Why Andrew Benintendi is Perfect for the New York Yankees

A Complete Mentality Shift

Andrew Benintendi has seen a complete mindset shift at the plate in 2022. A player with just three home runs and a lowly .778 OPS isn’t the caliber of player of which typically gets an All-Star nod in today’s game. Teams are focused on sluggers and home run hitters in this day and age. Despite this, Benny is impacting the game in a different way, with an incredible ability to get on-base.

At his peak, the left fielder was a 15-20 home run guy per season, would consistently clip above a .360 OBP but his highest average in a season was .290. In 2022, he’s a completely different player. Benintendi’s bat-to-ball skills have shined through his first 400 plate appearances, with his .314 batting average being the sixth-highest mark in the entire sport. Oh, and a career-high.

As the power numbers have decreased this season, everything else across the board has shot up. His three home runs, .389 slugging and isolated power of .076 are all career-lows. But he’s currently setting career-highs in average (.314), on-base percentage (.388), BABIP (.357), wRC+ (125), BB% (11.1%), and a career-low in K% at 13%. Incredible stuff.

Forget about the power. Throwback Benny is here.

High average players are typically frowned upon in today’s game, but Benintendi has turned in a spectacular start to 2022 with these adjustments at the plate. He barely strikes out, walks 11% of the time and is spraying the ball all over the diamond. He isn’t hitting the ball particularly hard, ranking in just the 36th percentile in average exit velocity. But with an insanely high BABIP, he’s a singles machine. And that right there, is exactly why he’s perfect for this New York Yankees lineup.

Balancing out the Bronx Bombers

The New York Yankees have one of the most elite power lineups in the entire sport. They’ve hit the most home runs of any team at 177, lead the league at 551 runs scored and have the highest wRC+ as a squad at 121. All they do is mash. Sluggers Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton have pounded baseballs in 2022, blasting a combined 91 homers between the three.