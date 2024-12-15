Athletics Acquire Jeffrey Springs From Rays

Boyle is the most notable piece heading to the Rays, as the 25-year-old made made 13 appearances (10 starts) with the A’s in 2024. Though his mid-6.00s ERA in the majors and over-5.00 ERA in Triple-A in 2024 may look inflated, Boyle is only a year removed from making three starts at 1.69 ERA for the Athletics in 2023 with a 2.25 ERA in Triple-A after being acquired from Cincinnati.

Watters spent the majority of last season in High-A, where in 60.2 innings he threw to a 5.04 ERA. The 23-year-old fourth round draft pick is yet to really find his footing in pro-ball yet, with ERAs above 5.00 at every stop he’s made since his first full professional season in 2023.

Like Wattrers, Simpson also spent a majority of his 2024 campaign at the High-A level where split time between 1B and 3B, slashing .270/.373/.480 with 16 HR and 81 RBI in 474 plate appearances. And in his first taste of the upper minors in Double-A he hit to the tune of a .348 AVG and a .901 OPS in 76 plate appearances.

What are the A’s Getting in the Deal?

After signing Luis Severino to the largest contract in club history earlier this offseason, the A’s have added a solid number two option to back him up.

While some of his surface level stats looked inflated as he made his return from a lengthy IL stint, Springs has a crafty pitch mix that induced solid swing-and-miss stuff even when his fastball ranked in just the fourth percentile of big league arms in it’s velocity. He struck out hitters at a 26.1% clip, while getting them to chase 31.3% of the time and whiff 29.9% of the time.

And at his peak in 2022 those numbers were either similar or even better, as he posted a strikeout rate of 26.2%, a chase rate of 35.4% and a whiff rate of 29.6%.