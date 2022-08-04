Biggest Winners and Losers at the MLB Trade Deadline

TRADE: The Yankees are acquiring Andrew Benintendi from the Royals in exchange for minor leaguers Chandler Champlain, Beck Way, and TJ Sikkema, via multiple sources. pic.twitter.com/mGnde7rl4J — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 28, 2022

With the injury to Michael King and the struggles of some veterans, it became clear the last few weeks that the Yankees would be in the bullpen market. They started this search by sending a highly-regarded prospect to the Cubs in exchange for Scott Effross to add bullpen depth. Effross is having an excellent year and is under team control for five (!!!) more seasons. This type of control for a quality pen arm is what gave the Yankees the comfort to part ways with a quality young arm.

The Yankees make a move for some bullpen help by picking up nasty sidewinder Scott Effross from the Cubs, per @JackCurryYES. pic.twitter.com/d8faegefFC — Just Baseball (@JustBBMedia) August 1, 2022

The big move for the Yankees came the day before the deadline. After watching Luis Castillo head to Seattle, the Yankees shifted focus to the other elite starter on the market, Frankie Montas. They were able to acquire not only Montas but also teammate, Lou Trivino, without parting ways with any of their top five prospects. This deal felt like a huge win at the time and still should be looked at as such if Montas provides quality innings for them down the stretch.

🔥THIS DEADLINE IS HEATING UP🔥



The Yankees make their big move as they acquire SP Frankie Montas and CP Lou Trivino in exchange for left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P Sears, right-hander Luis Medina, and second baseman Cooper Bowman from the A's, per multiple reports. pic.twitter.com/peaaDciIMo — Just Baseball (@JustBBMedia) August 1, 2022

The Yankees continued to make adjustments to their roster by giving up on Joey Gallo and making a one-for-one swap with the Cardinals. It was clear that the Gallo era needed to end in New York and they were able to ship him to Los Angeles and even got a quality prospect back in return. The Yankees finished off their deadline by sending starter Jordan Montgomery to the Cardinals in exchange for outfielder Harrison Bader. With Montas in the fold, the Yankees didn’t feel the need for Jordan, which allowed them to bring in a defense-first outfielder that can help in the playoffs.

A notable one-for-one deal as the Yankees and Cardinals swap Jordan Montgomery and Harrison Bader, per multiple reports. pic.twitter.com/SmqoIrJ15l — Just Baseball (@JustBBMedia) August 2, 2022

While they didn’t get their number one target, Luis Castillo, the Yankees executed a very efficient deadline and addressed all of their main needs. They were able to finally bring in a surefire number two starter, in addition to adding logical pieces in the outfield and bullpen. The best team in baseball this year stocked up on useful talent as they have one goal and one goal only: their first World Series since 2009.

Loser: Chicago Cubs

Oh, the Cubs. The Chicago Cubs entered the deadline as one of the few teams that were essentially guaranteed to sell. And while they technically did sell, they didn’t move the pieces that could actually net them a big return.

Willson Contreras was one of the most likely players in the whole league to get moved and Ian Happ wasn’t far behind. We even saw the two of them share an emotional hug in their last game at Wrigley prior to the deadline. Yet, here we are after the deadline has passed and they both remain members of the Cubs.