to stay in center long-term. His range, speed, and route-running are great, and while it’s not Vance Honeycutt good, it’s prominent enough.
Film: TBA
38. Patrick Forbes – RHP – Louisville Cardinals
HT/WT: 6’3/220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Louisville | Age: 21
If you’re looking for a case to be made for the best fastball in the ACC, look no further than Patrick Forbes.
The Louisville right-hander has pitched in a multitude of roles for the Cardinals the past two seasons, though the fluid delivery and strike-throwing point to a future as a starter. When Forbes is on, the fastball can be a pure electric factory.
While the shape is more dead-zone than anything, Forbes generates plenty of backspin, registering spin rates north of 2,500 RPMs consistently, plus his low release height and flat approach angle help the pitch garner plenty of whiffs. Forbes has touched 100 MPH this spring and has sat in the mid-90s, which has boosted his potential immensely.
It’s a plus pitch through and through.
There are now two breaking balls, with a firmer cutter in the upper-80s and a bigger sweeper in the low-80s with added power. His change-up is firm with slight fading life, as well.
The command has taken a jump for the better, though he can lose the zone slightly. He has put himself in a prime position for the draft as teams believe he’s a legitimate starter long-term.
Film: TBA
39. Jaden Fauske – C,OF
HT/WT: 6’3/210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Nazareth Academy (IL) | Hometown: Louisiana State | Age: 18.7
An infielder from the state of Illinois, Fauske boasts one of our favorite swings in the whole class.
It’s a lovely left-handed swing with loose wrists, quick hands, and a whippy barrel through the zone. There are very few flaws in his approach, as he’s got excellent barrel control and will utilize the whole field to his advantage.
It’s hit-over-power right now, but as Fauske continues to grow into his body, we should see higher power output. He’s already beginning to register exit velocities in the triple digits, and he’s shown some power to all fields in-game. Expect the bat to be the money-maker in his profile.
He’s already a pretty physical specimen, though he’s an above-average runner and possesses solid athleticism behind the dish. Some scouts prefer Fauske in the outfield, where the speed and arm strength would be a better fit for his profile, though there are enough tools behind the plate to give him run there.
Fauske was the top uncommitted bat in the class until late November, as he announced his commitment to Louisiana State.
Film: TBA
40. Matthew Fisher – RHP
HT/WT: 6’3/200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Evansville Memorial (IN) | Commitment: Indiana | Age: 19.3
A massive riser this past summer, Fisher has established himself as one of the top arms in the Midwest with a loud arsenal.
He’s a physical presence on the mound with minimal effort and a quick right arm, releasing the baseball from a high three-quarters slot.
The fastball is explosive out of his hand with impressive spin rates, running up to 94 MPH with a ton of carry and slight cutting action. Hitters struggled to square up the heater in the zone, and Fisher should miss a healthy amount of bats with the pitch.
His upper-70s/low-80s breaking ball has more of a sweeper shape, though he’ll add more depth at times. There’s a firmer mid-80s cutter that gives him a bridge offering, and he’ll flash a firm mid-80s change-up that has tailing action.
While he’s on the older side of the class, Fisher’s mix of stuff, strikes, and ease of operation will make him a favorite amongst scouting circles. He will be eligible in 2027 as a sophomore if he makes it to Indiana.
41. Slater de Brun – OF
HT/WT: 5’9/192 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Summit (OR) | Commitment: Vanderbilt | Age: 18.1
Slade Caldwell was just taken in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft, but it looks like he’s been cloned and moved to Oregon as Slater de Brun.
de Brun’s body is very similar to what Caldwell is, as he’s a smaller, yet physical outfielder with exceptional speed and an excellent approach at the plate.
There’s very little to hate at the plate, as de Brun has posted incredibly healthy contact rates and rarely expands the zone, getting on base frequently where he can be a basepath menace. His bat speed is top-notch, though the swing plane is more suited for line drives to the gaps than fly balls over the fence.
His speed is double-plus, if not better. He’s had home-to-first times clocked between 4.05-4.15 seconds on the regular, displaying an incredible second gear, and he has the makings of a very difficult out.
That speed translates to center field, where he figures to stick long-term with strong route-running, instincts, and a strong arm. There’s a lot to love here, and it would not be a shock to envision this profile in the first round in 2025.
He is younger for the class at 18.1 years old and is committed to attending Vanderbilt.
Film: TBA
42. Jack Bauer – LHP
HT/WT: 6’3/190 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Lincoln Way East (IL) | Commitment: N/A | Age: 18.6
A slender, projectable specimen, Bauer has some of the best stuff of any left-handed arm in the prep class. His delivery is a bit stiff and has head whack, but there’s been an uptick in velocity this spring.
Across an abbreviated outing in mid-March, Bauer touched 102 MPH, which is a record in the prep ranks, and held mid-90s velocity. This is up from the typical 90-95 MPH that Bauer held last summer. We’ll see how it plays the rest of the spring, but if it continues, it’s a noteworthy development.
His fastball gets a ton of horizontal movement thanks to his low slot and release. His slider generates a ton of sweeping action in the low-80s with dynamic bite when he locates it, plus there’s a heavy fading change-up to round out his arsenal.
Strikes came at a premium last summer, though the reports have been positive thus far. Again, if it continues, Bauer will be one to watch rise in later iterations of this board.
In June, Bauer began to explore other options for college after the departure of longtime Cavalier coach Brian O’Connor. He’s the top uncommitted arm in the class at the time of publishing.
Film: TBA
43. JB Middleton – RHP – Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles
HT/WT: 6’0/178 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Southern Miss | Age: 21.7
An athletically gifted right-hander, Middleton has made the transition from reliever to starter, and signs point to him starting at the next level.
It’s exceptional arm speed from a higher slot, which has allowed him to generate good carry to the heater. With that said, the fastball doesn’t miss a ton of bats at this time. He has touched 98 MPH in starts and sits in the 93-96 MPH range consistently, manipulating pitch shape at times. Sometimes he’ll cut the ball, other times he’ll add tailing life. There’s very good extension down the mound, as well. It’s an interesting mold of clay.
The tightly spun slider in the upper-80s is the best offering in his arsenal, though. A gyro breaker with plenty of depth, the pitch regularly touches 90 MPH and grades out well. He’ll toy with a hard change-up in the upper-80s, playing well against lefties when he executes.
Given the athleticism and pitch mix, a starting role is possible at the next level. If not, he could be a quick-moving reliever.
44. Max Belyeu – OF – Texas Longhorns
HT/WT: 6’2/215 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Texas | Age: 21.6
The Big 12 Player of the Year as a sophomore, Belyeu broke out in a big way in 2024, slashing .329/.423/.667 with 18 home runs and 15 doubles.
A bat-first prospect, Belyeu is a bit aggressive at the dish, recording a chase rate near the 30% mark, but he has excellent barrel feel, though he’s lacked the feel to lift the baseball like he did in 2024. Belyeu’s swing plane has become flatter, and he’s hitting more grounders as a result.
He likes to use the whole field to his advantage, and there’s no glaring weakness in his pure contact, though he did show some struggles against spin with wood bats on the Cape and with Team USA.
Belyeu’s power grades out as above-average to plus to his pull side, registering exit velocities north of 112 MPH in the spring, plus he’s shown an ability to hammer the ball to the opposite field. There’s a lot to like offensively.
In the field, Belyeu’s defensive home is likely left field. He’s gotten time in center field with Cotuit, though his route-running needs polish, and his arm strength is fringe-average at best.
Film: TBA
45. Gage Wood – RHP – Arkansas Razorbacks
HT/WT: 6’0/205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Arkansas | Age: 21.6
Originally a two-way player out of high school, Wood’s arm talent trumped the stick, and he became a coveted piece in Arkansas’ bullpen, ultimately earning starts towards the end of 2024.
While Wood’s command was lackluster as a freshman, it took a jump forward in 2024, walking just eight batters and throwing strikes at a 67% clip overall.
Wood’s fastball is leaned upon heavily, and it’s quite electric. He’s been up to 97 MPH and holds 94-96 MPH throughout his stints, generating solid extension for his size and flashing good carry and life upstairs. He missed bats at a 28% clip at Arkansas in 2024 before seeing that figure jump to 38% on the Cape. In 2025, it sat north of 50% before a shoulder impingement put him on the sidelines, though it’s at 44% at the time of publishing.
His secondary command is lacking right now, though all three off-speed pitches flash potential. The mid-80s slider flashes firm shape, and the upper-70s curveball has a ton of depth, missing bats at a high clip. There’s a splitter in there, as well, killing plenty of spin.
An uptick in secondary usage and command as a starter will help Wood’s overall profile.
46. Korbyn Dickerson – OF – Indiana Hoosiers
HT/WT: 6’1/205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Indiana | Age: 21.8
There’s no bigger riser in this class currently than Indiana’s Korbyn Dickerson.
After seldom seeing the field during his Louisville tenure, Dickerson transferred to Indiana, where they overhauled his swing. Dickerson’s hand load has become noticeably quieter, and it has led to great results, as he’s done a better job of keeping whiffs in check and hammering the baseball.
There’s solid bat speed with a smooth swing plane on film, and he’s shown significant pop to the big part of the field, leaping the 110 MPH barrier repeatedly and hitting one at 117 MPH. He can get a bit jumpy on spin, but it’s nothing egregious.
He can play a premium center field with good route-running and range, making spectacular plays look easy. He should stick there long term, though a corner spot won’t be ruled out.
All in all, this kind of breakout with how toolsy he is has been exactly what the doctor ordered. He’s playing himself into the top two rounds of this draft.
Film: TBA
47. Brandon Compton – 1B,OF – Arizona State Sun Devils
HT/WT: 6’1/225 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Arizona State | Age: 21.8
Leaving mistakes over the plate is something you shouldn’t do when Compton is up.
After missing his first year on campus due to UCL surgery, Compton slashed .355/.427/.661 with fourteen home runs, though the strikeouts piled up. There was an approach change on the Cape with Cotuit, leading to more walks and better swing decisions, plus Compton displayed better contact against heaters.
His swing is still a bit grooved, and he can have trouble with spin, but he recognized pitches better during the summer. Compton is a violent rotator with legitimate bat speed and feel to backspin the baseball consistently, possessing above-average or better power overall. The hit tool will need to turn the corner, but it’s hard to ignore the power prowess.
As a defender, Compton has the chance to be a serviceable left fielder at the next level, though a first base role isn’t out of the cards given the size and physicality.
48. Aaron Watson – RHP
HT/WT: 6’5/205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Trinity Christian Academy (FL) | Commitment: Virginia | Age: 18.6
Watson experienced a velocity uptick as a junior and carried that over into the summer, where he improved his stock thanks to his easy delivery, projection, and budding arsenal.
At 6’5, 205 pounds, Watson possesses a ton of projection to a lanky frame, and his low-effort mechanics have few warts, working down the hill with ease and control.
What was an upper-80s heater last year became a low-90s sinker that has gotten up to 96 MPH in shorter spurts, boring in heavily on the hands of right-handed hitters. There’s a four-seam with modest carry, as well.
Watson’s breaking ball has gotten better, too. It’s a two-plane breaking ball in the low-80s that he manipulates, flashing more of a sweeper shape with some depth and up to fifteen inches of sweep.
The biggest development of Watson’s spring has been the introduction of a unique upper-80s splitter. Scouts have slapped above-average grades on the offering, as it tumbles hard to the dirt and flashes legitimate upside.
It’s a profile that won’t miss a ton of bats, but he’ll generate plenty of ground balls and eat up innings. It’s a high-floor starter with backend potential. Watson would be eligible as a junior at Virginia if he gets to campus.
Film: TBA
49. Tate Southisene – 3B,OF
HT/WT: 6’0/170 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Basic Academy (NV) | Commitment: Southern California | Age: 18.9
Next up in the Southisene family line, there’s a chance that Tate goes higher in the draft than his brother, Ty.
He’s not a physically imposing player in the box at 6’0, 170 pounds, but his athleticism, sheer rotational force, and bat speed help him stand out. It’s a relaxed, closed stance at the plate with a low handset, and his hands move violently through the zone, helping him create the bat speed he’s known for.
It’s a more linear bat path that is built for hard line drives, though there’s impressive raw juice to his pull side with lift, as he’s hit 107 MPH for a home run during PG National. It’s an explosive toolset, plus he’s got a mature approach and rarely chases.
His arm strength is impressive in the infield and outfield, possessing great carry and velocity into the mid-90s or higher. His footwork is strong at both positions, and he has the speed to handle center field, though he fits best on the left side of the dirt or in right field.
Overall, it’s a tantalizing profile with bloodlines that teams look for. If he goes unselected, he’ll attend Southern California.
50. Henry Ford – 1B,OF
HT/WT: 6’5/220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Virginia | Age: 20.11
A draft-eligible sophomore, Ford is built much like an automobile mechanic. He’s extremely physical with plenty of strength throughout his frame, and he’s a solid athlete despite his size.
While his swing is a bit stiff, Ford has quality barrel control and a ton of bat speed and loft, allowing him to tap into legitimate plus power in-game. Ford does a great job of handling velocity, especially against 95+ MPH, though his overall swing decisions and spin recognition need work.
Ford loves to swing the bat and will be aggressive with his approach, expanding the zone often, especially against breaking balls. His front foot and leg lift may give him some fits on adjustability, too, though time will tell on that front. Ford did struggle to slug the baseball as a result of this in 2025, though that ship has righted itself.
Defensively, Ford has been assigned to first base on campus due to Virginia’s offensive depth, though it’s been confirmed that he will be tasked with handling right field for the Cavaliers in the spring. He performed admirably at the position with good arm strength and jumps, giving him a legitimate shot to stick there.
As of June 2nd, Ford was in the transfer portal with Brian O’Connor leaving Virginia.
51. Landon Harmon – RHP
HT/WT: 6’5/188 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: East Union Attendance Center (MS) | Commitment: Mississippi State | Age: 18.10
One of the biggest risers in this year’s summer circuit, Harmon possesses one of the best fastballs in the entire class.
The heater jumps out of the hand from a wide angle, thanks to Harmon’s crossfire, and catches hitters by surprise, darting away from righties with slight cutting action and some riding life. He’s already been up to 98 MPH in brief stints, quickly settling into the low/mid-90s across longer outings. The pitch also possesses extremely loud spin rates, as he’s been clocked in the 2,600 RPM range at times.
He has electric arm speed and controls his body well down the mound, allowing him to throw a solid amount of strikes that should improve as he becomes more polished.
Harmon’s sweeper has added power in the mid-80s, and it can generate up to 15 inches of sweep at its best. He’s got a firm mid-80s change-up, as well.
Harmon is a key piece in a stout Mississippi State recruiting class.
Film: TBA
52. Alex Lodise – SS – Florida State Seminoles
HT/WT: 6’1/190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Florida State | Age: 21.4
After spending his first collegiate campaign at North Florida, Lodise transferred to Florida State and has burst onto the draft scene with a scorching hot start to his junior year.
It’s a power-over-hit profile for Lodise, who possesses big bat speed from the right side with intent to pull the baseball and lace line drives. Lodise handles fastballs well and does a good job of getting to higher-end power in his profile, boasting a 112 MPH maximum EV in 2025.
He is susceptible to spin and features an ultra-aggressive approach at the plate, which will lead to strikeouts piling up at times.
The biggest development in Lodise’s profile is the uptick in defensive potential. He’s a twitchy athlete with legitimate range, soft hands, and above-average arm strength across the diamond. The likelihood that he sticks to the left side of the dirt is rather high.
Lodise wound up winning the ACC Player of the Year in 2025 thanks to his explosive performance, and he looks like a legitimate top-two round player.
Film: TBA
53. Ethan Petry – 1B,OF – South Carolina Gamecocks
HT/WT: 6’4/235 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: South Carolina | Age: 21
Petry burst onto the scene as a freshman at South Carolina, smashing 23 home runs and slashing .376/.471/.733 in 63 games. 2024 was much the same in the power department, as he hit 21 home runs in 61 games, but opposing pitching exploited some holes in Petry’s swing, causing a drop in pure contact and a rise in strikeouts. He did walk at a higher clip, but he was susceptible to velocity up in the zone and spin.
That continued on the Cape with Yarmouth-Dennis, posting a swinging strike rate of over 17%. With this said, Petry has dropped his strikeout rate significantly as a junior and has gotten the hit tool to be serviceable.
Petry’s power grades out as plus, potentially double-plus, and plays to all fields. The power is his carrying tool.
Defensively, Petry has gotten opportunities in a corner outfield spot with South Carolina, though his route-running can get adventurous and many believe his physicality and lack of speed will relegate him to a first base role. He’s had opportunities at third base this fall, though scouts have noted clunky footwork at the position.
However, his Cape MVP will carry significant weight in his evaluation this summer.
Film: Georgia/South Carolina – May 9-11, 2024
Article: Evaluation Station
54. Henry Godbout – 2B
HT/WT: 6’2/190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Virginia | Age: 21.8
There may not be a more polished hit tool in the ACC than Godbout presently.
After posting a contact rate of 82.8% in 2023, Godbout upped that number to 86% and established himself as one of the best fastball hitters in the entire country, only whiffing a measly 5% on heaters in 2024. In 2025, it’s at 89%, displaying the robust nature of his bat-to-ball skills.
Godbout loves to slash the ball to all fields, and he’ll fight to fend off strikeouts, only recording 19 strikeouts in 50 total games. He has extremely quick hands and loves to turn on the ball, though he’s still learning to lift the ball more.
It’s nothing more than fringe-average power right now, though his projectable frame suggests that he can get to average pull side juice in due time. All in all, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better pure hitter in the country.
An average runner, Godbout will likely see some reps at shortstop in 2025, though his future home is likely to be second base. He’s got solid range and good arm strength, though his size may point towards a potential home at the hot corner.
55. Brady Ebel – SS,3B
HT/WT: 6’3/190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Corona (CA) | Commitment: Louisiana State | Age: 17.11
The son of longtime Angels third base coach Dino Ebel, Brady is one of the more famous bats in this class. Ebel is renowned for his maturity and contact prowess at the dish, though he did get off to a slow start to the summer.
He gradually got better as the summer progressed, ending on a high note at the PBR All-American Classic in Miami. His sweet left-handed swing is very repeatable with a quick, direct path to the baseball that is built for line drives presently.
He doesn’t sell out for a ton of power and while it’s a hit-over-power profile now, he’ll grow into more power as he begins to fill out his lean frame.
He’s got the defensive chops to stick on the left side of the dirt, too. He may grow off of shortstop once he physically matures, but Ebel has excellent hands, rangy actions, and a strong arm to handle the position. If he outgrows shortstop, he’ll fit in at third base.
There’s a bit of Eric Bitonti in his profile. He will be one of the youngest bats in the class, too, as he won’t turn 18 until late July. He is committed to attending Louisiana State.
Film: TBA
56. JD Thompson – LHP
HT/WT: 6’0/203 | Bat/Throw: R/L | School: Vanderbilt | Age: 21.9
An undersized southpaw from Texas, Thompson quietly had a fantastic sophomore campaign for the Commodores, striking out 74 batters in 52 innings with improved command in a starting role.
Thompson’s delivery features little effort and crossfire, creating deception for opposing batters. To go with that, Thompson hides the ball very well and features a high frontside with a fast left arm immediately following. This allows his low-90s heater to play up slightly from the velocity, though there are other factors at play here.
The fastball is metrically sound with impressive carry and arm side tail from a three-quarters release that features some flatness to the plate and has tickled 96 MPH. With added velocity, Thompson’s heater can be firmly placed in the “plus” bucket, though for now, it leans above-average.
Thompson’s low-80s cambio is dynamic, hitting the brakes hard halfway to the plate and tumbling away from the bats of right-handers, generating a 50% whiff rate on the Cape. In 2025, that whiff rate has risen slightly to 52%.
He has two breaking balls, with the low-80s slider featuring the highest upside. It’s a baby sweeper with the ability to land backfoot to righties. The mid-70s curveball brings added depth with similar spin metrics.
Overall, he’s a polished left-hander with consistent strikes and starter upside in pro ball.
57. Marcus Phillips – RHP – Tennessee Volunteers
HT/WT: 6’4/246 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Tennessee | Age: 20.11
A well-built right-hander from the JUCO ranks, Phillips was a relief option for Tennessee in 2024, being used sparingly later in games.
In 2025, he made the jump to a starting role, and many believe he’ll stick in a rotation with his workhorse build, ability to hold velocity, and devastating one-two punch.
Phillips utilizes an easy operation on the bump with little effort, though his longer arm action has been a cause for concern with his command. With that said, Phillips has thrown strikes at a solid clip thus far. His heater has already touched 100 MPH and sits in the upper-90s consistently, averaging 95+ deep into outings.
The shape is nothing exciting, flashing cutter-esque shape with high spin and good extension, but the pitch garners plenty of chases.
His mid-80s slider is devastating, generating close to ten inches of sweeping action with little vertical life. The bite can be gnarly, especially against righties. Phillips’ low-90s cambio has given him a viable out pitch to lefties, too.
It’s an enticing toolset, and scouts believe that with more development and ironed-out mechanics, Phillips can be a bona fide starting prospect.
58. Sean Gamble – SS,OF
HT/WT: 6’2/185 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: IMG Academy (FL) | Commitment: Vanderbilt | Age: 19
If you’re looking for the best pure athlete in this class, look no further than Sean Gamble.
An Iowa native who resides at IMG Academy, Gamble is incredibly twitchy on both sides of the ball. We’ll start at the plate, where he’s got some of the loudest bat speed and power in this prep class.
His hips explode open, allowing his hands to race through the zone with impressive barrel lag. He’s had exit velocities with wood up to 108 MPH in-game settings already this summer and given the frame, it wouldn’t be a shock to see higher numbers. He has excellent torque and rotation in his swing, though the hit tool does lag behind a bit.
He’s working on refining his approach and has shown more adjustability to off-speed pitches, displaying a swing that’s more in control.
In the field, Gamble has the tools to be a potential center fielder. It’s loud arm strength with excellent range at the “eight” and the glove has the potential to grade out as above-average or better. If he is forced out of center, he can handle either corner outfield position or move back to the infield and stick on the left side of the dirt.
Gamble is part of an uber-talented Vanderbilt recruiting class.
Film: TBA
59. Dean Moss – OF
HT/WT: 6’0/182 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: IMG Academy (FL) | Commitment: Louisiana State | Age: 19.2
After traveling across the country to attend IMG Academy, Moss has put himself at the top of the pecking order for outfielders in this class.
While he’s smaller-statured, don’t let the size fool you. Moss possesses loud power to his pull side with excellent bat speed and very quick hands. His left-handed swing is tightly wound, allowing him to burst through the zone and turn on pitches to right field with authority, as well as some opposite-field pop. Given his size, it’s average power moving forward.
Moss’ plate discipline is advanced for his age and he loves to take his walks. Moss’ pure hit tool is rather polished and he displays very little warts, staying within the zone and adjusting to off-speed pitches very well. He’s done a great job of keeping the strikeouts at bay this summer.
With average speed and an average arm in the outfield, Moss is destined for a corner outfield position at the next level. He is on the older side of the class, as he’ll turn 19 a couple of months prior to the draft, making him eligible as a sophomore at Louisiana State if he chooses to attend classes.
Film: TBA
60. Anthony Eyanson – RHP – LSU Tigers
HT/WT: 6’2/195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Louisiana State | Age: 20.9
Between his frame and delivery, budding stuff, and model-friendly age, there’s a ton to like with Eyanson’s profile.
His delivery is smooth and easy, displaying fluid movements down the bump and a higher arm slot that allows the breaking pitches to play well.
A natural supinator, Eyanson’s fastball sat in the low-90s this spring, but in shorter stints this summer, he ran the heater up to 97 MPH. It’s a cut-heavy heater that has struggled to miss bats given the steep plane, high release, and supination bias, but that can be a development focus for an organization.
Eyanson’s two breaking balls are the stars of the show. The low-80s slider flashes quality bite with late sweep and some depth, projecting as the bigger bat-misser right now. He can run it into the mid-80s with more firmness, and scouts want to see more of that. The mid-70s curveball is a banger with big depth, and Eyanson uses it more to land for strikes.
There’s a splitter, too, though it’s seldom used. However, it has missed bats at a high clip in 2025 thanks to very good tumble and fade.
After performing well in a big role for UC San Diego, Eyanson took his talents to Baton Rouge, where he has thrived in the Saturday role for the Tigers.
Film: TBA
61. Colin Yeaman – 2B,SS
HT/WT: 6’2/200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: UC Irvine | Age: 21.2
A transfer from the College of the Canyons, Yeaman has taken the draft scene by storm this spring.
Yeaman’s bat has been a very potent one in a talented UC Irvine lineup, as he’s posted an OPS north of 1.000 and healthy flyball rates. He coils into his back leg/core very well and allows the bat to fly through the zone with dangerous intent. He’s shown the ability to pummel the baseball and lift to his pull side, plus he’s handled velocity rather well this spring.
He struggled with secondary offerings earlier in the year, though that has gotten better with time, and since the start of April, his slider whiff% is under 20% and his change-up whiff% is under 30%. He’s found his hitting stride, and he’s not expanding the zone often. It’s a good sign.
Defensively, Yeaman likely moves to second base as a professional. There’s decent arm strength, though the lack of range and twitch will push him out of the shortstop position.
Either way, the bat has put himself into Top 100 pick candidacy.
62. Ryan Mitchell – 2B,SS
HT/WT: 6’2/185 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Houston (TN) | Commitment: Georgia Tech | Age: 18.5
The top prospect in the state of Tennessee, Mitchell is a highly athletic specimen with looseness, twitch, and projection.
Mitchell’s swing is a bit funky, featuring plenty of movement as he loads deeply into his back leg, though his compact swing and superb bat speed help me produce quality line drive contact. He’s more of a slasher right now, though there’s sneaky pop in the stick with the amount of bat speed he possesses.
Mitchell’s speed and affinity for the gaps will be what drives his extra-base hits. Overall, it’s a polished offensive profile that fits at the top of the lineup.
Defensively, his twitch shines in the dirt. He’s rather rangy with quality jumps to his left and right, plus his overall instincts are solid. It’s an average arm, which leaves the idea of second base in mind, but he should get reps at shortstop once he transitions to the next level.
The 6’2, 185-pound infielder is committed to Georgia Tech.
63. Dax Kilby – SS,3B
HT/WT: 6’2/190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Newnan (GA) | Commitment: Clemson | Age: 18.7
A long-levered infielder from the state of Georgia, Kilby is one of the more underrated bats in the entire 2025 class.
It’s a smooth left-handed swing with little wasted movements, balance, and exquisite barrel control through the zone. He generates a good bit of leverage with a firm frontside and displays a short route to the baseball with legitimate bat speed.
There’s very little swing-and-miss to his game and he stays within the zone consistently, drawing a copious amount of walks. The power emphasis plays best to the gaps presently, though he’s flashed above-average raw juice to right field in batting practice.
As a defender, Kilby is suited best on the left side of the infield. He’s got the range and footwork to work at shortstop, as well as the arm strength, though as he physically matures, his body may fit better at third base. There’s an outside chance that he can play in the outfield with the speed he possesses, too.
It’s a model-friendly profile given his offensive potential, athleticism, and age on draft day. Kilby is committed to attending Clemson if he makes it to campus.
64. Angel Cervantes – RHP
HT/WT: 6’3/200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Warren (CA) | Commitment: UCLA | Age: 17.10
One of the youngest players in the class, Cervantes is an intriguing arm out of Southern California. Cervantes is a great athlete with a fluid delivery and a clean arm swing with little to no effort down the mound.
It’s led by a low-90s fastball that has a downhill plane with some ride and run to it. Given the projection of Cervantes’ frame, he could reach the mid-90s in due time, and he’s already shown that, touching 96 MPH this spring.
The change-up is the best pitch in his arsenal, and it’s a contender for the best cambio in the class. It’s a higher spin offering that hits the brakes halfway to home plate in the upper-70s to low-80s, diving away from lefties. Add in consistent feel to throw the pitch for strikes, and it’s a potential plus offering.
He’ll throw in a curveball with high spin and shape manipulation, throwing both a vertical and sweepy breaking ball.
Given the command, pitchability, and arsenal strength, Cervantes has a legitimate case to be a starter at the next level, whether that be at UCLA or in the minor leagues.
He won’t turn 18 until after draft day, something model-friendly teams will value highly in their evaluations.
Film: TBA
65. AJ Russell – RHP – Tennessee Volunteers
HT/WT: 6’6/223 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Tennessee | Age: 21
After a stellar freshman campaign for the Volunteers, Russell jumped into the weekend rotation to start the year, though an elbow injury lingered throughout the year. This injury resulted in a non-invasive version of Tommy John surgery, and Russell returned to the mound at the beginning of April.
With that said, teams value loud data, and Russell fits that bill, which gives his profile significant value despite missing a ton of time.
At 6’6, 223 pounds, Russell is a very large specimen with tons of projection, though some of the angles that he creates with his arm and body are insane. The fastball is one of the loudest metrically in the country. From a five-foot release height, Russell generates a ton of armside life from an extremely low VAA, leading to whiffs aplenty.
The low-80s slider is a sweepy monster with high spin rates and lift, utilizing it as an out-pitch to righties. There’s a loose change-up in there, though he’s struggled to command it. It does have a ton of running life, though.
To date, Russell has shown some rust, but his ability to create flat angles and miss bats means he will be selected on Day 1 this summer.
66. Kane Kepley – OF – North Carolina Tar Heels
HT/WT: 5’8/180 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: North Carolina | Age: 21.4
Looking for a high-floor table-setter to lead your lineup? Look no further than Kane Kepley.
Originally a member of the Liberty Flames, Kepley followed Scott Jackson to North Carolina, where Kepley will be tasked with replacing Vance Honeycutt in center field.
Kepley is built similarly to Cleveland farmhand Tommy Hawke, though Kepley has the better hit tool. Kepley’s pure contact skills are outrageously good and his approach is as pristine as it gets.
He’s not fazed by velocity or spin and posted a contact rate of 90% this spring before an 89% contact rate on the Cape. In 2025, his contact rate has not dropped at all. It’s at 89% this spring, including an in-zone contact rate of 93%. Kepley is relatively passive and chases at a minute rate, racking up a ton of walks and keeping strikeouts to a bare minimum.
The hit tool is miles ahead of the power in his compact frame, though there’s solid bat speed and some loft to his pull side. Defensively, Kepley has the speed, route-running, and instincts to play the “eight” at the collegiate level, though he may be destined for a left-field role down the road. It’s a limited upside profile, but there’s a very high floor to go with it.
67. Nicky Becker – SS
HT/WT: 6’3/180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Don Bosco Prep (NY) | Commitment: Virginia | Age: 18.7
Scouts are well acquainted with the Becker family, as Jeff played in Cleveland’s organization and Eric was a big piece to Virginia’s lineup this past spring.
Nicky is the next one in line and he’s as tooled up as they come, possessing one of the better power/speed packages in the class. He’s grown to 6’3, 180 pounds, and possesses a lean, projectable frame with standout athleticism on the diamond.
Becker has extremely quick hands and effortless bat speed, showing off solid power output to his pull side. Becker finds the barrel consistently, and his pure contact skills are advanced with minimal warts. It’s a well-rounded offensive profile with the potential for average or better raw juice.
Becker is a plus-to-double-plus runner with great jumps and a loud second gear down the line. This speed allows him to cover plenty of ground at shortstop, where he’s a strong defender with solid footwork, big arm strength, and a good internal clock.
Finding this kind of potential at a keystone position is hard, and that’s what has drawn attention towards him late in the summer. He is currently committed to attending the University of Virginia.
68. Lucas Franco – SS
HT/WT: 6’3/175 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Cinco Ranch (TX) | Commitment: Texas Christian | Age: 18.2
An athletic and projectable infielder, Franco has risen the ranks over the past year thanks to a solid toolset. Franco is a great athlete with a long, lean body type that oozes projection. Franco has very quick hands and rotates well, displaying budding bat speed and fluidity throughout a beautifully balanced left-handed swing.
There’s some loft already present and utilizes his lower half well, meaning there’s a solid chance that he achieves average or better power as he grows into his body. His contact quality is improving as time goes on, and his plate discipline is selective, waiting for his pitch to attack.
He does a great job of staying within the zone and minimizing chases, though he did boast an elevated whiff rate this summer. He’s got the defensive chops to stay at shortstop, as he has soft hands, fluid motions, and a strong arm across the diamond.
As he fills out, he may have to move to the hot corner. The projection surrounding Franco’s profile is the selling point, and if he can add weight and improve his contact further, the Texas Christian commit will be one of the first preps off the board.
69. James Ellwanger – RHP
HT/WT: 6’4/205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Dallas Baptist | Age: 21.1
A 19th-round selection by the Washington Nationals in 2023, Ellwanger is a draft-eligible sophomore who had heavy buzz to his name his senior spring. He ended up at the pitching factory that is Dallas Baptist and he’s been able to hold the loud stuff that he had the previous spring.
While an injury kept him out for almost two months, Ellwanger saw time on the Cape with Cotuit, striking out 22 in 13 innings. He has excellent athleticism on the bump and electric arm speed from a higher release point.
The fastball has touched 99 MPH this spring, though he’ll consistently sit in the 93-96 MPH with solid carry out of the hand, missing bats at a consistent rate. He’s toyed with more of a sinker-esque offering as a second heater, too. He’s been predominantly fastball heavy and command is a work in progress, but it’s a potentially plus heater at the end of the day.
There’s two dynamic breaking balls in his arsenal, a mid-80s slider with two-plane tilt and a low-80s curveball with a ton of depth and sweep. There is a fringy change-up, as well, though he’s only thrown a handful since he got to campus.
Given the athleticism and operation, there’s a good chance that Ellwanger will grow into better command and strike-throwing. He’s leaning towards a Day 1 pick.
Film: TBA
70. Jordan Yost – SS
HT/WT: 6’0/170 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Sickles (FL) | Commitment: Florida | Age: 18.6
Another year, another Florida prep pop-up. Last year, it was Kellon Lindsey, and this year, Jordan Yost is trending upwards amongst scouting circles.
It’s a profile that leans heavily into the hit-first and athletic fluidity spaces.
At 6’0, 170 pounds, he’s not the biggest specimen on the planet, but he’s got wiry strength and notable projection to his frame. Yost does not miss heaters and stays within the zone, utilizing a slightly compact stroke with the intent to put the ball in the air. The swing can get long at times, which will be something to watch as he develops.
The power has begun to show up this spring, as he’s already hit a couple of home runs in his senior year and possesses solid bat speed. Expect the power to increase as he fills out.
To add further to his profile, Yost is a plus runner underway with athletic motions and range at shortstop. There’s a lot to like with this profile, and it’s hard to envision this kind of helium subsiding as the spring progresses.
He is committed to attending Florida, where his brother, Hayden, currently plays.
71. Cooper Flemming – SS,RHP
HT/WT: 6’3/190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Aliso Niguel (CA) | Commitment: Vanderbilt | Age: 18.11
While Flemming has seen opportunities as a two-way prospect, most believe that he’ll wind up being a highly coveted bat come July.
A left-handed bat with considerable projection to his frame, Flemming can really, really hit. His swing is simple and quiet with legitimate bat speed, tight turns, and barrel manipulation, covering the zone very well. He’ll utilize the whole field and consistently finds the barrel, punishing baseballs on a line.
There’s solid raw juice in the stick, and he generates good lift on the baseball, which makes scouts believe that this power will soon translate in-game as he fills out physically. Pair this with mature plate discipline, and you’ve got an enticing offensive profile.
He’s a solid average runner with good mobility, range, and arm strength in the dirt. It’s hard envisioning the profile leaving shortstop, though he may outgrow the position and move to his left or right.
There are enticing tools on the mound, as well. He’s been up to 93 MPH with the heater with an effortless delivery and possesses a high-spin curveball that projects as his best secondary.
He’s on the older side of the class, but that may not matter at the end of the day with his toolset. If he goes to college, he’ll attend Vanderbilt.
72. Jacob Parker – OF
HT/WT: 6’4/210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Purvis (MS) | Commitment: Mississippi State | Age: 18.11
The more physical Parker twin, Jacob’s physicality and power that help him stand out amongst his peers. Scouts are enamored with the ever-sought-after left-handed power in his bat, which grades out as double-plus raw juice to the pull side.
His swing plane can get steep and will result in grounders, but Parker’s huge strength, mammoth bat speed, and quick hands allow him to tattoo baseballs with a heavy barrel. He’s already reached 108 MPH on exit velocities, and there’s more in the tank.
Parker’s approach is sublime, too. He rarely expands the zone and limits swing-and-miss, plus he’s shown very few warts against higher-end velocity. It’s a dynamic offensive profile that will produce a ton of damage.
In the field, he’s a classic right-field profile with loud arm strength. The footwork can be choppy on routes to the ball, though he’s progressing on that front. Both he and his twin brother, Joseph, are committed to Mississippi State.
73. Brock Ketelsen – OF
HT/WT: 6’4/202 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Valley Christian Schools (CA) | Commitment: Stanford | Age: 17.11
Ketelsen is a bit of an unknown, but his mix of tools and projection makes him a quality prospect at this stage in the cycle. At 6’4, 202 pounds, Ketelsen is rather lanky and features a lot of twitchy actions in his game.
A left-handed bat, Ketelsen has very impressive bat speed and displays accuracy with his barrel through the zone, staying short and direct to the baseball. There’s already present strength and power in the profile, mainly to the gaps and pull side, though as he adds weight to his frame, expect the power to tick up.
His hips open up violently, and there’s natural loft to the swing. In the field, he’s likely a corner outfielder at the next level, though he’s able to cover a ton of ground thanks to his lengthy stride and quality speed.
He runs like a gazelle in the outfield and shows defensive maturity, giving him a solid outlook with the glove. He has also seen time on the bump, getting up to 92 MPH from the left side. Ketelsen is one of the youngest players in the class, too.
With that said, he is a Stanford commit, which is something to keep an eye on come draft day.
74. Aiden Stillman – LHP
HT/WT: 6’3/190 | Bat/Throw: R/L | School: Trinity Preparatory (FL) | Commitment: Virginia | Age: 18.6
Stillman experienced growth with his entire arsenal over the past calendar year and impressed scouts with a stint on Team USA’s 18U team this summer. Stillman’s delivery is relatively clean and repeatable with a quick left arm from a high three-quarters release that has some width to it.
This creates a tough angle to lefties as he throws across his body a bit. His heater jumped into the low-90s this summer with impressive metrics, including high spin rates in the 2,500 RPM tier and considerable carry/backspin.
He’s been up to 96 MPH this spring and fills up the zone well. There’s power to his low-80s breaking ball that projects best as a slider with late sweep, bite, and spin rates above 2,800 RPMs.
It can morph into a curveball at times, though it can get soft. He sells his low-80s change-up well with similar arm speed and fading life, though he’s working on his feel.
Overall, if the command ticks up, Stillman is a potentially fun metric arm. He is committed to the University of Virginia.
Film: TBA
75. Joseph Dzierwa – LHP – Michigan State Spartans
HT/WT: 6’8/200 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Michigan State | Age: 21.2
While Dzierwa was committed to Vanderbilt last summer, he opted to return to Lansing and take the Friday spot in the rotation. This decision has paid off handsomely to start the 2025 campaign, as he’s added velocity and has dominated opposing hitters to this point.
At 6’8, 200 pounds, Dzierwa is a walking stick figure. However, his body control for his size is excellent and his deceptive operation can be a nightmare for hitters. After averaging under 90 MPH on his heater in 2024, Dzierwa is sitting in the low-90s to open 2025, touching 95 MPH at his best. It has overwhelmed hitters thus far thanks to the aforementioned deception and life through the zone.
His best secondary has been his low-80s change-up, which dives away from right-handed bats and hitters struggle to pick it up. He’ll toy with a sweeping slider and a firmer cutter, as well, though they lag behind the fastball/change combo.
As Dzierwa has shown the ability to hold his velocity and stuff, he’s going to hear his name very early in July. He fits best somewhere in the second-to-third round range.
76. Michael Oliveto – C,OF
HT/WT: 6’3/185 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Hauppauge (NY) | Commitment: Yale | Age: 18.5
Oliveto broke out in a big way late in the summer circuit, which culminated in a gargantuan performance at the WWBA Worlds in Jupiter.
He’s incredibly athletic and has a loud swing from the left side, featuring plenty of bat speed and barrel lag through the zone. There’s immense physical projection left to his frame, which certainly amplifies the power potential in the stick. Oliveto generates a ton of leverage with his lower half and takes tight, compact turns to the baseball with ease.
Add in mature plate discipline with minimal whiffs and there’s an enticing offensive package at play here.
There’s work to be done of the defensive side, as Oliveto doesn’t have the arm strength behind the plate to stick there long term. While the framing skills are there, his defensive home may end up being first base or left field.
However, teams will be buying the bat here. It’s too loud to ignore.
77. Kyle Lodise – SS – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
HT/WT: 5’11/180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Georgia Tech | Age: 21.8
Lodise spent the first two years of his collegiate career at DII Augusta University, where he slashed .350/.450/.584 with 23 home runs and 44 stolen bases. During this past portal cycle, Lodise went north and enrolled at Georgia Tech, where he’ll replace Payton Green in the Yellow Jackets’ infield.
He’s got twitchy actions on both sides of the ball, and it’s a smattering of average or better tools throughout his profile. The swing is more linear than it is lofted, meaning he’s more of a line drive hitter with a flatter swing plane.
He’ll attack the gaps and shoot liners back up the middle primarily, though he’s shown some feel to lift the ball to his pull-side. Lodise doesn’t chase a ton, taking his walks in bunches, and the pure contact skills are there.
Furthermore, Lodise can be a threat on the basepaths, flashing above-average speed. In the field, he projects more as a utility type, though the twitch, actions, and range lead some to believe that he can handle the “six” long term. He has looked very comfortable in the ACC.
78. Brayden Jaksa – C
HT/WT: 6’6/210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Irvington (CA) | Commitment: Oregon | Age: 18.5
At 6’6″, 210 pounds, Jaksa is not your typical catching prospect. Jaksa has an extra large frame with proportionate strength and long levers to his body, giving him ample projection to his figure.
While he’s gangly, he does a great job of controlling his limbs and body on both sides of the ball. At the plate, his plate discipline has very little warts and there’s a ton of power projection in the stick. He stays within the strike zone and maintains a high contact rate thanks to a consistent bat path through the zone.
He has a heavy barrel through the zone with natural loft and leverage, allowing him to tap into legitimate all-field power that should grade out as above-average or plus when all is said and done.
Behind the dish, Jaksa is rather mobile for his size thanks to quality athleticism. He’s a good receiver with a strong arm, as well. He’s got a good shot to stick back there, but if he has to move positions, he fits best in a corner outfield spot with his arm strength. Jaksa’s college commitment belongs to the Oregon Ducks.
Film: TBA
79. Max Williams – OF – Florida State Seminoles
HT/WT: 6’2/207 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Florida State | Age: 20.10
Williams spent his first year of college ball at Alabama before transferring and becoming a top-of-the-lineup power threat at Florida State, slashing .309/.382/.581 with 14 home runs in 62 games.
Williams is a physical left-handed bat with quite a bit of pop in the stick, posting a 90th percentile EV of 109 and a maximum EV of 114 in 2024. Williams is hitting the ball just as hard as he did in 2024, plus he’s beginning to tattoo the baseball in the air. His groundball rate has come down, and his flyball rate has gotten close to 30%, though this has returned to 2024 numbers as the season has progressed.
With that said, Williams’ hit tool is a giant work in progress, displaying unhealthy chase rates above 40% and significant whiff concerns. The approach needs serious attention, and he’ll need to lift the ball more, but he’s shown adaptability and has fought off massive strikeout rates in Tallahassee.
Given the physicality in his frame, Williams isn’t the fleetest of foot and his average arm will be suited best in left field. The power is the true selling point here.
Film: TBA
80. Ben Jacobs – LHP – Arizona State Sun Devils
HT/WT: 6’1/195 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Arizona State | Age: 21.1
After seeing limited time on the mound at UCLA, Jacobs transferred to Arizona State and broke out as a sophomore, striking out 102 batters in 66.1 innings.
An athletic and well-proportioned southpaw with big arm speed, Jacobs is a metric darling and has a ton of helium to his name after a strong summer showcase.
The fastball is quite electric. While the velocity sat in the low-90s primarily, Jacobs’ heater plays up thanks to its lively nature, possessing huge carry upstairs with good tailing action. Pair that with a lower release height and a flat approach angle, and you’ve got the recipe for a whiff machine. Jacobs missed bats at a 33% clip in 2024, though that has come down slightly in 2025. It’s a very good offering. He’s more than just the heater, though.
His low-80s splitter has become his best secondary, flashing devilish depth and fade to right-handed hitters. It has a whiff rate of over 50% in 2025. There’s a firmer slider and a bigger curveball to round out the arsenal, too.
He’s shown better command of his secondaries and looks to vault himself into legitimate top two round conversation this spring.
Film: TBA
81. Johnny Slawinski – LHP
HT/WT: 6’3/185 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Lyndon B. Johnson (TX) | Commitment: Texas A&M | Age: 18.4
An impressive athlete with a stringbean frame, Slawinski is a dynamic mover down the bump with tons of projection, deception, and pitchability that scouts covet. It’s a quick arm from a lower slot and natural deception, as he hides the ball well and creates some crossfire action.
Slawinski has yet to throw exceptionally hard, as he’s been in the 89-92 MPH bucket thus far and maxing out at 93 MPH, but the heater gets on hitters quickly with good life and command to both sides of the plate.
Given the projection and arm speed, there’s a good chance that Slawinski can throw much harder in the spring. His high-spin change-up is sold very well in the upper-70s, featuring tons of fading and tumble away from righties and excellent velocity separation from the heater.
The mid-70s breaking ball projects more as a two-plane curveball with good bite and shape, though he’ll manipulate the shape and present a pure sweeper. He projects to be 18.4 on draft day, which further helps his model-friendly traits.
It’s top 100 potential at the end of the day. Slawinski is committed to Michael Earley’s crew in College Station.
Film: TBA
82. Michael Lombardi – RHP – Tulane Green Wave
HT/WT: 6’3/201 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Tulane | Age: 21.9
A physical specimen with two-way abilities, many believe that Lombardi’s future is on the bump long term. He was a reliever for most of the year before getting starts down the stretch for Tulane, including an impressive 7 IP, 11 K performance in the AAC Tournament. Given the size, athleticism, and stuff, Lombardi will be a starter long term once he ditches the stick.
The fastball can be outright lethal on some nights, featuring tons of backspin and slight cutting action upstairs with high carry numbers. He’ll hover around the 94-96 MPH range over outings, missing bats at a high clip.
His best secondary to date is an upper-70s hammer of a curveball that tunnels off the heater and drops to the dirt, catching guys out front. At best, Lombardi is averaging nearly forty inches of vertical separation. You don’t come across that often.
He’s tinkered with a slider and change-up, though they need more polish. He falls in the “Griffin Herring” bucket for us, as he’s a prospect who can develop well in a professional program.
83. Uli Fernsler – LHP
HT/WT: 6’4/200 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Novi (MI) | Commitment: Texas Christian | Age: 17.11
If there’s anyone who fits the bill for a young arm with exciting data/metrics, it’d be Michigan’s Uli Fernsler. At 6’4, 200 pounds, Fernsler boasts a lanky frame with tons of projection remaining to his frame and excellent athleticism on the bump.
It’s a free-flowing delivery down the mound with a five-foot release height from a wide angle, giving him tough angles to the plate with deception and crossfire. He doesn’t throw particularly hard yet, sitting primarily in the 87-91 MPH bucket and topping out at 92 MPH with tons of tail, but the release traits, extension, and flat approach angle allow his heater to play up substantially.
Add in advanced command to both sides of the plate and you’ve got the recipe for a fun fastball. As Fernsler physically matures, the expectation is that he’ll see gains in the velocity department.
The low-80s slider has good bite from a tough slot to spin the ball and features slight sweeping shape with some lift. The change-up mimics the fastball shape and runs heavily from righties with great feel.
Overall, it’s a bit similar to Jamie Arnold. Fernsler won’t be 18 until after the draft, too. He is committed to Texas Christian, though there’s a good chance he won’t make it to campus.
84. Coy James – SS,OF
HT/WT: 6’0/185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Davie County (NC) | Commitment: Mississippi | Age: 18.4
James is one of the more potent offensive profiles in this draft class.
A potential leadoff sparkplug type of bat, James has torched opposing pitching this summer, including a record performance at 17U WWBA in Georgia, where he set a record with 22 hits throughout the tournament.
James is an aggressive hitter who expands the zone at a high clip, but he’s able to get the barrel to the ball consistently. It’s very quick hands with power that presently plays to the gaps, though there have been some inconsistencies with his pure contact.
Strikeouts were a concern last summer, and he seldom takes walks. With that said, if James can limit the strikeouts and shore up the contact, he has the pedigree to find his way back up draft boards. His power has upticked over the past calendar year, and it projects as average or better.
There’s a solid chance he can stick at shortstop, as he’s shown off great range, smooth actions, and a sound internal clock at the position. In the off chance that he moves off the position, he’ll likely end up at second base, though he’s gotten some run in center field. If James makes it to Oxford, he’ll be eligible as a junior in 2028.
Film: TBA
85. Josh Owens – SS,OF
HT/WT: 6’3/185 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Providence Academy (TN) | Commitment: Georgia Southern | Age: 18.6
A late riser within the scouting community, Owens is a highly projectable prospect with budding power potential from Tennessee.
A Georgia Southern commit, he spent most of his fall on the gridiron, though he’s made some appearances on the summer circuit. There’s significant athleticism to his profile, and there are bloodlines, as his dad, Jeremy, played in the minor leagues for ten years.
It’s a sweet left-handed swing for Owens, which features significant raw juice in batting practice and great feel for the barrel. His longer levers and great hip/shoulder separation allow him to get plenty of leverage at contact, plus there’s solid bat speed.
In the field, Owens is a twitchy defender with good range and mobility at shortstop. He can likely play in an outfield role at some point, too.
He’s a projection play, and while there’s no real carrying tool in the profile yet, added weight to his frame can help him tap into immense upside.
Film: TBA
86. Nate Snead – RHP – Tennessee Volunteers
HT/WT: 6’2/212 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Tennessee | Age: 21.3
A projectable flamethrower from the Midwest, Snead has been one of the best relievers in college baseball for the past two years.
Snead’s arsenal isn’t tailored for whiffs, but it’s fantastic arm talent with more on the way, given the wiry frame. Snead’s sinker has jumped the 100 MPH barrier on multiple occasions in shorter stints, sitting in the mid-90s across lengthier outings with dynamic sink and run.
He’s worked on a low-90s cutter to get hitters off the heater, and it’s fared nicely, missing bats over 30% of the time. Snead has changed out his bigger breaking ball with inconsistent shape for a sharp curveball in the low-80s with shape and bite. He’s rarely used a change-up, too.
If Snead can improve the fringy command and find consistency with the breaking ball, he’ll jump up boards. He has started for Tony Vitello’s group this spring, though in pro ball, he may be suited more for a late-inning relief role with what he’s shown in the past.
87. Briggs McKenzie – LHP
HT/WT: 6’2/185 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Corinth Holders (NC) | Commitment: Louisiana State | Age: 18.9
One of the best arms in the state of North Carolina, McKenzie is a deceptive and crafty southpaw who has seen an uptick in velocity to start his senior year.
After sitting primarily in the upper-80s last summer, he’s already gotten up to 94 MPH this spring and has found more low-90s velocity consistently. There’s decent carry and solid extension, though the greatest asset here is the ability to pound the strike zone consistently.
His breaking ball can be dynamic given the wide release and deception in his delivery. It’s an upper-70s/low-80s sweeper with good bite and plenty of horizontal movement to it, getting close to fifteen inches on average. It has the potential to be a nightmarish offering to lefties in the future.
He’s got feel for a running change-up that has flashed well against right-handed bats, too. The pitchability and strikes are there, and if he’s able to hold the newfound velocity this spring, it’ll be tough to envision him making it to Baton Rouge.
88. Blaine Bullard – OF
HT/WT: 6’2/180 | Bat/Throw: S/L | School: Klein Cain (TX) | Commitment: Texas A&M | Age: 18.10
A super twitchy athlete that can switch-hit, Bullard is gaining significant steam this spring as a helium guy.
He’s a legitimate center field prospect with tons of speed, and the offensive tools are beginning to show up at the plate. It’s already impressive bat speed from both sides and replicates both swings well, though there’s some noise to iron out at the next level.
The swing decisions have begun to improve, and the adjustability is there in the swing. He projects to be a solid hitter from both sides and has begun to show some power in the stick. As he physically matures, he’ll begin to tap into more power, which projects as fringe-average to average currently.
Defensively, it’s a ton of range in center. Bullard glides in the outfield and utilizes his plus speed to his advantage, gobbling up flyballs with ease. It’ll be a tough sign away from a Texas A&M commitment, but finding guys with this kind of twitch and budding tools is rare.
89. Myles Upchurch – RHP
HT/WT: 6’4/215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: St. Albans School (MD) | Commitment: Alabama | Age: 18.7
One of the more physical arms on the prep side, Upchurch has had an up arrow by his name after a loud showing at Super 60.
Upchurch showed flashes of what he could be last summer, flashing dynamic stuff with significant arm speed, but command woes hampered much of a breakout.
The command looks improved this spring, plus the velocity has trickled upwards. He’s been more consistently in the low-to-mid-90s this spring and has previously peaked at 97 MPH, flashing running life out of the hand.
His breaking balls are dynamic. The mid-80s slider has the potential to be a wipeout offering, flashing impressive spin rates with some depth and tilt. The low-80s curveball isn’t too far behind, flashing more depth and an ability to land it for strikes.
There’s a fading change-up in the arsenal, as well. There’s a non-zero chance that Upchurch winds up at Alabama, but he’s trending in the right direction.
90. Mason Pike – RHP,SS
HT/WT: 6’0/200 | Bat/Throw: S/R | School: Puyallup (WA) | Commitment: Oregon State | Age: 18.10
One of the top two-way talents in the country, Pike is incredibly athletic and has a chance to go high on both sides of the ball. With that said, some teams prefer Pike on the mound, where he flashes loud stuff.
It’s an effortful delivery, and he’s struggled to hold his velocity deep into outings, but he’s been up to 97 MPH with explosive arm speed. He’ll hold low-90s throughout deeper outings, mixing his fastball shape based on location.
It’s a steeper plane with running life at the knees, and he’ll flash more carry on the top rail. His two breaking balls are dynamic and have wipeout potential. The mid-80s slider has exceptional late bite and two-plane shape, while the upper-70s curveball features more depth. Both pitches have excellent spin rates, too.
His mid-80s change-up lags behind these pitches.
If teams prefer the switch-hitter, there’s the potential for solid power and defense on the left side of the infield. He’s aggressive and can get out of sync from both sides of the plate, though he’s more polished from the right side. He has strong instincts on the dirt with loud arm strength, though his physical body may move him to third base.
If Pike makes it to campus, he’ll join Mitch Canham’s crew in Corvallis.
Film: TBA
91. Jacob Morrison – RHP
HT/WT: 6’8/245 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Coastal Carolina | Age: 21.10
After missing 2024 with an injury, Morrison and Chanticleers pitching coach Matt Williams got down to work on finding success in 2025. They found just that and then some, as Morrison has arguably been among the best arms in the Sun Belt.
He’s a walking behemoth, coming in at 6’8, 245 pounds, though even at his size, there’s projection remaining to his frame, and he maintains control of his body well down the bump.
Given Morrison’s high release, there’s steepness to the plate on his fastball, though he’ll miss a good bit of bats with significant carry, and he garners chases on the regular with it. He’ll sit in the low-90s consistently and bump it up to 96 MPH at his peak.
His breaking balls are the highlights of his arsenal. His upper-70s curveball has significant depth, though it can get inconsistent. His mid-80s cutter/slider is the best offering, flashing some lift with tight shape and looking like a legitimate out-pitch.
There’s a change-up, though it lags behind the breakers. He has the look of a durable starting pitcher with good command and upside.
92. Griffin Enis – OF
HT/WT: 6’1/200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Corinth (MS) | Commitment: Duke | Age: 18.9
A physical outfielder with an exciting power/speed threat, Enis draws plenty of comparisons to 2024 second-rounder Griffin Burkholder.
He’s fairly maxed out physically at 6’1, 200 pounds, but there’s twitchiness to his profile with exceptional speed. He’s a plus-to-double-plus runner with outstanding straight-line speed and good jumps out of the box as a right-handed hitter.
This speed translates to the outfield, where he has a solid shot at sticking in center. It’s great range with tons of arm strength, accuracy, and carry to his throws.
At the plate, Enis posted healthy line drive/fly ball rates with the ability to turn on the baseball with ease. It’s robust bat speed with loft to his swing, allowing him to tap into considerable pop. The power plays best to his pull side, though there’s an affinity for the opposite field gap. There is some swing-and-miss, but he doesn’t chase at a high rate, either.
The Mississippi product is committed to Duke.