Meet CJ Gray: A North Carolina Flamethrower

While there’s quite a bit of talent around the state, I was deadset on a certain arm from Kannapolis.

Enter CJ Gray.

He was QB1 on Friday nights in the fall, and now, he’s got scouts flocking to see his Wednesday night starts. After touching 96 MPH last summer with the South Charlotte Panthers, Gray is a hot commodity amongst North Carolina scouts and will have some tough decisions to make in the near future.

While the velocity itself is impressive, what else makes him a potential draft arm? That’s what I’m here to explain, as Gray’s athleticism, electric arm speed, and fastball provide a solid mold of clay for a development team to work with. It’s time to dive into what I saw last week and why I’m bullish on the profile.

Gray is listed at 6’1, 193 pounds, and to be honest, that might be underselling the specimen itself. At first glance, there look to be solid muscle gains in the lower half, though a good bit of projection remains to his long, lanky frame.

The biggest asset in his profile is the pure athleticism on display. He’s a very fluid mover down the bump, oozing athleticism with drop and drive to his mechanics. The repeatability of his mechanics is inconsistent, which displays the rawness of his profile, but that will get better as time goes on and he gets stronger.