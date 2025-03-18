The Rangers’ Pitching Staff Is Already in a Tight Spot

However, over the weekend, those few days turned into four weeks of not throwing, pushing his return to action much further into the regular season.

Then the big blow (no pun intended) came off the bat of Colorado Rockies slugger Michael Toglia. He smashed a Jon Gray pitch right back at the Rangers hurler at 106 mph. The liner caught Gray in the right wrist and broke it. Gray has unfortunately become the pitching version of Josh Jung for the Rangers when it comes to unlucky injuries.

The preliminary timeframe is that Gray will not do any baseball activities for at least six weeks. With the break being on his throwing arm, it will likely be even longer. When Gray does finally start coming back, it will take a while to get back into shape and throwing at a major league level. This loss is one that no one saw coming.

The Texas Rangers’ Current Starting Rotation

SURPRISE, AZ – FEBRUARY 28: Jack Leiter #83 of the Texas Rangers delivers a pitch during a spring training game against the Colorado Rockies at Surprise Stadium on February 28, 2023 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Ben Ludeman/Texas Rangers/Getty Images)

The three pitchers that are still locks for the rotation to start the season are veterans Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, and Tyler Mahle. Both deGrom and Mahle are starting their first full season after coming back from Tommy John surgeries.

That is a solid group, but who is going to be joining them?

Here is how manager Bruce Bochey put it: “I’ll get with [president of baseball operations Chris Young] and we’ll talk about our situation here. I don’t have anything to give you right now, but, obviously, we’re going to have to make an adjustment here.”