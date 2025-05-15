Just Baseball’s 2025 MLB Mock Draft 1.0
Our first crack at mocking what the 2025 MLB Draft could look like in a couple of months, with insights on some of the top draft prospects.
It’s that time of year again!
With the MLB Draft just two months away, it’s time to bring back the tests in futility. Are we expecting these to be the exact picks come July 13th? Absolutely not. We’re throwing darts at the board and hoping to hit the bullseye. None of this will be accurate come draft day.
With that out of the way, we get creative in our first mock draft of the cycle. The draft has given us some chaos over the past few years, and draft strategies have been at the center point with the increase in slot values.
Based on some information we’ve gathered, we take our best stab at finding some strategies for teams with multiple picks. It gets a bit crazy, but again, it’s May. The months leading up to the draft are super fluid, and the landscape will change drastically. Let’s dive in.
1. Washington Nationals – LHP Jamie Arnold, Florida State
Slot Value: $11,075,900
Over the past ten drafts, only one first overall selection has signed for slot value or higher. That player was Spencer Torkelson in 2020. Given that the slot value for the first pick has crept over $11 million, the Nationals will be looking for a haircut at this selection come July.
While guys like Ethan Holliday are going to be the outright Vegas favorites, and rightfully so, but this *will* be a numbers game at the end of the day. With this in mind, we’ll lean towards the idea that a college prospect saves the Nationals the most money and we’ll go with Jamie Arnold. Arnold has pitched rather well over his past five starts, posting a 1.42 ERA with a K:BB ratio of 44:10.
Aiva Arquette is another collegiate candidate here, plus you shouldn’t rule out any preps, but preps tend to require a fancy penny or two this high.
2. Los Angeles Angels – SS Aiva Arquette, Oregon State
Slot Value: $10,252,700
If there’s one thing we know about the Angels based on their recent draft history, they love taking a college bat with the potential to make his MLB Debut as soon as possible.
In 2025, the best possible fit for them with this mold is Oregon State shortstop Avia Arquette. Arquette has one of the more polished games in the entire draft, flashing elite tools on every side of the baseball. Most notably, he’s flashed above-average pop, which includes some impressive exit velocities alongside 17 homers so far this year. Arquette looks like he can easily remain at shortstop as he continues to work up through the minors, which, knowing the Angels, may not be a long time.
He’s done a lot better at making consistent contact this year as well, adding to his polished game. If the Angels draft trends continue, this pick feels like an easy slam-dunk.
3. Seattle Mariners – RHP Seth Hernandez, Corona HS (CA)
Slot Value: $9,504,400
Another high upside arm for the Seattle Mariners to develop? It almost seems like too perfect a fit. There is a chance the Nationals could take Seth Hernandez, but if not, the Seattle Mariners feel like a great fit.
Our own Tyler Jennings talked about how prep arms are risky on our recent podcast, but how Seth Hernandez is one of the most polished prep prospects we’ve seen since, say, Jackson Jobe. Hernandez stands out as the top prep arm in the 2025 class, with a rare blend of projection, athleticism, and present stuff. The 6’4 righty has been up to 100 MPH this spring and pairs his explosive fastball with one of the best changeups in the class, plus two distinct breaking balls with high spin.
There’s still polish to come with the secondaries, but the ease of operation, strike-throwing ability, and raw stuff give him frontline potential. The Mariners could unlock another ace-type arm here.
4. Colorado Rockies – 3B Ethan Holliday, Stillwater HS (OK)
Slot Value: $8,770,900
Colorado, in a clear and aggressive rebuild, should keep the Holliday pipeline alive and well with Ethan Holliday. While there has been a fair amount of swing-and-miss in his game that has created question marks around the hit tool, there is clear raw power, and with a 6-foot-4 frame, he can easily add some more with age.
Unlike his brother Jackson, Ethan seems to be more of a high-risk, high-reward pick with a huge ceiling and skill set that could feast in Coors Field, much like his father. The real question will be, can Colorado capitalize on another extremely talented prospect?
5. St. Louis Cardinals – SS Eli Willits, Fort Cobb-Broxton HS (OK)
Slot Value: $8,134,800
The Cardinals are in a unique position in this draft, especially given their recent hot streak and inability to possess a top ten pick in next year’s class.
With that said, while it might be overblown to draft another middle infielder fresh off the heels of JJ Wetherholt last July, Willits is an underrated player in this draft class. He’s a legitimate switch-hitter and has some versatility to his profile, as he can stick at shortstop and play center field in a pinch if needed.
Another path the Cardinals can take here is the college southpaw demographic, notably Kade Anderson and Liam Doyle, though it’s tough to pass up on the high-end prep talent available here in this scenario.
6. Pittsburgh Pirates – SS Billy Carlson, Corona HS (CA)
Slot Value: $7,558,600
Since Ben Cherington took over as the Pirates’ GM back in late 2019, they’ve often been seen looking for pitching early in the MLB Draft. With their rotation now almost complete, it’s time for them to target a bat, and who better than shortstop Billy Carlson?
Carlson’s steep right-handed swing allows him to elevate the baseball for more power, without sacrificing line drives in the process. He stays direct to the baseball, driving it with force regularly. In the field, he grades out as one of the best defenders in the class, giving teams confidence that playing a big-league shortstop will be an easy task for him. His arm grades out well, which could be thanks to his time on the mound, where he’s dialed his fastball up to 97 MPH.
Overall, he seems like one of the more sound prep players in this year’s draft. With the success of another top prep bat, Konnor Griffin, since entering professional baseball, it makes it all the more likely that Pittsburgh could try to replicate this with Carlson in 2025.
7. Miami Marlins – 2B/SS Kayson Cunningham, Johnson HS (TX)
Slot Value: $7,149,900
Noble Meyer, Tommy White, PJ Morlando, and Carter Johnson. Those are the four players the Marlins took in the first two rounds of the 2023 and 2024 MLB Draft—the one thing they have in common… all prep players.
So naturally, we mocked another prep for them in 2025. Kayson Cunningham’s elite contact skills and advanced approach at the plate make him a strong fit for the Marlins, who have emphasized hitters with high bat-to-ball ability in recent drafts. His ability to stay up the middle defensively and impact the game with speed and feel for the barrel gives Miami a high-floor prep bat with real upside. He’s got some pop but a lot of room to grow still, so hopefully he continues to grow into some more as he develops.
Cunningham flipped his commitment to Texas over the summer, but given how much he’s skyrocketed on draft boards, he’ll likely be signing with someone.
8. Toronto Blue Jays – LHP Kade Anderson, Louisiana State
Slot Value: $6,813,600
Toronto is known for taking college arms, and why not follow up Trey Yesavage and Khal Stephen from a year ago with one of the highest risers in college baseball, Kade Anderson.
Anderson has punched out 10+ hitters in eight of his 13 starts this season and has 124 strikeouts over 76.1 innings pitched. This pick makes a ton of sense for the Jays and adds another high-quality arm who should cruise through the minors with a great feel for his offspeed on top of a fastball that touches 97. There is definitely some more in the tank to dream on.
9. Cincinnati Reds – OF Jace LaViolette, Texas A&M
Slot Value: $6,513,800
The Reds have been pitching heavy early in recent drafts, but when you’ve got a guy with 70 grade power from the left side, it’s too hard to ignore here.
LaViolette’s power and defensive chops will help keep his profile afloat as the hit tool has been rather streaky this spring. His biggest concerns have come against off-speed pitches, as his swing has gotten a bit stiffer and grooved this spring, and he’s struggled the most with sliders from southpaws.
LaViolette’s profile isn’t too far from what Cam Collier and Sal Stewart possessed out of the draft (i.e., big power hitters), as well. It feels like a solid fit in this scenario.
10. Chicago White Sox – RHP Kyson Witherspoon, Oklahoma
Slot Value: $6,238,400
If this year’s draft plays out how we think it will, the Chicago White Sox will have plenty of options available for them at pick number 10 overall. The perfect solution for them, however, is Kyson Witherspoon, a right-handed starting pitcher who has been one of the bigger risers on recent boards.
Witherspoon possesses a dynamic arsenal, headlined by his devastating four-seamer and slider combination. His fastball can nearly touch triple-digits, giving it great results. His slider is devastating, as he goes right after hitters with the pitch. With his slider playing more like a hard cutter, the pitch tunnels well off his fastball, being a key part of his success. He also throws a changeup and curveball, but uses them significantly less than the four-seamer and slider.
With the White Sox focusing heavily on pitching in recent drafts, while also having their hitting prospects excel in 2025, it seems likely they may go the pitching route again. If so, Witherspoon is the perfect choice.
11. The Athletics – 2B Gavin Kilen, Tennessee
Slot Value: $5,985,100
In the last two drafts, the Athletics have LOVED college players who are big league ready. They took 1B Nick Kurtz, 3B Tommy White, and LHP Gage Jump with their first three picks of the 2024 MLB Draft. In 2023, they took SS Jacob Wilson. Both Wilson and Kurtz have already made it to the major leagues.
Tennessee’s Gavin Kilen fits that mold of a college player who could be a quick riser to the big leagues. Kilen has some of the best pure contact skills in the draft class and has shown significant strides in the power department in 2025. He’s also cut his swing and chase rates by a good margin. Kilen is a good defender with decent arm strength who could play shortstop, but might be more well-suited for second base.
Zack Gelof is the second baseman for the A’s, but he’s faced some struggles and injuries. Kilen could be a guy to solidify the middle infield with Jacob Wilson for the Athletics.
12. Texas Rangers – LHP Liam Doyle, Tennessee
Slot Value: $5,746,800
The Rangers are adding to their college draft pipeline with the rocketship of the 2025 class, Liam Doyle. The Vols’ southpaw has not only added a big time velo bump from his previous season at Ole Miss, but the fastball has generated staggering whiff numbers. Leading the country in both strikeout percentage (44%) and strikeouts (127) for the majority of the season, facing off against the country’s best hitters has certainly given him a big time boost in draft stock.
13. San Francisco Giants – OF/C Ike Irish, Auburn
Slot Value: $5,524,300
The Giants certainly love their college bats.
Since 2018, the Giants have taken four college bats in the first round, five if you include the fact that Reggie Crawford was drafted as a two-way. While there’s a non-zero chance that Irish is gone by this point, Irish’s offensive potential is too hard to ignore. He’s arguably been one of the more consistent college bats in a class that has lacked it.
While Irish has caught in eleven games this spring, he’ll wind up in a corner outfield position at the next level, so we can avoid another Joey Bart/Patrick Bailey debate. If the Giants don’t go with a college bat here, expect them to pluck from the plethora of prep infielders.
14. Tampa Bay Rays – SS Steele Hall, Hewitt-Trussville HS (AL)
Slot Value: $5,313,100
The Tampa Bay Rays have focused their attention mainly towards prep hitters in recent drafts, often finding many diamonds in the rough.
In 2025, it appears the Rays will do it once again, this time coming in the form of shortstop Steele Hall. Offensively, Hall has some of the best bat speed we’ve seen in a while for a prep player. While his swing is direct and quick to the ball, it still has a little way to go mechanically as opposed to the other top prep players in this draft. His power profile is a lot better than it was at this point last year as well. Defensively, he’s smooth, and he comes with plenty of range at the position. He’s shown the ability to project as a plus runner, giving him upside on the bases also.
He’ll be one of the younger players in this year’s class at just 17 years old, which makes him even more impressive when imagining what the complete version of him looks like. Given the Rays have loved prep bats in recent drafts, Hall feels like a perfect fit, especially if they can maximize his potential.
15. Boston Red Sox – RHP Tyler Bremner, UC Santa Barbara
Slot Value: $5,114,200
The Red Sox went with a college bat last year in Braden Montgomery, whom they ended up trading to the White Sox to acquire Garrett Crochet. Boston has had a track record of developing bats, but has struggled with arms. Tyler Bremner feels like a great candidate to help them get back on track.
While the fastball has taken a bit of a step back shape-wise since USA Collegiate this summer, he still has the best change-up in the class and a slider that has become an above-average offering. Plus, the fastball has averaged 95 this year, so it is also still an above-average pitch. There is a lot to like here in the best mid-major arm in this class. It’s a pretty safe floor thanks to the pitch mix and his excellent body control on the mound.
There is still plenty of upside in the tank, especially if a team can get some of the shape back on his fastball.
16. Minnesota Twins – 3B/OF Xavier Neyens, Mount Vernon HS (WA)
Slot Value: $4,929,600
The Twins spring for a prep bat with a ton of power upside in Xavier Neyens. Their offensive philosophy over the last few seasons has been hit for a ton of power, and they live with high strikeout numbers. In their last postseason appearance in 2023, they led MLB in both home runs and strikeouts. Despite the hit tool concern, Neyens flashes an advanced approach and has some room to grow into his 6-foot-4 frame.
17. Chicago Cubs – SS Wehiwa Aloy, Arkansas
Slot Value: $4,750,800
The Cubs have not dabbled in the prep side since the 2020 draft, and that trend will continue in this mock. Aloy has been a fascinating player to dive into this spring, as an approach change to start the year has led to excellent success. He’s come back to earth a bit in SEC play, but he’s flashed significant right-handed pop and looks to be a lock on the left side of the dirt defensively. Aloy will waste no time pummeling mistakes on the inner half. Finding and maintaining a balance with the stick at the next level will be paramount to his success. Assuming guys like Tyler Bremner fall to this pick, expect the Cubs to pounce. However, that’s not what plays out in this scenario, hence the Aloy pick.
18. Arizona Diamondbacks – SS Marek Houston, Wake Forest
Slot Value: $4,581,900
Wake Forest continues to be one of the biggest powerhouses in terms of producing first-round talent, as they’re set to produce another one in shortstop Marek Houston.
While the Arizona Diamondbacks have had a less-consistent draft strategy in recent years, this could be a case of the club taking the best player available, which could be Houston. Houston has flashed elite plate discipline leading up to this year’s draft, a valuable tool for any player looking for an MLB future. He’s also flashed some better power potential this season, as he’s beaten his previous career high in homers this season. Houston is one of the best runners in the first round, as his speed will give him plenty of value on the bases.
Defensively, he’s going to stick at shortstop, as his glove is one of the highlights of his game. While the Diamondbacks may be tougher to project, Houston would be a great fit for them at pick 18.
19. Baltimore Orioles – 3B Dean Curley, Tennessee
Slot Value: $4,420,900
The Orioles have three picks in the first round, thanks to receiving comp picks after not retaining Corbin Burnes or Anthony Santander. There is a chance they could try to save some money at 19 to overspend on a prep at 30 or 31.
Dean Curley was a potential top 15 guy until he faced his struggles in SEC play for the Tennessee Volunteers. Despite the struggles, he’s still showcased incredible underlying data as he sports an elite plate approach and utilizes the entire field with some juice. He sports solid average exit velocities and walks over 14% of the time. Curley can also handle shortstop well, and the floor is pretty safe.
This could be a money-saving type pick for the Orioles, who could do some interesting things with their comp picks at 30 and 31, which we will get into later.
20. Milwaukee Brewers – RHP Riley Quick, Alabama
Slot Value: $4,268,100
Riley Quick is such a Brewers pick, flashing a mid-90’s fastball and a cutter in the works, the Brewers will be all over the multiple fastballs prototype they love. With a quick arm action, Quick’s changeup has been his most effective pitch and has been a huge piece of his 57 strikeouts over 51 innings this season. The Brewers’ draft strategy has been all over the place the last few years, but Quick feels like a guy their pitching lab can sink its teeth into.
21. Houston Astros – OF Brendan Summerhill, Arizona
Slot Value: $4,122,500
Summerhill has the potential to go in the top half of the first round, but the anticipated power uptick never came, and he broke his hand in March. Since returning, Summerhill has not struck out, and the polished hit tool is still as good as ever. Many expect the power to come as he fills out, and he should be capable of average pop when all is said and done.
If that’s the case, you’re looking at a potential 55 hit, 50 power guy in a corner outfield spot long term. That would be a big win for Houston, especially after trading away Kyle Tucker to Chicago in the offseason.
22. Atlanta Braves – SS Daniel Pierce, Mill Creek HS (GA)
Slot Value: $3,983,900
For the Atlanta Braves, this is a class where they can find the franchise shortstop they’ve been looking for. They’ve shown an intense focus on prep players in recent drafts, and it won’t change this year, as shortstop Daniel Pierce makes the most sense for the club at pick number 22.
Pierce has flown up draft boards this season, as his bat has finally taken a step forward. At the plate, Pierce has a lot of promise in both his power and contact abilities, as he’s driven the ball hard without many issues when it comes to swinging and missing. While his swing has a lot going on, he utilizes every part of it extremely well. He has a whippy barrel, allowing him to catch up to high velocity. He’s excelled on the bases as well as in the field, with both of these areas projecting as potential strong suits shortly.
He reminds me a lot of Dodgers 2024 first-rounder Kellon Lindsey, just with more movement at the plate. If all goes well here, this could be one of the best player-team pairings in the first round.
23. Kansas City Royals – 3B/RHP Josh Hammond, Wesleyan Christian Academy (NC)
Slot Value: $3,852,100
We saw a common theme in the Royals’ draft strategy in 2024 under first-year scouting director Brian Bridges: a balanced approach that integrates traditional scouting insights with modern analytics.
The Royals took a mix of both high school and college players in 2024, demonstrating a willingness to diversify the talent pipeline. Having pick 28 on top of pick 23 gives the Royals a bit of flexibility to spend a bit more on a high-upside prep, possibly. Josh Hammond makes a lot of sense given the team’s needs at third base. There were thoughts that teams would want Hammond as a pitcher, as he’s been up to 99 mph and has a nasty slider to go with it. The bat took significant strides this year, and he’s impressed with improved plate discipline and solid pop.
He’s got the tools to easily stick as a bat at the next level. Given his upside on both sides of the ball, there could be a chance the Royals take him as a two-way player.
24. Detroit Tigers – LHP/1B Kruz Schoolcraft, Sunset HS (OR)
Slot Value: $3,726,300
The Tigers add another prep arm to their farm with 6-foot-8 left-handed pitcher Kruz Schoolcraft. With a fastball that is capable of touching 97, the knock being the spin isn’t great, and it doesn’t play up, but with long levers, the extension can make up for it. The pitch people have loved to this point is his low-80s slider that Schoolcraft has great feel for with tight spin, paired with a solid offering in his changeup. There is a lot to love with Schoolcraft, and the Tigers’ ability to get Jackson Jobe to the MLB in three years makes me think they will try something similar with the high ceiling of Schoolcraft.
25. San Diego Padres – SS JoJo Parker, Purvis HS (MS)
Slot Value: $3,606,600
The Padres and first-round prep picks go hand-in-hand like cream cheese and bagels. They have not taken a college prospect in the first round since Cal Quantrill/Eric Lauer in 2016. While the idea that JoJo Parker is still available here is a bit wild, the Padres don’t have a second-round pick. In this scenario, AJ Preller would buy Parker down to this selection and potentially give him an over-slot deal. It’d be a legitimate steal if this happens. Parker has steadily risen up boards this spring thanks to excellent batted ball data and burgeoning power. Some scouts believe he can stick at shortstop, while others think he will transition to third base or a corner outfield spot. Either way, Parker may be SS #2 on the prep side, and getting him here would be a dream scenario for the Padres.
26. Philadelphia Phillies – OF Ethan Conrad, Wake Forest
Slot Value: $3,492,200
As I previously touched on with Marek Houston, Wake Forest continues to produce plenty of first-round talents year in and year out. They could have two this season, with the second coming in outfielder Ethan Conrad.
At the plate, Conrad has shown solid power, but hasn’t fully tapped into it this season. Despite this, he’s still excelling offensively, as he’s produced fantastic numbers. His improving plate discipline has allowed him to record an OBP of nearly .500, an impressive mark. Conrad’s swing is one of the best left-handed strokes in the draft, which should help him once he faces better pitching in professional baseball. He’s about average or slightly above-average in the field and on the bases, which have both shown room for potential improvement.
The Phillies have targeted offense early in their last few drafts, and they could add a very good college hitter in Ethan Conrad to this list come July.
27. Cleveland Guardians – LHP Cameron Appenzeller, Glenwood HS (IL)
Slot Value: $3,382,600
This pick will be made on the fact that the Guardians’ pitching factory can add some velocity to Appenzeller. Currently topping out at 94, and 6-foot-6 and just 180 pounds, there is certainly room to grow physically, and with the Guards track record of pitching development, this makes a ton of sense. As a lower-slot lefty with repeatable mechanics, Appenzeller is very deceptive and has the makings of a guy who has a huge ceiling.
28. Kansas City Royals – OF Mason Neville, Oregon
Slot Value: $3,282,200
The other big need for the Kansas City Royals is an outfielder. You could even argue it is the team’s biggest need, as they are currently throwing an outfield out there that comprises Kyle Isbel, Hunter Renfroe, Jonathan India, Drew Waters, and Mark Canha. The bad news for the Royals is that there isn’t a guy waiting in the wings in the minor leagues either.
Mason Neville makes a lot of sense for this team. Neville’s improved plate discipline, big-time power, and athletic frame fit the mold of a power-speed outfielder. His breakout 2025 season, highlighted by a 20% walk rate and 114 mph max exit velocity, signals both polish and upside, exactly the type of bet a team like Kansas City could make to boost its outfield depth and offensive ceiling.
He offers the potential to become a guy who can impact the game on both sides of the ball. Ethan Conrad, Korbyn Dickerson, and a few others could also make sense.
29. Arizona Diamondbacks – 1B/OF Andrew Fischer, Tennessee
Slot Value: $3,191,100
Getting a secondary pick from the Christian Walker signing, there are a multitude of ways the team can go here.
With a majority of the high-end prep prospects off the board here, the Diamondbacks take Tennessee 1B/OF Andrew Fischer, who boasts one of the best approaches in all of college baseball and is an analytical darling. While he’s a bit positionless, Fischer’s offensive profile is undeniably good. He hammers heaters and does a ton of damage to the pullside, especially in the air with his lofted bat path.
Utilizing this method, they could get a talented second-tier prep with their second-round pick, similar to how they managed the 2024 draft after three first-round picks.
30. Baltimore Orioles – 3B Gavin Fien, Great Oak HS (CA)
Slot Value: $3,113,300
We talked earlier about how the Orioles could try to save for a prep at 30 or 31… enter Gavin Fien!
Fien has recently skyrocketed up draft boards. Fien brings big-time offensive upside and had one of the loudest summers of anyone in the class. He’s a physical, power-hitting infielder with a simple, low-effort swing and the ability to barrel up velocity across the zone. If the bat continues to trend the way it has, he’s the kind of impact prep hitter a team like the Orioles could develop into a middle-of-the-order threat.
There are other potential prep options outside of Fien, but he’d be a fun one to see land in Baltimore, especially in a scenario where they buy him down.
31. Baltimore Orioles – OF Devin Taylor, Indiana
Slot Value: $3,042,800
If the Orioles overspend on a prep at 30, they’d likely return to a college bat, preferably someone with a little more upside.
Say hello to Indiana’s Devin Taylor.
Taylor is a legit power threat and has some solid left-handed pop. The Indiana outfielder broke the Hoosiers’ home-run record, previously 47. He’s got 50 so far this year. Taylor’s bat speed and all-fields power make him an intriguing fit for the Orioles’ data-driven approach. The makeup for Taylor is through the roof, too.
An absolute gamer who brings leadership to the clubhouse and will do whatever it takes to help his team win. With a strong track record of production and the potential to stick in a corner outfield spot, Taylor would be another upside college bat in Baltimore’s deep system.
32. Milwaukee Brewers – OF Slater de Brun, Summit HS (OR)
Slot Value: $2,970,900
After taking a college arm earlier, the Brewers opt for a prep outfielder in Slater de Brun. Another guy that has Brewers profile all over him, smaller frame with extremely good bat-to-ball skills and speed and plus defense. Sounds like half of their current MLB roster, doesn’t it? While the power will more than likely not ever be present, that hasn’t stopped the Brewers from taking on players (Frelick, Ortiz, Durbin), and they’ll add to their laundry list of freak-athlete outfielders.