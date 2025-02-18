The Rangers Don’t Have a Closer, But That Might Be Okay

But what POBO Chris Young and GM Ross Fenstermaker were able to do in the offseason was add a large number of arms to the bullpen mix. Pair those new guys with the young talent within the organization, and they have given Bruce Bochy a chance to put on yet another bullpen usage masterclass.

All Managers Want a Dominant Closer

If you polled any manager, no matter what level of the game, they would tell you that having a guy to count on in the ninth inning to close out games is their desired route. It eliminates the thinking and anxiety toward the end of a contest. Simply tell Mariano Rivera to get up and insert him into the game prior to the handshakes and congratulations on yet another victory.

Bochy is no different. He has had some of the best closers to ever play the game at his disposal over his managerial career. In 1998, when he took the San Diego Padres to the World Series, his closer was none other than Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman. Hoffman had an amazing 53 saves during the regular season for that team.

When Bochy won the World Series with the San Francisco Giants in 2010, Brian Wilson was the stud closer. He locked down 48 saves that regular season. But flash forward to 2012’s World Series run and the closer situation was much different.

Bruce Bochy Is a Bullpen Yoda

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 03: Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy and his wife Kim Seib ride with the World Series trophy and wave to fans lining the street and buildings during the World Series Victory Parade outside Globe Life Field on November 3, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. The Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks, 4-1 at the World Series. (Photo by Tom Fox – Pool/Getty Images)

Wilson hurt his elbow (requiring Tommy John surgery) the first week of the season and would only notch one save. The 2012 Giants went from having one of the top closers in the game to not having a closer at all with essentially the entire season still to be played.

Not one to panic, Bochy went to work and managed the pen in such a way that they were able to secure their second ring in three years. Including Wilson’s one save, six different guys would record saves for Bochy in 2012. Santiago Casilla led the way with 25, Sergio Romo had 14, Javier Lopez seven, and two others got three apiece.