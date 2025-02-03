Can Julio Rodríguez Return to Superstar Form in 2025?

Rodríguez burst onto the scene back in 2022 with the Seattle Mariners. In 132 games (560 plate appearances), Rodríguez slashed .284/.345/.509 for a 148 wRC+ and a .366 wOBA.

He racked up 28 homers and 25 doubles, and he also stole 25 bases as a 21-year-old getting his first crack at big league action.

He ended the year seventh in the AL in fWAR (5.8), and he won the AL Rookie of the Year award as well as a Silver Slugger award. Rodríguez finished seventh in AL MVP voting in his first big league season.

In some aspects, Rodríguez turned in an even more impressive sophomore campaign the following season. His wRC+ did fall by 20 points, but he hit four more homers (32), he stole 12 more bases (37), and he improved his overall range as a defender, finishing in the 97th percentile in outs above average (OAA) with 12.

In 2023, Rodríguez finished fourth in MVP voting after putting up another 5.8-win season, which was the fifth-best in the AL.

But Rodríguez took a step back in 2024, and his production wasn’t near the level of expectations that were set for him heading into the year. So, what went wrong for Rodríguez last season, and how can he return to his All-Star ways in 2025?