Nolan Schanuel Can Break Out for the Angels in 2025

The 2023 MLB draft was absolutely loaded. After the 2020 draft was shortened to five rounds due to the pandemic, more high school players than normal ended up heading off to college, making for a smorgasbord of available talent three years later.

Multiple first-round picks from that draft have already gone on to make their MLB debut. One member of the group has even already started an All-Star Game and won NL Rookie of the Year: No. 1 overall pick Paul Skenes.

The group was so talented that one member made their MLB debut just weeks after he was drafted. That player was first baseman Nolan Schanuel of the Los Angeles Angels.

Schanuel, the 11th overall pick of the 2023 draft, was called up to the bigs on August 18th, 2023 and made his MLB debut the very same day. He was the first player in the league to debut the same year that he was drafted since pitcher Garrett Crochet three years earlier.