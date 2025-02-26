2025 MLB Draft Deep Dive: Max Belyeu

Belyeu followed up his loud season with a modest Cape performance (.658 OPS in 18 games for Cotuit).

Fast forward to his junior year and Belyeu has added around 20 pounds of good weight. He has an aesthetically pleasing setup in the box. His stance is just on the open side of neutral with a shoulder-high handset and very little in the way of pre-swing moves. He uses a small leg kick to start his swing, generating good bat speed in a loft-oriented, left-handed stroke.

Belyeu’s swing helps him tap into above-average power, and he leverages the whole field well with access to consistent opposite-field extra-base impact.

2024 Data: Strengths and Opportunities

The biggest strength of Belyeu’s profile is doing damage on contact. In 2024, Belyeu was 90th percentile or higher in D1 baseball for wOBA and expected damage. His 90th percentile exit velocity of 108 mph was 95th percentile, and his 112 mph max exit velocity was near the top of the scale in the college game.

After launching 18 home runs (34 extra-base hits) in 2024, Belyeu already has two home runs (five extra-base hits) in his first six games of 2025. His power is particularly prevalent to the pull side.

Late night Max Belyeu pump? You got it.



Belyeu has lived on the barrel tonight, launching this home run to the Texas bullpen with a beautiful swing. Left the bat at 108 MPH with little effort. Also laced another ball at 113 MPH earlier.



#24 on the @JustBB_Media College Top 80. pic.twitter.com/b7zelF3x1n — Tyler Jennings (@TylerJennings24) February 16, 2025

Most outlets have graded Belyeu’s hit tool as average, and that’s where there are some questions in the profile for me. Let’s start with the approach and swing decisions.