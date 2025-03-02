Young Core Gives Angels Hope as Franchise Pivots to Future

While changes surrounding Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon may have grabbed the early spring headlines at Los Angeles Angels camp, it’s their young core with another year of experience under their collective belts that may show just how far the Halos can go in a rugged American League West this season.

Shortstop Zach Neto (24 years old), catcher Logan O’Hoppe (25), relief pitcher Ben Joyce (24) and first baseman Nolan Schanuel (23) form a foursome that could determine which direction the Angels head in the standings moving forward.

With O’Hoppe as the “old man” of the group, the Angels have assembled a core that could well be together and guiding the team once Trout’s contract expires after the 2030 campaign.

That, however, is in the far future. It’s about 2025 and what each of the players can bring to the table that has Anaheim buzzing about something other than Rendon missing more time because of injury and furthering talk about his deal being among the worst contracts in Major League Baseball history.