Just Baseball’s 2025 MLB Mock Draft 1.0

He reminds me a lot of Dodgers 2024 first-rounder Kellon Lindsey, just with more movement at the plate. If all goes well here, this could be one of the best player-team pairings in the first round.

23. Kansas City Royals – 3B/RHP Josh Hammond, Wesleyan Christian Academy (NC)

Slot Value: $3,852,100

We saw a common theme in the Royals’ draft strategy in 2024 under first-year scouting director Brian Bridges: a balanced approach that integrates traditional scouting insights with modern analytics.

The Royals took a mix of both high school and college players in 2024, demonstrating a willingness to diversify the talent pipeline. Having pick 28 on top of pick 23 gives the Royals a bit of flexibility to spend a bit more on a high-upside prep, possibly. Josh Hammond makes a lot of sense given the team’s needs at third base. There were thoughts that teams would want Hammond as a pitcher, as he’s been up to 99 mph and has a nasty slider to go with it. The bat took significant strides this year, and he’s impressed with improved plate discipline and solid pop.

He’s got the tools to easily stick as a bat at the next level. Given his upside on both sides of the ball, there could be a chance the Royals take him as a two-way player.

24. Detroit Tigers – LHP/1B Kruz Schoolcraft, Sunset HS (OR)

Slot Value: $3,726,300

The Tigers add another prep arm to their farm with 6-foot-8 left-handed pitcher Kruz Schoolcraft. With a fastball that is capable of touching 97, the knock being the spin isn’t great, and it doesn’t play up, but with long levers, the extension can make up for it. The pitch people have loved to this point is his low-80s slider that Schoolcraft has great feel for with tight spin, paired with a solid offering in his changeup. There is a lot to love with Schoolcraft, and the Tigers’ ability to get Jackson Jobe to the MLB in three years makes me think they will try something similar with the high ceiling of Schoolcraft.

25. San Diego Padres – SS JoJo Parker, Purvis HS (MS)

Slot Value: $3,606,600

The Padres and first-round prep picks go hand-in-hand like cream cheese and bagels. They have not taken a college prospect in the first round since Cal Quantrill/Eric Lauer in 2016. While the idea that JoJo Parker is still available here is a bit wild, the Padres don’t have a second-round pick. In this scenario, AJ Preller would buy Parker down to this selection and potentially give him an over-slot deal. It’d be a legitimate steal if this happens. Parker has steadily risen up boards this spring thanks to excellent batted ball data and burgeoning power. Some scouts believe he can stick at shortstop, while others think he will transition to third base or a corner outfield spot. Either way, Parker may be SS #2 on the prep side, and getting him here would be a dream scenario for the Padres.