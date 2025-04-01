Which Division Will Be the Best in Baseball This Season?

The 2025 MLB season is only a few days old. It’s far too soon to say with any certainty how any of the postseason races will play out.

We know the Dodgers will be hard to beat. We know the White Sox will be hard to watch. We know the NL East will be a thrilling three-team race, while the AL East is anyone’s to win.

But do we know which of MLB’s six divisions will be the cream of this year’s crop?

You know what? Before I can answer that question, I need to take a step back. Does anyone even know which division was the best in baseball in 2024?